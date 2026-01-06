Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.19
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.19  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Upstream Kernel 6.19

Internal Ref.

Feature

Description

Support Added in User Space Version

Support Added in Firmware Version

RDMA

4624966

Increase Number of Concurrent STs

[ConnectX-8] Added support for direct ST mode, where ST Table Location equals PCI_TPH_LOC_NONE. In that case, no steering table exists, the steering tag itself will be used directly by the software, firmware and hardware from the mkey.

In that mode of work, the driver is no longer limited to the 64 max entries of the capability config space table, and 256 concurrent STs can be used.

N/A

N/A

3770283

Support for PCI Peer-to-peer Functionality over VFIO

[All HCAs] Added support for PCI peer-to-peer functionality over VFIO. Extended:

  • DMA API - to work with physical addresses instead of struct page

  • Block layer - to reuse newly introduced infrastructure architectures

Updated multiple platform architectures in the Kernel to be based on the physical addresses and rewrote NVMe driver.

N/A

N/A
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2026
content here