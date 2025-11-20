IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.24.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.24.0  Congestion Control

Congestion Control

The following ibdiagnet options can be used to dump Mellanox/Nvidia Congestion Control configuration from HCAs/switches and Congestion Control Counters.

Parameter

Description

--congestion_control

Dumps Congestion Control configuration to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.

--congestion_counters

Dumps Mellanox/Nvidia Congestion Control Counters in ibdiagnet2.db_csv file. This option also activates congestion_control option.

If in ibdiagnet configuration file the following are set, congestion counters will be collected:

  • congestion_counters is set to TRUE

  • congestion_control is set to FALSE

--clear_congestion_counters

Dumps Congestion Counters to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv file and clears them. This option also activate congestion_control option.

--ppcc <filename|path|pattern>

Enables fetching PPCC (Port Programable Congestion Control) counters.

Possible values:

1. File path - ibdiagnet loads from file PPCC Algorithms.

2. Folder path - ibdiagnet loads all files from the directory.

3. Wildcard - ibdiagnet loads files according to the wildcard matching (Note: In this case, quotation marks must be used!).

For more information on the supported wildcard syntax refer to the manual page by typing 'man 7 glob'

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibdiagnet --congestion_control
ibdiagnet --congestion_counters
ibdiagnet --clear_congestion_counters
ibdiagnet --congestion_counters --ppcc /tmp/file2.algo
ibdiagnet --congestion_control --ppcc ‘/tmp/*.algo’

Output Congestion Control:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
START_CC_ENHANCED_INFO
NodeGUID,ver0Supported,CC_Capability_Mask
0x0002c9000000001d,1,0x0000000000000002
0x0002c9000000004f,1,0x0000000000000002
0x0002c90000000011,1,0x0000000000000002
END_CC_ENHANCED_INFO
 
 
START_CC_SWITCH_GENERAL_SETTINGS
NodeGUID,aqs_time,aqs_weight,en,cap_total_buffer_size
0x0002c9000000004f,0,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000041,0,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000043,0,0,0,0
END_CC_SWITCH_GENERAL_SETTINGS
 
 
START_CC_PORT_PROFILE_SETTINGS
NodeGUID,portNum,vl,mode,profile1_min,profile1_max,profile1_percent,profile2_min,profile2_max,profile2_percent,profile3_min,profile3_max,profile3_percent
0x0002c9000000004f,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c9000000004f,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c9000000004f,1,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
END_CC_PORT_PROFILE_SETTINGS
 
 
START_CC_SL_MAPPING_SETTINGS
NodeGUID,portNum,sl_profile_0,sl_profile_1,sl_profile_2,sl_profile_3,sl_profile_4,sl_profile_5,sl_profile_6,sl_profile_7,sl_profile_8,sl_profile_9,sl_profile_10,sl_profile_11,sl_profile_12,sl_profile_13,sl_profile_14,sl_profile_15
0x0002c9000000004f,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c9000000004f,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c9000000004f,3,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
END_CC_SL_MAPPING_SETTINGS
 
 
START_CC_HCA_GENERAL_SETTINGS
NodeGUID,PortGUID,portNum,en_react,en_notify
0x0002c9000000001d,0x0002c9000000001e,1,0,0
0x0002c90000000011,0x0002c90000000012,1,0,0
0x0002c90000000015,0x0002c90000000016,1,0,0
END_CC_HCA_GENERAL_SETTINGS
 
 
START_CC_HCA_RP_PARAMETERS
NodeGUID,PortGUID,portNum,clamp_tgt_rate_after_time_inc,clamp_tgt_rate,rpg_time_reset,rpg_byte_reset,rpg_threshold,rpg_max_rate,rpg_ai_rate,rpg_hai_rate,rpg_gd,rpg_min_dec_fac,rpg_min_rate,rate_to_set_on_first_cnp,dce_tcp_g,dce_tcp_rtt,rate_reduce_mionitor_period,initial_alpha_value
0x0002c9000000001d,0x0002c9000000001e,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000011,0x0002c90000000012,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000015,0x0002c90000000016,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
END_CC_HCA_RP_PARAMETERS
 
 
START_CC_HCA_NP_PARAMETERS
NodeGUID,PortGUID,portNum,min_time_between_cnps,cnp_sl,cnp_sl_mode
0x0002c9000000001d,0x0002c9000000001e,1,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000011,0x0002c90000000012,1,0,0,0
0x0002c90000000015,0x0002c90000000016,1,0,0,0
END_CC_HCA_NP_PARAMETERS
 
 
START_CC_HCA_STATISTICS_QUERY
NodeGUID,PortGUID,portNum,clear,cnp_ignored,cnp_handled,marked_packets,cnp_sent,timestamp,accumulators_period
0x0002c9000000001d,0x0002c9000000001e,1,1,8438294795498567466,11946806576396300733,10660184510038152731,17344637759085672224,2146452334753643592,1088665365
0x0002c90000000011,0x0002c90000000012,1,1,13850774289226306924,6716987295250300780,3875360350926614344,13023957060305061195,764498337964851634,1436934366
0x0002c90000000015,0x0002c90000000016,1,1,13520874084649801659,3138568427236183055,4818259338400718972,18218947454021603546,17720325260696739839,2265373316
END_CC_HCA_STATISTICS_QUERY

Output Port Programmable Congestion Control:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
START_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG_SUPPORT
NodeGUID,PortGUID,algo_en,algo_status,trace_en,counter_en,sl_bitmask,encap_len,encap_type,algo_id_0,algo_major_version_0,algo_minor_version_0,...,algo_id_15,algo_major_version_15,algo_minor_version_15
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,0,0,0,0,0x0186,8,15,32934,238,242,...,NA,NA,NA
0x0002c90000000031,0x0002c90000000032,0,1,0,0,0x8bb4,15,1,10469,170,215,...,NA,NA,NA
END_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG_SUPPORT
 
 
START_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG
NodeGUID,PortGUID,algo_slot,algo_en,algo_status,trace_en,counter_en,sl_bitmask,encap_len,encap_type,algo_info_text
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,0,1,0,1,0,0xe96f,12,0,"Pi9MrmDmzY"
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,1,1,1,1,1,0xdd9f,8,13,"hERqomdF"
END_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG
 
 
START_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG_PARAMS
NodeGUID,PortGUID,algo_slot,sl_bitmask,encap_len,encap_type,congestion_param_0,...,congestion_param_43
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,0,0x78e1,8,0,2670514607,...,NA
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,1,0x6fdb,15,8,852343172,...,NA
END_CC_HCA_ALGO_CONFIG_PARAMS
 
 
START_CC_HCA_ALGO_COUNTERS
NodeGUID,PortGUID,algo_slot,clear,sl_bitmask,encap_len,encap_type,congestion_counter_0,...,congestion_counter_43
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,1,0,0xf1dd,13,8,939773111,...,NA
0x0002c9000000002d,0x0002c9000000002e,2,0,0xb725,7,3,2936704535,...,NA
END_CC_HCA_ALGO_COUNTERS

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 20, 2025
content here