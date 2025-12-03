Changes and New Features History

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

Net Dev

4370178 ETS Rate Limit for VFs Group [ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for specifying bandwidth proportions between traffic classes (TC) in the devlink-rate API. This option allows users to allocate bandwidth across multiple traffic classes in a single command. This feature provides a more granular control over traffic management, especially for scenarios requiring Enhanced Transmission Selection. Users can now define a specific relative bandwidth share for each traffic class, such as allocating 20% for TC0 (TCP/UDP) and 80% for TC5 (RoCE). iproute2 12.43.0272

3358561 TCP Zero Copy [ConnectX-7 and above] Exposed Header-Data Split to the TCP layer to support TCP Zero Copy. This allows headers up to and including TCP to be received by the software, while packet data to be received directly by the GPU via DMA from the NIC, without the CPU's intervention, achieving true zero-copy. N/A N/A

RDMA

4372311 Network Namespace [ConnectX-6 and above] Added support for setting a device's network namespace upon allocation. The name space is inherited from its devlink instance following a devlink reload command. The IPoIB driver is now namespace-aware, creating its interfaces in the same namespace as the parent RDMA device. N/A N/A

4220319 TPH and Steering Tags Support [ConnectX-8] Added support for TPH and steering tags, which allows the device to provide hints about where an MR TLPs should be processed in system memory. rdma-core v59 xx.46.1006

4063646 DMABUF Optimization [ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for o ptimizing the page size used for DMABUF memory keys (mkeys) in the mlx5 driver. The goal is to enhance performance by selecting the most appropriate page size based on the underlying system configuration and workload requirements, which can lead to improved memory management and BW. N/A N/A

4032404 Flow Control for Solicited MADs [All HCAs] Added support for flow control mechanism for non-user solicited MADs to prevent congestion and excessive retries in the MAD QP layer. This limits the number of outstanding solicited MAD requests an agent can issue, holding excess requests in a backlog until the MAD QP is ready to process more. N/A N/A

Upstream Kernel 6.16

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

Net Dev

3383458 Hardware-Managed Flow Steering [ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for Hardware-Managed Flow Steering ( HMFS), which is a new approach for managing steering rules where STEs are written to ICM by hardware (as opposed to software in software-managed steering), which allows higher rate of rule insertion. N/A N/A

Upstream Kernel 6.15

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

Core

4017792 VFIO-VIRTIO Live-Migration Support for Block Devices [BlueField-3] Added live-migration support for VIRTIO block devices over VFIO. QEMU 9.1 N/A

3820686 Trust Lockdown Health Syndrome [ConnectX-8] Added a new health syndrome for trust lockdown and exposed crr bit in the health buffer. When crr bit is set, the syndrome requires cold reset to recover. N/A N/A

3400839 User-Space Firmware Access via FWctl [ConnectX-5 and onward] Added support for FWctl, which is a new subsystem designed to establish a common framework for securely exposing firmware interfaces to user space. It aims to provide consistent access for debugging, configuration, and provisioning of devices. This also adds support for mlx5, enabling user-space access to debug and configuration registers of the ConnectX hardware family, including NICs, PCI switches, and SmartNIC SoCs. N/A N/A

Net Dev

4122077 Group of groups [ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for a group of groups, which enables multi-tier resource control, where parent groups enforce aggregate limits while child groups dynamically share bandwidth. This structure is crucial for QoS enforcement, burst management, and fair bandwidth distribution, ensuring that workloads receive adequate resources. iproute2 (devlink-rate) XX.43.0272

3894595 Support PTP Device [ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for one PTP device per hardware clock. The PTP device represents the shared PHC when it is running in real time mode. N/A 22.44.0806 or above

3358661 Lanes number [All HCAs] Added support for specifying the number of lanes (protocol width) when auto-negotiation is off. As the combination of speed and number of lanes corresponds to one link mode, this enables the user to select exactly one link node when auto negotiation is off. This feature follows a firmware update that expects the driver to specify a single link mode when auto-negotiation is off, rather than a bitmap corresponding to the user-defined speed. N/A N/A

RDMA

3955559 Log IB State Transitions [All HCAs] Added a feature that enhances the visibility for IB device state transitions by adding log messages to the Kernel log (dmesg). Every time an IB device changes state, a relevant print will be printed. Example: "mlx5_0: Port: 1 Link DOWN" N/A N/A

3806138 Optional Counters Binding Support [All HCAs] Add support for a new optional filter named optional-counter to the iproute2 command: rdma stat qp set link [link_name] auto . It indicates that when binding counters to a QP we also want the currently enabled optional-counters on the link to be bound as well. In addition manual QP binding in iproute2 now also binds the currently configured optional-counters for the said counter. This feature allows tracking optional counters on a per (QP)/(QP group) granularity. iproute2 N/A

Upstream Kernel 6.14

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

Core

4034927 ConnectX-7 Multihost+LAG Support for Tencent New Server Platform [ConnectX-7] Added a feature that enables each host to get partial PFs and to own its unique LAG u nder multi-host deployment. All the lags are independent. N/A 28.44.0962

Upstream Kernel 6.13

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

Core

3150054 Support Live Migration for Virtio-net VFs Devices [BlueField-3] Added a feature that enhances the vfio-virtio driver to support live migration for virtio-net Virtual Functions (VFs) that are migration-capable. It follows the Virtio 1.4 specification to implement the necessary device parts commands, enabling a device to participate in the live migration process. N/A N/A

RDMA

4069604 Devx Qps Parallel Cleanup [All HCAs] Added a feature that considerably reduces cleanup (kill) time of userspace application that use DevX QPs without the user having to change anything on their end. When using a kernel that includes this patch automatically, DevX QPs destruction upon cleanup will be sent to the firmware in parallel instead of in serial (how it was before), which result in a faster cleanup time. The more DevX QPs the application has the more noticeable it would be. N/A N/A

3816574 Out-Of-Order RX WQE Consumption Support [ConnectX-8 and above] Added a feature that allows WRs on the receiver side of the QP to be consumed OOO. It permits the sender side to transmit messages without guaranteeing arrival order on the receiver side. rdma-core-55 xx.42.1000

Upstream Kernel 6.12

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

NetDev

3612463 Precision Time Measurement Support on ConnectX [ConnectX-7] Added support for Precision Time Measurement (PTM), that enhances clock synchronization accuracy between the NIC's hardware clock and the system's host clock. PTM resolves inaccuracies caused by asymmetric PCIe request and response times, which affect the PTP. PTM ensures more accurate synchronization, which is important for time sensitive networking. N/A xx.41.1000

RDMA

3554675 ODP Memory Scheme [ConnectX-7 and above] Added support for memory scheme ODP. This allows the usage of ODP on DevX QPs by passing the responsibility of parsing the WQEs and MRs of the page fault to the hardware. N/A xx.43.1000

VDPA

3799752 Optimize mkey Creation Flow [ConnectX-6DX, ConnectX-7] Added support for optimization for VDPA memory mapping operations. This feature reduces live migration downtime. N/A N/A

3799751 Suspend and Resume Hardware VQs in Parallel [ConnectX-6DX, ConnectX-7] Added support for parallelize VQ suspend and resume operations. This feature reduces live migration downtime. N/A xx.42.1000

Upstream Kernel 6.11

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

Core

3832246 Show SF Device IRQs [ConnectX-5 and above that support SFs, AFAIR] Added IRQs directory inside SF SYSFS directory. This allows users to know the mapping of SFs and their IRQs. N/A N/A

3807493 Configurable SF EQs [BlueField-2 and above and ConnectX-6 and above] Added support for setting a maximum number of completion EQs for SFs. It allows the user to set the number of queues for an SF. Devlink xx.42.1000

NetDev

3639446 Support Lightweight EQ [BlueField-3] Page EQ is not created, and no BOOT/INIT pages are allocated for non-page supplier functions. Optimize RDMA driver initialization by delaying QPs and the corresponding CQs creation. Re-implement write combining test with SQ, and optimize for SF by reading the result from its parent PF. N/A xx.41.0270

3612469 Support Hardware GRO [ConnectX-7] Added support for Hardware GRO. Hardware GRO reduces CPU overhead and improves throughput. N/A 28.41.1000

RDMA

3910418 Expose req_transport_retries_exceeded Counter [All HCAs] Added support for exposing req_transport_retries_exceeded counter (per QP counter). It can be seen using the RDMA statistics and it shows the number of times the requester detected transport retries exceed error. N/A N/A

3845636 Support Up to 23 Bits for uar_page_index in create_cq Flow [ ConnectX-7 ] Added support for allowing users to perform create_cq with a uar_page_index larger than 2^16 as supported by the HW/FW. rdma-core 53.0 N/A

VDPA

3861923 Pre-create Hardware VQs at Device Creation Time [ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-7, BlueField-3] Added support for pre-creating the VQs at device creation time. This improves the downtime for the Live Migration process. N/A 22.41.1000

Upstream Kernel 6.10

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

NetDev

3787035 Support Matching on l4_type for ttc_table [BlueField3] Added a feature that enables sending CC IFA2.0 prob packets on the same LAG ports as functional packets. N/A xx.41.0332

3602814 Monitor VFs/SFs [ConnectX-6 DX and above] Added a feature that exposes the out of buffer counters on the VF/SF to the VF/SF representor, to improve monitoring on the host side. N/A 12.37.0118

RDMA

3693622 Limit UMAD Receive List [All HCAs] Added a feature that limits the amount of MAD packets the kernel holds for the UMAD clients. The driver would silently drop newly received packets when the list is full, thus, limiting the effects of a faulty or malicious user overflowing the network with MADs. N/A N/A

Upstream Kernel 6.9

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

NetDev

3762046 SyncE Userspace Support through Linux Kernel DPLL Subsystem [All HCAs that support HCA.synce_registers.] Added support to use Linux kernel DPLL subsystem as a mechanism for working with clock signals in NVIDIA's proprietary synchronous ethernet protocol daemon. This new mechanism enables the use of VFs and SFs. synced v1.4 - https://git-nbu.nvidia.com/r/plugins/gitiles/mlnx_ofed/synced/+/refs/tags/1.4 N/A

3412918 Socket-Direct multi-PF Netdev [ConnectX-6 DX and above with socket direct support] Added support to create single netdev abstraction for multiple socket-direct PFs of the same port that run on multiple NUMA nodes. This single netdev handles traffic locally on each of the NUMA nodes, without upper layer complexities. This improves the applications' locality and performance in a multi-NUMA system. N/A 28.40.0318

Upstream Kernel 6.8

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

Core Features

3403931 Transitional Virtio-net Support Over vfio [BlueField3] Introduced a vfio driver over virtio devices to support the legacy interface functionality for the VFs. N/A N/A

VDPA Features

3016493 Improve SW Assisted Live Migration Downtime [ConnectX-6 DX and above] Added a feature that improves the downtime during live migration with qemu and kernel vdpa (mlx5_vdpa). Downtime is the period when traffic cannot work due to queue reconfiguration and migration. It is improved through the following changes: During live migration, allowed re-mapping only of the virtqueue descriptor area instead of the whole VM memory which takes a long time

Introduced a virtqueue resume option to avoid virtqueue destruction and re-creation cycle which takes a long time QEMU xx.39.1002

Upstream Kernel 6.7

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

ASAP Features

3562445 Aggregated Port Speed During Rate Configuration [ConnectX-5 Dx and above] Added support for functions (PF,VF,SF) to utilize the maximum aggregated link speed for transmission when LAG is configured. In this case, the aggregated link speed of both ports, rather than the max link speed of single one, is considered when using devlink rate and tc-matchall to limit the transmission speed. N/A N/A

Core Features

3414893 SF Creation Time Optimization [ConnectX-4 and above] Added a feature that reduces SF creation time from 2.4s to < 500ms. SF creation time per device was 2.4s before, which is unacceptable for large scale applications (1k ~ 2k SFs). N/A 24.38.xxxx and 32.38.xxxx

3375076 Synchronous SF activation [ConnectX-5 and above] Added devlink-nested to show relationships between devlink instances through devlink dev show/devlink port show commands. Devlink SF activate command returns before finished to enable partial parallelization of SFs activation and reduce time. Devlink port show can be used to see when SFs are activated. In SFs case, it shows the relationship between SF auxiliary device devlink instance and the E-switch representor devlink port. iproute2 N/A

3283517 Image Live Migration [ConnectX-7] Added a feature that enables live migration support for image size above 4GB. This is achieved by reading/writing the device state from/to the FW in a chunk mode (i.e. small part per read/write) instead of reading/writing the full image at once. N/A 28.39.1002

NetDev Features

3358686 Increase netdev Interface max num Channels [ConnectX-4 and above] Added a feature that bumps the software upper bound of the netdev max channels from 128 to 256. This is relevant for systems with a high number of cores. N/A N/A

Steering Features