Changes and New Features
Upstream Kernel 6.19
Internal Ref.
Feature
Description
Support Added in User Space Version
Support Added in Firmware Version
RDMA
4624966
Increase Number of Concurrent STs
[ConnectX-8] Added support for direct ST mode, where ST Table Location equals
In that mode of work, the driver is no longer limited to the 64 max entries of the capability config space table, and 256 concurrent STs can be used.
N/A
N/A
3770283
Support for PCI Peer-to-peer Functionality over VFIO
[All HCAs] Added support for PCI peer-to-peer functionality over VFIO. Extended:
Updated multiple platform architectures in the Kernel to be based on the physical addresses and rewrote NVMe driver.
N/A
N/A