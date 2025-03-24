Changes and New Features

4069604

Devx Qps Parallel Cleanup

[All HCAs] Added a feature that considerably reduces cleanup time of userspace application that uses DevX QPs without changing anything on the user end. When using a Kernel that includes this patch automatically, DevX QPs destruction upon cleanup will be sent to the firmware in parallel instead of in a serial method, which results in a faster cleanup time. The more DevX QPs the application has the more noticeable it would be.



