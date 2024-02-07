> global (object): global settings for chart Default: Copy Copied! { "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }

> nameOverride (string): overrides chart name Default: Copy Copied! ""

> fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release Default: Copy Copied! ""

> imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> operator (object): configuration for operator container Default: see default values for nested options

> operator.image.registry (string): registry for operator image Default: Copy Copied! ""

> operator.image.repository (string): operator image name Default: Copy Copied! "universe-infra-admin-controller"

> operator.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for operator image Default: Copy Copied! "IfNotPresent"

> operator.image.tag (string): tag for operator image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag Default: Copy Copied! ""

> operator.securityContext (object): securityContext for operator container Default: Copy Copied! { "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false }

> operator.resources (object): resources for operator container Default: Copy Copied! { "limits": { "cpu": "200m", "memory": "100Mi" }, "requests": { "cpu": "100m", "memory": "20Mi" } }

> provisioningCRNamespace (string): Namespace used for watching provisioning CRs Default: Copy Copied! ""

> tenantConfig (object): tenant-allocation CRs settings Default: see default values for nested options

> tenantConfig.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the tenants CRs Default: Copy Copied! false

> tenantConfig.tenants (string): Tenants configuration, content of this field is used to create Tenant CR, Host CR and HostConfiguration CR. Check example values.yaml for details Default: Copy Copied! null

> dpuInventory (object): dpu-inventory CRs settings Default: see default values for nested options

> dpuInventory.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the DPU CRs Default: Copy Copied! false

> dpuInventory.dpus (string): DPU inventory, content of this field is used to create Dpu CR. Check example values.yaml for details Default: Copy Copied! null

> podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! { "runAsNonRoot": true }

> nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> rbac (object): RBAC configuration for operator Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> rbac.serviceAccount.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.serviceAccount.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> rbac.role.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.role.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used

> rbac.roleBinding.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding Default: Copy Copied! true