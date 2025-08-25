IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.23.0
Topology comparison is used to check that actual fabric matches the designed topology.

Below is a list of parameters controlling topology validation.

Parameter

Description

-w | --write_topo_file <file>

Writes out a topology file for the discovered topology.

-t | --topo_file <file>

Specifies the topology file name. Provided topology file will be compared against the discovered topology. Any mismatch between the two topologies will be reported in the log file.

--out_ibnl_dir <dir>

Directory for additional custom system definitions (IBNL) files.

Ibdiagnet will add IBNL files to this folder in the 'write topo' stage for any node from the discovered topology that does not have a file in ibdm/ibnl. ibdiagnet will use this folder as an input folder in the 'read topo' stage for any node in the given topology file that does not have a file in ibdm/ibnl.

Topology example:

HCA_3 dgx1
   U1/P1  -4x-25G-> MSB7700 dingo-200 P1
   U2/P1  -4x-25G-> MSB7700 dingo-200 P6
   U3/P1  -4x-25G-> MSB7700 dingo-200 P9
 
MSB7700 dingo-200
   P1 -4x-25G->  HCA_3  dgx1  U1/P1
   P6 -4x-25G->  HCA_3  dgx1  U2/P1
   P9 -4x-25G->  HCA_3  dgx1  U3/P1

IBNL example:

TOPSYSTEM HCA_3
 
NODE CA 2 MT4099 U1
   1 -> U1/P1
   2 -> U1/P2
 
NODE CA 2 MT4099 U2
   1 -> U2/P1
   2 -> U2/P2
 
NODE CA 2 MT4099 U3
   1 -> U3/P1
   2 -> U3/P2

