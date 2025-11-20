Routers
This section specifies options for retrieving InfiniBand Routers configuration and verification of Floating LIDs (FLIDs) configuration on a local and adjacent networks. If FLIDs are enabled, two new files are generated:
ibdiagnet2.arg2flid - represents distribution of "Adaptive Routing" groups per FLIDs on routers
ibdiagnet.flid – contains details about networks FLIDs ranges, FLIDs enabled on the routers, and distribution of FLIDs per switches in the local network
Examples:
ibdiagnet's Output: FLIDs are disabled/subnet does not have any router
Routers -I- Build Routers Info DB finished successfully -I- Build Routers Tables finished successfully -I- Adjacent subnets FLID Table retrieving finished successfully -I- Routers FLID Table retrieving finished successfully -I- Skipping FLID verification
ibdiagnet's Output: FLIDS are enabled on some routers
Routers -I- Build Routers Info DB finished successfully -I- Build Routers Tables finished successfully -I- Adjacent subnets FLID Table retrieving finished successfully -I- Routers FLID Table retrieving finished successfully -I- AR Group To Router FLID Table retrieving finished successfully -I- All routers in the subnet have the same global FLID range: start=10 end=1100 -I- All routers in the subnet have the same local FLID range: start=20 end=500 -I- Local FLID range is in the global one. -I- Local subnet LID and global FLID ranges are OK. -I- Local subnet FLID verification finished successfully -I- Ranges in the subnet: 0x233c are OK -E- Adjacent subnets FLID verification finished with errors -E- Different FLID ranges were detected for the subnet: 0x4789 [0x0002c90000000053, 0x0002c90000000053, 0x0002c9000000004a](total 3), start=583 end=667 -I- PFRN Settings verification finished successfully -I- HCA and Switches FLID verification finished successfully -E- Remote subnets FLID verification finished with errors -E- The remote FLID=1794 enabled on the router: name=SW-0-0/RT GUID=0x0002c90000000041 does not belong to any range defined on its adjacent subnets
flid file: global and local subnets ranges
Global FLID range: start=10 end=1100 Local subnet FLID range: start=20 end=500 Local subnet LID and global FLID ranges are OK
flid file: router with its subnets ranges and enabled FLIDs
0x0002c9000000004a - "SW-0-1/RT" pfrn_rtr_en=0, ar_group_to_router_lid_table_cap=0, max_ar_group_id=0 #adjacent subnets by subnet prefix 0x0001(Local Subnet) FLID range: start=1934 end=1968, pfrn_enabled=NA, max_ar_group_id=NA 0x0a54 FLID range: start=1969 end=2062, pfrn_enabled=NA, max_ar_group_id=NA 0x37a9 FLID range: start=2063 end=2123, pfrn_enabled=NA, max_ar_group_id=NA 0x9517 FLID range: start=2124 end=2210, pfrn_enabled=NA, max_ar_group_id=NA #enabled FLIDs by subnet prefix 0x0001(Local Subnet): 1934-1935 0x0a54: 1969, 1972, 1979-1982, 1984, 2141-2143, 2199-2205, 2208-2209 unclassified: 1792-1793, 1799, 1801, 1804-1805, 1808, 1811-1814, 1816-1817
flid file: FLIDs per switches
FLID per switches FLID per switches 0x0002c90000000068 - "SW-1-0/U1": 1934 0x0002c9000000006c - "SW-1-1/U1": 1934 0x0002c90000000070 - "SW-1-2/U1": 1935 0x0002c90000000074 - "SW-1-3/U1": 1935
flid file: compression ratio histogram
compression_ratio #flids 2 2