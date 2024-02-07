universe-infra-admin-controller
Chart version: 0.5.0-dev
AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev
Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-admin-controller
>
global(object): global settings for chart
Default:
{ "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }
>
nameOverride(string): overrides chart name
Default:
""
>
fullnameOverride(string): overrides generated fullName for release
Default:
""
>
imagePullSecrets(list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
operator(object): configuration for operator container
Default: see default values for nested options
>
operator.image.registry(string): registry for operator image
Default:
""
>
operator.image.repository(string): operator image name
Default:
"universe-infra-admin-controller"
>
operator.image.pullPolicy(string): pullPolicy for operator image
Default:
"IfNotPresent"
>
operator.image.tag(string): tag for operator image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag
Default:
""
>
operator.securityContext(object): securityContext for operator container
Default:
{ "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false }
>
operator.resources(object): resources for operator container
Default:
{ "limits": { "cpu": "200m", "memory": "100Mi" }, "requests": { "cpu": "100m", "memory": "20Mi" } }
>
provisioningCRNamespace(string): Namespace used for watching provisioning CRs
Default:
""
>
tenantConfig(object): tenant-allocation CRs settings
Default: see default values for nested options
>
tenantConfig.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the tenants CRs
Default:
false
>
tenantConfig.tenants(string): Tenants configuration, content of this field is used to create Tenant CR, Host CR and HostConfiguration CR. Check example values.yaml for details
Default:
null
>
dpuInventory(object): dpu-inventory CRs settings
Default: see default values for nested options
>
dpuInventory.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the DPU CRs
Default:
false
>
dpuInventory.dpus(string): DPU inventory, content of this field is used to create Dpu CR. Check example values.yaml for details
Default:
null
>
podAnnotations(object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
podSecurityContext(object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{ "runAsNonRoot": true }
>
nodeSelector(object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
tolerations(list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
affinity(object): affinity to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
rbac(object): RBAC configuration for operator Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
rbac.serviceAccount.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount
Default:
true
>
rbac.serviceAccount.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
rbac.role.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole
Default:
true
>
rbac.role.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used
>
rbac.roleBinding.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding
Default:
true
>
rbac.roleBinding.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used