User Manual Revision History

IBUtils2 Utility Documentation v2.24.0
Date

Revision

Section

Description

November 10, 2025

2.24.0

-

No changes to the user manual.

August 08, 2025

2.23.0

Basic Commands

Added "--dfp_roots_regex" command

Dragonfly and Topology Validation

Added "--dfp_roots_regex" command

May 08, 2025

2.22.0

-

No changes to the user manual.

January 31, 2025

2.21.0

Basic Commands

Updated section

Security Keys

Updated section

Cable Diagnostic (Plugin)

Added a note that plugin is deprecated and will be entirely removed in the next version.

Cable Diagnostic

Added a note that plugin is deprecated and will be entirely removed in the next version.

November 11, 2024

2.19.0

Basic Commands

Added the " --security_keys <path to key file>" command

Updated section

ibdiagnet Dump Files

Updated section

Useful Options

Added the "hca_cfg_check" parameter

Validation of SM configuration for HCAs

New section

Security Keys

New section

May 11, 2023

2.13.0

Basic Commands

Added the "--fast_recovery" command

Updated the "--sharp_opt <[csc][dsc][dscp][ ad_hoc]>" command

Fast Recovery

New section

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Support

Updated the "--sharp_opt <[csc][dsc][dscp][ ad_hoc]>" command

ibdiagnet Dump Files

Added "ibdiagnet2.iblinkinfo" filename

January 16, 2023

2.11.0

Basic Commands

Added the "--ppcc <filename|path|pattern>" command

Updated the "-P | --counter <cntr=threshold,... | all=threshold>" command

Port Counters

Updated the "-P | -counter <<PM>=<value>>" command

Routing Validation

Updated the "-r | -routing" command

Routers

Updated the section.

Congestion Control

Added the "--ppcc <filename|path|pattern>" command and "Output Port Programmable Congestion Control" sample.

ibdiagnet Dump Files

Updated section

May 03, 2022

2.9.0

Basic Commands

Added new commands

Port Counters

Updated the Port Counters Types and Port Counters Reset parameters

Routing Validation

Updated Routing Validation Options

Infiniband Security

Added the following sections:

  • VendorSpecific Key (VS Key)

  • CongestionControl Key (CC Key)

  • Manager2Node Key (M2N Key)

Fat-Tree Topology Validation

Added new parameters
