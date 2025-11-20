Enables fetching PPCC (Port Programable Congestion Control) counters.

Possible values:

1. File path - ibdiagnet loads from file PPCC Algorithms.

2. Folder path - ibdiagnet loads all files from the directory.

3. Wildcard - ibdiagnet loads files according to the wildcard matching (Note: In this case, quotation marks must be used!).

For more information on the supported wildcard syntax refer to the manual page by typing 'man 7 glob'