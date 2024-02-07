universe-infra-api-gateway
Chart version: 0.5.0-dev
AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev
Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-api-gateway
>
global(object): global settings for chart
Default:
{ "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }
>
nameOverride(string): overrides chart name
Default:
""
>
fullnameOverride(string): overrides generated fullName for release
Default:
""
>
imagePullSecrets(list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
envoy(object): configuration for envoy container
Default: see default values for nested options
>
envoy.image.registry(string): registry for envoy image
Default:
""
>
envoy.image.repository(string): envoy image name
Default:
"universe-infra-api-gateway"
>
envoy.image.pullPolicy(string): pullPolicy for envoy image
Default:
"IfNotPresent"
>
envoy.image.tag(string): tag for envoy image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag
Default:
""
>
envoy.config(object): will be translated to ConfigMap which holds envoy configuration
Default: see default values for nested options
>
envoy.config.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of envoy configuration
Default:
true
>
envoy.config.listener.address(string): envoy will listen on this address
Default:
"0.0.0.0"
>
envoy.config.listener.port(int): envoy will listen on this port
Default:
10000
>
envoy.config.listener.serverTLS(object): server TLS configuration
Default:
{ "cert": "/vault/secrets/server.cert", "enabled": false, "key": "/vault/secrets/server.key" }
>
envoy.config.listener.peerValidation(object): client certificate validation (mTLS)
Default:
{ "ca": "/vault/secrets/ca.cert", "enabled": false }
>
envoy.config.listener.access_log.enabled(bool): enables or disables access_log for envoy
Default:
true
>
envoy.config.listener.access_log.log_format(object): format of the access log, will be injected as is to envoy’s config file
Default:
{ "json_format": { "bytes_received": "%BYTES_RECEIVED%", "bytes_sent": "%BYTES_SENT%", "connection_termination_details": "%CONNECTION_TERMINATION_DETAILS%", "downstream": "%DOWNSTREAM_REMOTE_ADDRESS%", "duration": "%DURATION%", "grpc_status": "%GRPC_STATUS%", "path": "%REQ(X-ENVOY-ORIGINAL-PATH?:PATH)%", "protocol": "%PROTOCOL%", "start_time": "%START_TIME(%s.%3f)%", "tls_local_uri_san": "%DOWNSTREAM_LOCAL_URI_SAN%", "tls_peer_cert_end": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_CERT_V_END%", "tls_peer_cert_start": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_CERT_V_START%", "tls_peer_issuer": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_ISSUER%", "tls_peer_serial": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_SERIAL%", "tls_peer_subject": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_SUBJECT%", "tls_peer_uri_san": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_URI_SAN%", "tls_requested_server_name": "%REQUESTED_SERVER_NAME%", "upstream": "%UPSTREAM_HOST%", "upstream_failure_reason": "%UPSTREAM_TRANSPORT_FAILURE_REASON%" }, "omit_empty_values": true }
>
envoy.config.upstream(object): upstream configuration for universe services if service has empty address or port it will be ignored
Default:
{ "example-service": { "address": null, "port": null, "prefixes": [ { "idleTimeout": null, "prefix": "/example", "timeout": null } ] } }
>
envoy.config.upstream.example-service.prefixes(list): routes to match for example service
Default:
[ { "idleTimeout": null, "prefix": "/example", "timeout": null } ]
>
envoy.config.upstream.example-service.prefixes[0].timeout(string): specifies the upstream timeout for the prefix
Default:
null
>
envoy.config.upstream.example-service.prefixes[0].idleTimeout(string): specifies the idle timeout for the prefix
Default:
null
>
envoy.config.upstream.example-service.address(string): address of API server
Default:
null
>
envoy.config.upstream.example-service.port(string): port of API server
Default:
null
>
podAnnotations(object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
podSecurityContext(object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
resources(object): resources for envoy container
Default:
{}
>
nodeSelector(object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
tolerations(list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
affinity(object): affinity to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
service(object): service configuration for api-gateway Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
service.name(string): override for Service name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
service.type(string): service type
Default:
"NodePort"
>
service.targetPort(int): application port, port on which envoy listen
Default:
10000
>
service.port(int): service port
Default:
10000
>
service.nodePort(string): configure static node port for the service
Default: if not set explicitly will be assigned automatically by k8s
>
vaultApproleSecret(object): settings for Secret which store roleID and secretID for approle auth method in Vault. Config from this secret is read by vault-sidecar container and used to authenticate in Vault server
Default: see default values for nested options
>
vaultApproleSecret.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the Secret
Default:
false
>
vaultApproleSecret.name(string): override for default Secret name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-secret” will be used
>
vaultApproleSecret.roleID(string): roleID which vault-sidecar will use for authentication in Vault server
Default:
null
>
vaultApproleSecret.secretID(string): secretID which vault-sidecar will use for authentication in Vault server
Default:
null
>
vaultAnnotations(object): configuration for Vault related Pod annotations. These annotations are used by vault-injector mutating webhook to determine configuration of the vault-sidecar container which will be attached to the plugin Pod.
Default: see default values for nested options
>
vaultAnnotations.addAnnotations(bool): enables or disables addition of the annotations
Default:
false
>
vaultAnnotations.namespace(string): namespace in vault-server (namespaces are available only in Vault Enterprise)
Default:
null
>
vaultAnnotations.role(string): add label with role Name
Default:
null
>
vaultAnnotations.serverCertSecret(string): vault PKI cert issue path
Default:
null
>
vaultAnnotations.serverCertCommonName(string): common name for generated certificate
Default:
null
>
vaultAnnotations.serverCertTTL(string): TTL for generated certificate
Default:
"24h"