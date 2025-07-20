Changes and New Features

[All HCAs] Add support for a new optional filter named optional-counter to the iproute2 command: rdma stat qp set link [link_name] auto . It indicates that when binding counters to a QP we also want the currently enabled optional-counters on the link to be bound as well. In addition manual QP binding in iproute2 now also binds the currently configured optional-counters for the said counter.

This feature allows tracking optional counters on a per (QP)/(QP group) granularity.