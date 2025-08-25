Routing Validation

################################### -I- Fabric Qualities Report: ################################### -I- Verifying all CA to CA paths ... ---------------------- CA to CA : LFT ROUTE HOP HISTOGRAM ----------------- The number of CA pairs that are in each number of hops distance. This data is based on the result of the routing algorithm. HOPS NUM-CA-CA-PAIRS 2 24 3 30 4 78 5 22 6 56 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- LFT CA to CA : SWITCH OUT PORT - NUM PATHS HISTOGRAM ----------- Number of actual paths going through each switch out port considering all the CA to CA paths. Ports driving CAs are ignored (as they must have = Nca - 1). If the fabric is routed correctly the histogram should be narrow for all ports on same level of the tree. NUM-PATHS NUM-SWITCH-PORTS 0 21 1 4 2 8 3 6 4 1 5 6 6 9 7 6 8 12 9 2 10 3 11 6 12 7 14 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- LFT CA to CA : SWITCH OUT PORT - NUM DLIDS HISTOGRAM ----------- Number of actual Destination LIDs going through each switch out port considering all the CA to CA paths. Ports driving CAs are ignored (as they must have = Nca - 1). If the fabric is routed correctly the histogram should be narrow for all ports on same level of the tree. A detailed report is provided in /tmp/ibdmchk.sw_out_port_num_dlids. NUM-DLIDS NUM-SWITCH-PORTS 0 21 1 37 2 34 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- -I- Scanned:210 CA to CA paths --------------------------------------------------------------------------- -I- Scanning all multicast groups for loops and connectivity... -I- Multicast Group:0xC000 has:7 switches and:9 FullMember ports -I- Multicast Group:0xC001 has:7 switches and:9 FullMember ports -I- Multicast Group:0xC002 has:7 switches and:9 FullMember ports -I- Multicast Group:0xC003 has:7 switches and:8 FullMember ports -I- Multicast Group:0xC004 has:6 switches and:3 FullMember ports --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ################################### -I- Credit Loops Report: ################################### -I- Analyzing Fabric for Credit Loops 1 SLs, 1 VLs used. -I- Traced 186 unicast paths -I- no credit loops found