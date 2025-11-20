Debug‏ Mode

Debug diagnostics can be added into the debug log file (ibdiagnet2.debug) generated by the ibdiagnet.

Parameter Description --dbg_modules Comma separated module's names to be added to the debug log file. Possible values are: IBIS

IBDIAG,

IBDM,

IBDIAGNET,

ALL --dbg_level Verbosity levels to be applied on the debug log file. Possible values are: 0x01 - Error

0x02 - Info

0x04 - MAD

0x08 - Discover

0x10 - Debug

0x20 - Funcs

0x80 - Sys

0xff - ALL

Examples:

Copy Copied! ibdiagnet --dbg_modules IBIS,IBDIAG

The following command creates debug logs for IBIS and IBDIAG modules with Discover and Debug verbosity levels:

Copy Copied! ibdiagnet --dbg_modules IBIS,IBDIAG --dbg_level 0x08,0x10

Output (ibdiagnet2.debug):