IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.24.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.24.0  Debug‏ Mode

Debug‏ Mode

Debug diagnostics can be added into the debug log file (ibdiagnet2.debug) generated by the ibdiagnet.

Parameter

Description

--dbg_modules

Comma separated module's names to be added to the debug log file.

Possible values are:

  • IBIS

  • IBDIAG,

  • IBDM,

  • IBDIAGNET,

  • ALL

--dbg_level

Verbosity levels to be applied on the debug log file.

Possible values are:

  • 0x01 - Error

  • 0x02 - Info

  • 0x04 - MAD

  • 0x08 - Discover

  • 0x10 - Debug

  • 0x20 - Funcs

  • 0x80 - Sys

  • 0xff - ALL

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibdiagnet --dbg_modules IBIS,IBDIAG

The following command creates debug logs for IBIS and IBDIAG modules with Discover and Debug verbosity levels:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibdiagnet --dbg_modules IBIS,IBDIAG --dbg_level 0x08,0x10

Output (ibdiagnet2.debug):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201508][6536][0x02 0x10] -> (ibdiag_discover.cpp,1780,BuildPortInfoExtendedDB): The node r-ufm98/U2 doesn't support PortInfoExtended MAD
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201515][6536][0x02 0x10] -> (ibdiag_discover.cpp,1745,BuildPortInfoExtendedDB): node: sw-osm81/U1 port_info_cap_mask: 0x4250c848 port_info_cap_mask2: 0x0
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201520][6536][0x02 0x10] -> (ibdiag_discover.cpp,1780,BuildPortInfoExtendedDB): The node sw-osm81/U1 doesn't support PortInfoExtended MAD
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201575][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis.cpp, 616, DoAsyncSend): Send MAD with TID=2952790016
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201591][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis_mads.cpp, 325, AsyncSendAndRec): Send MAD with data_ptr:0x1835c68
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201643][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis.cpp, 616, DoAsyncSend): Send MAD with TID=2969567232
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201656][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis_mads.cpp, 325, AsyncSendAndRec): Send MAD with data_ptr:0x182e2c8
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201667][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis.cpp, 632, DoAsyncRec): Receive MAD with TID=2952790016
[Nov 18 10:47:11 201672][6536][0x01 0x10] -> (ibis.cpp, 635, DoAsyncRec): UMAD Status=0x0000

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 20, 2025
content here