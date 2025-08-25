IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.23.0
Loading the Plugin from a Specific Location

Plugin loading path can be specified using the "IBDIAGNET_PLUGINS_PATH" environmental variable.

Example:

IBDIAGNET_PLUGINS_PATH=/tmp/plugins ibdiagnet --get_phy_info

Output:

Detected different plugin libraries with the same name, using the first one:
        1. /tmp/plugins/libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1.so
        2. /usr/share/ibdiagnet2.1.1/plugins//libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1.so
Detected different plugin libraries with the same name, using the first one:
        1. /tmp/plugins/libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1.so
        2. /usr/share/ibdiagnet2.1.1/plugins//libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1.so
 
Running: ibdiagnet --get_phy_info
----------
Load Plugins from:
/tmp/plugins
/usr/share/ibdiagnet2.1.1/plugins/
(You can specify more paths to be looked in with "IBDIAGNET_PLUGINS_PATH" env variable)
 
Plugin Name                                   Result     Comment
libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1          Succeeded  Plugin loaded
libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1            Succeeded  Plugin loaded
 
---------------------------------------------

