Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.7

These release notes provide information on new features and supported NICs in Linux Kernel Upstream.

Uplink/Adapter Card Driver Name Uplink Speed BlueField-3 mlx5 InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200 2 , NDR 2

, NDR Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2, 400GbE2 BlueField-2 InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE BlueField InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE ConnectX-7 InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE , 400GbE ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE ConnectX-6 InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE , 100GbE , 200GbE ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE ConnectX-4 InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE , 100GbE

56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Linux Kernel Upstream supports the following NVIDIA network adapter cards firmware versions: