Changes and New Features
|Upstream Kernel 6.7
|Internal Ref.
|Feature
|Description
|Support Added in User Space Version
|Support Added in Firmware Version
|ASAP Features
|3562445
|Aggregated Port Speed During Rate Configuration
[ConnectX-5 Dx and above] Added support for functions (PF,VF,SF) to utilize the maximum aggregated link speed for transmission when LAG is configured.
In this case, the aggregated link speed of both ports, rather than the max link speed of single one, is considered when using devlink rate and tc-matchall to limit the transmission speed.
|N/A
|N/A
|Core Features
|3414893
|SF Creation Time Optimization
|[ConnectX-4 and above] Added a feature that reduces SF creation time from 2.4s to < 500ms. SF creation time per device was 2.4s before, which is unacceptable for large scale applications (1k ~ 2k SFs).
|N/A
|24.38.xxxx and 32.38.xxxx
|3375076
|Synchronous SF activation
|[ConnectX-5 and above] Added devlink-nested to show relationships between devlink instances through devlink dev show/devlink port show commands. Devlink SF activate command returns before finished to enable partial parallelization of SFs activation and reduce time. Devlink port show can be used to see when SFs are activated. In SFs case, it shows the relationship between SF auxiliary device devlink instance and the E-switch representor devlink port.
|iproute2
|N/A
|3283517
|Image Live Migration
|[ConnectX-7] Added a feature that enables live migration support for image size above 4GB. This is achieved by reading/writing the device state from/to the FW in a chunk mode (i.e. small part per read/write) instead of reading/writing the full image at once.
|N/A
|28.39.1002
|NetDev Features
|3358686
|Increase netdev Interface max num Channels
|[ConnectX-4 and above] Added a feature that bumps the software upper bound of the netdev max channels from 128 to 256. This is relevant for systems with a high number of cores.
|N/A
|N/A
|Steering Features
|3416340
|Multicast bridges offload
[ConnectX-6 DX and above] Added the support for multicast bridges' offload. Multicast packets will be offloaded by the HW and will not go up to the kernel stuck.
The feature is enabled according to FW support.
|N/A
|N/A