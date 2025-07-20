Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.15
Changes and New Features

Upstream Kernel 6.15

Internal Ref.

Feature

Description

Support Added in User Space Version

Support Added in Firmware Version

Core

4017792

VFIO-VIRTIO Live-Migration Support for Block Devices

[BlueField-3] Added live-migration support for VIRTIO block devices over VFIO.

QEMU 9.1

N/A

3820686

Trust Lockdown Health Syndrome

[ConnectX-8] Added a new health syndrome for trust lockdown and exposed crr bit in the health buffer. When crr bit is set, the syndrome requires cold reset to recover.

N/A

N/A

3400839

User-Space Firmware Access via FWctl

[ConnectX-5 and onward] Added support for FWctl, which is a new subsystem designed to establish a common framework for securely exposing firmware interfaces to user space. It aims to provide consistent access for debugging, configuration, and provisioning of devices. This also adds support for mlx5, enabling user-space access to debug and configuration registers of the ConnectX hardware family, including NICs, PCI switches, and SmartNIC SoCs.

N/A

N/A

Net Dev

4122077

Group of groups

[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for a group of groups, which enables multi-tier resource control, where parent groups enforce aggregate limits while child groups dynamically share bandwidth.

This structure is crucial for QoS enforcement, burst management, and fair bandwidth distribution, ensuring that workloads receive adequate resources.

iproute2 (devlink-rate)

XX.43.0272

3894595

Support PTP Device

[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for one PTP device per hardware clock. The PTP device represents the shared PHC when it is running in real time mode.

N/A

22.44.0806 or above

3358661

Lanes number

[All HCAs] Added support for specifying the number of lanes (protocol width) when auto-negotiation is off. As the combination of speed and number of lanes corresponds to one link mode, this enables the user to select exactly one link node when auto negotiation is off. This feature follows a firmware update that expects the driver to specify a single link mode when auto-negotiation is off, rather than a bitmap corresponding to the user-defined speed.

N/A

N/A

RDMA

3955559

Log IB State Transitions

[All HCAs] Added a feature that enhances the visibility for IB device state transitions by adding log messages to the Kernel log (dmesg). Every time an IB device changes state, a relevant print will be printed.

Example: "mlx5_0: Port: 1 Link DOWN"

N/A

N/A

3806138

Optional Counters Binding Support

[All HCAs] Add support for a new optional filter named optional-counter to the iproute2 command: rdma stat qp set link [link_name] auto. It indicates that when binding counters to a QP we also want the currently enabled optional-counters on the link to be bound as well. In addition manual QP binding in iproute2 now also binds the currently configured optional-counters for the said counter.

This feature allows tracking optional counters on a per (QP)/(QP group) granularity.

iproute2

N/A

