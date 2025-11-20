Routers -I- Build Routers Info DB finished successfully -I- Build Routers Tables finished successfully -I- Adjacent subnets FLID Table retrieving finished successfully -I- Routers FLID Table retrieving finished successfully -I- AR Group To Router FLID Table retrieving finished successfully -I- All routers in the subnet have the same global FLID range: start=10 end=1100 -I- All routers in the subnet have the same local FLID range: start=20 end=500 -I- Local FLID range is in the global one. -I- Local subnet LID and global FLID ranges are OK. -I- Local subnet FLID verification finished successfully -I- Ranges in the subnet: 0x233c are OK -E- Adjacent subnets FLID verification finished with errors -E- Different FLID ranges were detected for the subnet: 0x4789 [0x0002c90000000053, 0x0002c90000000053, 0x0002c9000000004a](total 3), start=583 end=667 -I- PFRN Settings verification finished successfully -I- HCA and Switches FLID verification finished successfully -E- Remote subnets FLID verification finished with errors -E- The remote FLID=1794 enabled on the router: name=SW-0-0/RT GUID=0x0002c90000000041 does not belong to any range defined on its adjacent subnets