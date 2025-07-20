Changes and New Features
Upstream Kernel 6.15
Internal Ref.
Feature
Description
Support Added in User Space Version
Support Added in Firmware Version
Core
4017792
VFIO-VIRTIO Live-Migration Support for Block Devices
[BlueField-3] Added live-migration support for VIRTIO block devices over VFIO.
QEMU 9.1
N/A
3820686
Trust Lockdown Health Syndrome
[ConnectX-8] Added a new health syndrome for trust lockdown and exposed crr bit in the health buffer. When crr bit is set, the syndrome requires cold reset to recover.
N/A
N/A
3400839
User-Space Firmware Access via FWctl
[ConnectX-5 and onward] Added support for FWctl, which is a new subsystem designed to establish a common framework for securely exposing firmware interfaces to user space. It aims to provide consistent access for debugging, configuration, and provisioning of devices. This also adds support for mlx5, enabling user-space access to debug and configuration registers of the ConnectX hardware family, including NICs, PCI switches, and SmartNIC SoCs.
N/A
N/A
Net Dev
4122077
Group of groups
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for a group of groups, which enables multi-tier resource control, where parent groups enforce aggregate limits while child groups dynamically share bandwidth.This structure is crucial for QoS enforcement, burst management, and fair bandwidth distribution, ensuring that workloads receive adequate resources.
iproute2 (devlink-rate)
XX.43.0272
3894595
Support PTP Device
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for one PTP device per hardware clock. The PTP device represents the shared PHC when it is running in real time mode.
N/A
22.44.0806 or above
3358661
Lanes number
[All HCAs] Added support for specifying the number of lanes (protocol width) when auto-negotiation is off. As the combination of speed and number of lanes corresponds to one link mode, this enables the user to select exactly one link node when auto negotiation is off. This feature follows a firmware update that expects the driver to specify a single link mode when auto-negotiation is off, rather than a bitmap corresponding to the user-defined speed.
N/A
N/A
RDMA
3955559
Log IB State Transitions
[All HCAs] Added a feature that enhances the visibility for IB device state transitions by adding log messages to the Kernel log (dmesg). Every time an IB device changes state, a relevant print will be printed.Example: "mlx5_0: Port: 1 Link DOWN"
N/A
N/A
3806138
Optional Counters Binding Support
[All HCAs] Add support for a new optional filter named optional-counter to the iproute2 command:
This feature allows tracking optional counters on a per (QP)/(QP group) granularity.
iproute2
N/A