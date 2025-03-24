Changes and New Features
|Upstream Kernel 6.13
|Internal Ref.
|Feature
|Description
|Support Added in User Space Version
|Support Added in Firmware Version
|Core
|3150054
|Support Live Migration for Virtio-net VFs Devices
|[BlueField-3] Added a feature that enhances the vfio-virtio driver to support live migration for virtio-net Virtual Functions (VFs) that are migration-capable. It follows the Virtio 1.4 specification to implement the necessary device parts commands, enabling a device to participate in the live migration process.
|N/A
|N/A
|RDMA
|4069604
|Devx Qps Parallel Cleanup
| [All HCAs] Added a feature that considerably reduces cleanup time of userspace application that uses DevX QPs without changing anything on the user end. When using a Kernel that includes this patch automatically, DevX QPs destruction upon cleanup will be sent to the firmware in parallel instead of in a serial method, which results in a faster cleanup time. The more DevX QPs the application has the more noticeable it would be.
|N/A
|N/A