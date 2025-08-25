PHY Diagnostics
PHY diagnostics plugin collects NVIDIA® Mellanox® Vendor-Specific Data from NVIDIA devices including BER data, low level PHY counters, sensors, fans, PSUs, etc.
Collected information is dumped into ibdiagnet2.db_.csv file under following sections:
PHY_DBs
FANS_SPEED
FANS_THRESHOLDS
FANS_ALERT
FAN_SERIAL_NUMBERS
TEMPERATURE_SENSORS
TEMPERATURE_ALERTS
POWER_SENSORS
PSU information
NodeGuid, PSUIndex,IsPresent, IsFRU, ACInput, DCState, AlertState, FanState, TemperatureState, SerialNumber
SYSTEM_GENERAL_INFORMATION
NodeGuid, SerialNumber, PartNumber, Revision, ProductName
PHY_PORT_GRADE
Parameter
Description
--get_phy_info
Queries all ports for PHY information including BER counters.
Data will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv and ibdiagnet2.net_dump_ext files.
--reset_phy_info
Queries and clears all ports PHY information.
Note: It is recommended to use this option with
--get_ppamp
Queries all ports for PPAMP (Port Phy opAMP data), works with
Data will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.
--show_cap_reg
Indicates to dump also capability registers, works with
Data will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.
Example:
ibdiagnet --get_phy_info
ibdiagnet --reset_phy_info
ibdiagnet --get_phy_info -get_ppamp
ibdiagnet --get_phy_info --show_cap_reg