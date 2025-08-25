ibdiagnet Functionality
Functionality
Description
Fabric Discovery
Sweeps the InfiniBand fabric and collects information from the following InfiniBand devices:
Duplicated GUIDs Detection
Checks and reports duplicated Node and Port GUIDs in the fabric.
Duplicate Node Description Detection
Checks and warns regarding duplicated node description of switches or HCAs.
Alias GUIDs Check
Performs alias GUID checks (Relevant for ConnectX-3 devices only)
LIDs Check
Performs correct LID assignment and duplicated LID check for InfiniBand devices.
Links in INIT State and Unresponsive Nodes Detection
Reports links in INIT logical state. Additionally, it reports unresponsive devices and Direct Route to such devices.
Split Cables Support
Reports split cables in ibdiagnet dumps and logs.
Counters Fetch
Fetches various counters from InfiniBand devices, including standard and extended port counters, diagnostic counters, phy counters, etc.
Error Counters Check
Checks errors counters crossing thresholds between counter snapshots.
Routing Fetch and Checks
Performs correctness check of the switch routing tables as well as checking of credit-loop free routing.
Link Width and Speed Checks
Checks that fabric links are operating at maximum supported speed and width.
Dumping Virtualization Information
Dumps virtualization information from channel adaptors.
Dumping SHARP Trees Structures and SHARP Counters
Dumping SHIELD Configuration and Counters
Topology Matching
Performs matching of fabric topology with previously stored one.
Fast Discovery
Avoids rediscovering the fabric by using previously cached fabric data.
Support IB Security
Using MKEY, VSKEY, AMKEY and CC KEY for dumping fabric configuration.
Partition Checks
Dumps and validates HCA and switch partition tables.
BER Test
Reports links with high Bit Error Rate (BER).
Dump PCI Data from Servers
Dump Cable Info
Dump PHY Info