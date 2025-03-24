Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.13
Changes and New Features

Upstream Kernel 6.13
Internal Ref.FeatureDescriptionSupport Added in User Space VersionSupport Added in Firmware Version
Core
3150054Support Live Migration for Virtio-net VFs Devices [BlueField-3] Added a feature that enhances the vfio-virtio driver to support live migration for virtio-net Virtual Functions (VFs) that are migration-capable. It follows the Virtio 1.4 specification to implement the necessary device parts commands, enabling a device to participate in the live migration process.N/AN/A
RDMA
4069604 Devx Qps Parallel Cleanup [All HCAs] Added a feature that considerably reduces cleanup time of userspace application that uses DevX QPs without changing anything on the user end. When using a Kernel that includes this patch automatically, DevX QPs destruction upon cleanup will be sent to the firmware in parallel instead of in a serial method, which results in a faster cleanup time. The more DevX QPs the application has the more noticeable it would be.
N/AN/A
