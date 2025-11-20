Fabric Discovery
The section specifies additional options applicable to the fabric discovery stage of ibdiagnet.
Parameter
Description
Example
--enable_switch_dup_guid
By default, ibdiagnet does network discovery without checking duplicated switch GUIDs. To allow duplicated switch GUIDs check, this option should be specified.
--enable_spst
Deprecated. Speeds up fabric discovery by detecting down ports from switch's "Switch Port State Table". A switch must support the table. Otherwise will have no effect.
--discovery_only
Discovers a network and dumps it into ibdiganet2.db_csv file. This file may be used later with --load_from_file option.
The following ibdiagnet option can be used to avoid fabric discovery and speed up fabric diagnostics.
Parameter
Description
Notes
-f | --load_from_file <path to ibdiagnet2.db_csv file>
Loads ibdiagnet db_csv from file to skip fabric discovery. HCAs and switches configuration will be obtained from the provided file. The input file must be a valid ibdiagnet db_csv file.