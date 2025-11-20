Fast Recovery
The following ibdiagnet option can be used to dump Fast Recovery configuration from the switches.
Parameter
Description
--fast_recovery
Display Fast Recovery info.
Example:
ibdiagnet --fast_recovery
Output Fast Recovery:
START_PROFILES_CONFIG
NodeGUID,PortNumber,PortProfile
0x08c0eb030096b524,
0,
0
0x08c0eb030096b524,
1,
1
0x08c0eb030096b524,
2,
1
0x08c0eb030096b524,
3,
1
0x08c0eb030096b524,
4,
1
0x08c0eb030096b524,
5,
1
0x08c0eb030096b524,
6,
1
0x08c0eb030096b524,
7,
1
0x08c0eb030096b524,
8,
1
END_PROFILES_CONFIG
START_CREDIT_WATCHDOG_CONFIG
NodeGUID,ProfileNum,en_thr,error_thr_action,en_normal_trap,en_warning_trap,en_error_trap,error_thr,warning_thr,normal_thr,time_window,sampling_rate
0x08c0eb030096b524,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0
0x08c0eb030096b524,
1,
3,
0,
0,
0,
0,
3,
2,
1,
4,
1
END_CREDIT_WATCHDOG_CONFIG
START_BER_CONFIG
NodeGUID,ProfileNum,BERType,en_thr,error_thr_action,en_normal_trap,en_warning_trap,en_error_trap,error_thr,warning_thr,normal_thr,time_window,sampling_rate
0x08c0eb030096b524,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0
0x08c0eb030096b524,
0,
1,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0
0x08c0eb030096b524,
0,
2,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0
0x08c0eb030096b524,
1,
0,
2,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0
0x08c0eb030096b524,
1,
1,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0
0x08c0eb030096b524,
1,
2,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0,
0
END_BER_CONFIG