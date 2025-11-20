Running ibdiagnet without Parameters

Running ibdiagnet without command line parameters will perform the following fabric diagnostics:

Fabric Discovery

Duplicated GUIDs check

Duplicated Node Description Check

LID Check

Links Check

Subnet Managers Check

Port Counters Snapshot/Checks in One Sec Period

Nodes Information Check (Uniform firmware versions across the fabric. etc)

Speed/Width Check

Dump Virtualization Information

Partition Keys Checks

Dump Temperature Sensing

Create Network Dump File Similar to the ibnetdiscover Format