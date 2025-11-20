Flexible Output Options
This section specifies options for output files control. Output sections or files can be removed from output disabled/enabled or redirected to the separated files.
Parameter
Description
--disable_output <list of file types>
Disables the output to the specific dump files or removes specific CSV section in ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.
--enable_output <list of file types>
Enables the output to the specific dump files or to the specific CSV sections in ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.
--path <list pairs type=path>
Sets the custom path for specific file per type.
Can be used with
Example:
ibdiagnet --disable_output vports,vports_pkey,pkey
Result:VPorts, VPorts Pkey and Partition keys files will not be generated.
Example:
ibdiagnet --disable_output csv:nodes
Result:
All the expected files will be dumped, section 'NODES' will not be created in ibdiagnet2.db_csv.
Example:
ibdiagnet --disable_output
default--enable_output db_csv,lst,net_dump,pm
Output:
-I- Database : /var/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.db_csv -I- LST : /var/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.lst -I- Network dump : /var/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.net_dump -I- Ports Counters : /var/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.pm
Example:
ibdiagnet --disable_output
default--enable_output csv:NODES
Result:Only 'NODES' & 'PM_INFO' section will be dumped to the ibdiagnet2.db_csv file.
Example:
--path
default=/tmp/,db_csv=/tmp/db/,vports_pkey=/tmp/vkeys/
Output:
-I- You can find detailed errors/warnings in: /tmp/ibdiagnet2.log -I- Database : /tmp/db/ibdiagnet2.db_csv -I- VPorts Pkey : /tmp/vkeys/ibdiagnet2.vports_pkey