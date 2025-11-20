Running ibdiagnet without Parameters

IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.24.0
Running ibdiagnet without command line parameters will perform the following fabric diagnostics:

  • Fabric Discovery

  • Duplicated GUIDs check

  • Duplicated Node Description Check

  • LID Check

  • Links Check

  • Subnet Managers Check

  • Port Counters Snapshot/Checks in One Sec Period

  • Nodes Information Check (Uniform firmware versions across the fabric. etc)

  • Speed/Width Check

  • Dump Virtualization Information

  • Partition Keys Checks

  • Dump Temperature Sensing

  • Create Network Dump File Similar to the ibnetdiscover Format
