Using Configuration File

All ibdiagnet options can be specified in configuration file prior to running ibdiagnet command. Default configuration file is located under the following: - /etc/ibutils2/ibdiag.conf. If the "--config_file" option is not specified, but the configuration file exists in the default location, the configuration options defined in the file will be applied if not overridden by specific options in the ibdiagnet command line.

Example:

/etc/ibutils2/ibdiag.conf includes the following line:

Copy Copied! map = /etc/opensm/ib-node-name-map

Running ibdiagnet without the command line parameters will assume the "--map" option parameter is taken from the default configuration file.