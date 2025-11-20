On This Page
Fabric Links Validation
The following options can be used to verify that all fabric links has the same speed and width (if applicable). Ports with degraded speed or width are reported in ibdiagnet.log file.
Parameter
Description
Example
Notes
--ls <0|2.5|5|10|14|25|50|100|FDR10>
Specifies expected link speed SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR//NDR/FDR10
The following error will be reported for non-HDR links:
--lw <1x|2x|4x|8x|12x>
Specifies expected link width.
The following error will be reported for non-2x links: