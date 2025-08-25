IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.23.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.23.0  Routers

Routers

This section specifies options for retrieving InfiniBand Routers configuration and verification of Floating LIDs (FLIDs) configuration on a local and adjacent networks. If FLIDs are enabled, two new files are generated:

  • ibdiagnet2.arg2flid - represents distribution of "Adaptive Routing" groups per FLIDs on routers

  • ibdiagnet.flid – contains details about networks FLIDs ranges, FLIDs enabled on the routers, and distribution of FLIDs per switches in the local network

Examples:

  • ibdiagnet's Output: FLIDs are disabled/subnet does not have any router

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Routers
-I- Build Routers Info DB finished successfully
-I- Build Routers Tables finished successfully
-I- Adjacent subnets FLID Table retrieving finished successfully
-I- Routers FLID Table retrieving finished successfully
-I- Skipping FLID verification

  • ibdiagnet's Output: FLIDS are enabled on some routers

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Routers
-I- Build Routers Info DB finished successfully
-I- Build Routers Tables finished successfully
-I- Adjacent subnets FLID Table retrieving finished successfully
-I- Routers FLID Table retrieving finished successfully
-I- AR Group To Router FLID Table retrieving finished successfully
 
-I- All routers in the subnet have the same global FLID range: start=10 end=1100
-I- All routers in the subnet have the same local FLID range: start=20 end=500
-I- Local FLID range is in the global one.
-I- Local subnet LID and global FLID ranges are OK.
-I- Local subnet FLID verification finished successfully
 
 
-I- Ranges in the subnet: 0x233c are OK
-E- Adjacent subnets FLID verification finished with errors
-E- Different FLID ranges were detected for the subnet: 0x4789
[0x0002c90000000053, 0x0002c90000000053, 0x0002c9000000004a](total 3), start=583 end=667  -I- PFRN Settings verification finished successfully
 
-I- HCA and Switches FLID verification finished successfully
-E- Remote subnets FLID verification finished with errors
-E- The remote FLID=1794 enabled on the router: name=SW-0-0/RT GUID=0x0002c90000000041 does not belong to any range defined on its adjacent subnets

  • flid file: global and local subnets ranges

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Global FLID range: start=10 end=1100
Local subnet FLID range: start=20 end=500
Local subnet LID and global FLID ranges are OK

  • flid file: router with its subnets ranges and enabled FLIDs

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    0x0002c9000000004a - "SW-0-1/RT" pfrn_rtr_en=0, ar_group_to_router_lid_table_cap=0, max_ar_group_id=0
 
#adjacent subnets by subnet prefix
0x0001(Local Subnet) FLID range: start=1934 end=1968, pfrn_enabled=NA, max_ar_group_id=NA
0x0a54 FLID range: start=1969 end=2062, pfrn_enabled=NA, max_ar_group_id=NA
0x37a9 FLID range: start=2063 end=2123, pfrn_enabled=NA, max_ar_group_id=NA
0x9517 FLID range: start=2124 end=2210, pfrn_enabled=NA, max_ar_group_id=NA
 
#enabled FLIDs by subnet prefix
0x0001(Local Subnet): 1934-1935
0x0a54: 1969, 1972, 1979-1982, 1984, 2141-2143, 2199-2205, 2208-2209
unclassified: 1792-1793, 1799, 1801, 1804-1805, 1808, 1811-1814, 1816-1817

  • flid file: FLIDs per switches

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    FLID per switches FLID per switches
0x0002c90000000068 - "SW-1-0/U1": 1934
0x0002c9000000006c - "SW-1-1/U1": 1934
0x0002c90000000070 - "SW-1-2/U1": 1935
0x0002c90000000074 - "SW-1-3/U1": 1935

  • flid file: compression ratio histogram

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    compression_ratio     #flids
2                       2

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here