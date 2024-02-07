> global (object): global settings for chart Default: Copy Copied! { "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }

> nameOverride (string): overrides chart name Default: Copy Copied! ""

> fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release Default: Copy Copied! ""

> imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> envoy (object): configuration for envoy container Default: see default values for nested options

> envoy.image.registry (string): registry for envoy image Default: Copy Copied! ""

> envoy.image.repository (string): envoy image name Default: Copy Copied! "universe-infra-api-gateway"

> envoy.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for envoy image Default: Copy Copied! "IfNotPresent"

> envoy.image.tag (string): tag for envoy image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag Default: Copy Copied! ""

> envoy.config (object): will be translated to ConfigMap which holds envoy configuration Default: see default values for nested options

> envoy.config.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of envoy configuration Default: Copy Copied! true

> envoy.config.listener.address (string): envoy will listen on this address Default: Copy Copied! "0.0.0.0"

> envoy.config.listener.port (int): envoy will listen on this port Default: Copy Copied! 10000

> envoy.config.listener.serverTLS (object): server TLS configuration Default: Copy Copied! { "cert": "/vault/secrets/server.cert", "enabled": false, "key": "/vault/secrets/server.key" }

> envoy.config.listener.peerValidation (object): client certificate validation (mTLS) Default: Copy Copied! { "ca": "/vault/secrets/ca.cert", "enabled": false }

> envoy.config.listener.access_log.enabled (bool): enables or disables access_log for envoy Default: Copy Copied! true

> envoy.config.listener.access_log.log_format (object): format of the access log, will be injected as is to envoy’s config file Default: Copy Copied! { "json_format": { "bytes_received": "%BYTES_RECEIVED%", "bytes_sent": "%BYTES_SENT%", "connection_termination_details": "%CONNECTION_TERMINATION_DETAILS%", "downstream": "%DOWNSTREAM_REMOTE_ADDRESS%", "duration": "%DURATION%", "grpc_status": "%GRPC_STATUS%", "path": "%REQ(X-ENVOY-ORIGINAL-PATH?:PATH)%", "protocol": "%PROTOCOL%", "start_time": "%START_TIME(%s.%3f)%", "tls_local_uri_san": "%DOWNSTREAM_LOCAL_URI_SAN%", "tls_peer_cert_end": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_CERT_V_END%", "tls_peer_cert_start": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_CERT_V_START%", "tls_peer_issuer": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_ISSUER%", "tls_peer_serial": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_SERIAL%", "tls_peer_subject": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_SUBJECT%", "tls_peer_uri_san": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_URI_SAN%", "tls_requested_server_name": "%REQUESTED_SERVER_NAME%", "upstream": "%UPSTREAM_HOST%", "upstream_failure_reason": "%UPSTREAM_TRANSPORT_FAILURE_REASON%" }, "omit_empty_values": true }

> envoy.config.upstream (object): upstream configuration for universe services if service has empty address or port it will be ignored Default: Copy Copied! { "example-service": { "address": null, "port": null, "prefixes": [ { "idleTimeout": null, "prefix": "/example", "timeout": null } ] } }

> envoy.config.upstream.example-service.prefixes (list): routes to match for example service Default: Copy Copied! [ { "idleTimeout": null, "prefix": "/example", "timeout": null } ]

> envoy.config.upstream.example-service.prefixes[0].timeout (string): specifies the upstream timeout for the prefix Default: Copy Copied! null

> envoy.config.upstream.example-service.prefixes[0].idleTimeout (string): specifies the idle timeout for the prefix Default: Copy Copied! null

> envoy.config.upstream.example-service.address (string): address of API server Default: Copy Copied! null

> envoy.config.upstream.example-service.port (string): port of API server Default: Copy Copied! null

> podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> resources (object): resources for envoy container Default: Copy Copied! {}

> nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> service (object): service configuration for api-gateway Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> service.name (string): override for Service name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> service.type (string): service type Default: Copy Copied! "NodePort"

> service.targetPort (int): application port, port on which envoy listen Default: Copy Copied! 10000

> service.port (int): service port Default: Copy Copied! 10000

> service.nodePort (string): configure static node port for the service Default: if not set explicitly will be assigned automatically by k8s

> vaultApproleSecret (object): settings for Secret which store roleID and secretID for approle auth method in Vault. Config from this secret is read by vault-sidecar container and used to authenticate in Vault server Default: see default values for nested options

> vaultApproleSecret.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the Secret Default: Copy Copied! false

> vaultApproleSecret.name (string): override for default Secret name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-secret” will be used

> vaultApproleSecret.roleID (string): roleID which vault-sidecar will use for authentication in Vault server Default: Copy Copied! null

> vaultApproleSecret.secretID (string): secretID which vault-sidecar will use for authentication in Vault server Default: Copy Copied! null

> vaultAnnotations (object): configuration for Vault related Pod annotations. These annotations are used by vault-injector mutating webhook to determine configuration of the vault-sidecar container which will be attached to the plugin Pod. Default: see default values for nested options

> vaultAnnotations.addAnnotations (bool): enables or disables addition of the annotations Default: Copy Copied! false

> vaultAnnotations.namespace (string): namespace in vault-server (namespaces are available only in Vault Enterprise) Default: Copy Copied! null

> vaultAnnotations.role (string): add label with role Name Default: Copy Copied! null

> vaultAnnotations.serverCertSecret (string): vault PKI cert issue path Default: Copy Copied! null

> vaultAnnotations.serverCertCommonName (string): common name for generated certificate Default: Copy Copied! null