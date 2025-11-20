This section specifies the options for Fat-Tree topology validation. Topology validation checks that the provided topology is a properly connected Fat-Tree topology. It detects tree structure, its “connectivity groups” and neighborhoods and their link issues. It also reports on a network theoretical “bisectional” bandwidth.

A newly generated output file – ibdiagnet2.fat_tree contains details about switches uplinks/downlinks issues and tree structure by levels. In a case FLIDs were applied on the network the output could contain warning if the same FLID appears in some neighborhoods.

Parameter Description --ft Provides a report of the fabric Fat-Tree analysis. Data will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.fat_tree file. Warnings and errors will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.log and ibdiagnet2.fat_tree files. --ft_roots_regex_opt The regular expression to select Fat-Tree root nodes. Only nodes matching the regular expression will be taken as roots. --smdb <file> Loads Fat-Tree roots from the subnet manager SMDB file (the routing engine reported in opensm-smdb.dump file should be one form the following list: “Fat-Tree”, Adaptive Routing Fat-Tree”, “UPDN”, “Adaptive Routing UPDN”).

Example:

Copy Copied! ibdiagnet –-ft

ibdiagnet's Output : Copy Copied! Fat-Tree Topology Validation -I- Fat-Tree topology detection finished successfully -I- 2 level Fat-Tree was discovered: rank: 0(Roots) #switches: 4 rank: 1 #switches: 4 -I- Fat-Tree topology validation finished successfully -E- For more errors see the dump file: ibdiagnet2.fat_tree -I- Calculated Fat-Tree bisectional bandwidth: 800.00 [Gb/s]

fat_tree file “connectivity groups”/neighborhoods and their switches uplinks/downlinks issues details : Copy Copied! -I- Neighborhood 0: all spines have the same number of downlinks: 4 -I- Neighborhood 0: all lines have the same number of uplinks: 4 -W- Neighborhood 0: lines with different number of downlinks (expected 4 downlinks) 2 downlinks: BM1-2 BM1-1

fat_tree file tree structure - switches by rank : Copy Copied! rank: 0 (Roots)size: 4 BM0-2 BM0-0 BM0-1 BM0-3 rank: 1 (Leaves)size: 4 BM1-0 BM1-2 BM1-1 BM1-3

fat_tree file tree structure – “connectivity groups”/neighborhoods by rank Copy Copied! on ranks (0, 1) -- neighborhoods: 1 neighborhood: 0 spines: 4 switches BM0-2 BM0-0 BM0-1 BM0-3 lines: 4 switches BM1-0 BM1-2 BM1-1 BM1-3