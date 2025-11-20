IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.24.0
The following ibdiagnet option can be used to dump Fast Recovery configuration from the switches.

Parameter

Description

--fast_recovery

Display Fast Recovery info.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibdiagnet --fast_recovery

Output Fast Recovery:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
START_PROFILES_CONFIG
NodeGUID,PortNumber,PortProfile
0x08c0eb030096b524,0,0
0x08c0eb030096b524,1,1
0x08c0eb030096b524,2,1
0x08c0eb030096b524,3,1
0x08c0eb030096b524,4,1
0x08c0eb030096b524,5,1
0x08c0eb030096b524,6,1
0x08c0eb030096b524,7,1
0x08c0eb030096b524,8,1
END_PROFILES_CONFIG
 
START_CREDIT_WATCHDOG_CONFIG
NodeGUID,ProfileNum,en_thr,error_thr_action,en_normal_trap,en_warning_trap,en_error_trap,error_thr,warning_thr,normal_thr,time_window,sampling_rate
0x08c0eb030096b524,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x08c0eb030096b524,1,3,0,0,0,0,3,2,1,4,1
END_CREDIT_WATCHDOG_CONFIG
 
START_BER_CONFIG
NodeGUID,ProfileNum,BERType,en_thr,error_thr_action,en_normal_trap,en_warning_trap,en_error_trap,error_thr,warning_thr,normal_thr,time_window,sampling_rate
0x08c0eb030096b524,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x08c0eb030096b524,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x08c0eb030096b524,0,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x08c0eb030096b524,1,0,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x08c0eb030096b524,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
0x08c0eb030096b524,1,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0
END_BER_CONFIG

