Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test  universe-infra-admin-controller

universe-infra-admin-controller

Chart version: 0.5.0-dev

AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev

Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-admin-controller

Values

  • > global (object): global settings for chart

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "image": {
    "registry": null,
    "tag": null
  }
}

  • > nameOverride (string): overrides chart name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    []

  • > operator (object): configuration for operator container

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > operator.image.registry (string): registry for operator image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > operator.image.repository (string): operator image name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "universe-infra-admin-controller"

  • > operator.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for operator image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "IfNotPresent"

  • > operator.image.tag (string): tag for operator image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > operator.securityContext (object): securityContext for operator container

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false
}

  • > operator.resources (object): resources for operator container

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "limits": {
    "cpu": "200m",
    "memory": "100Mi"
  },
  "requests": {
    "cpu": "100m",
    "memory": "20Mi"
  }
}

  • > provisioningCRNamespace (string): Namespace used for watching provisioning CRs

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > tenantConfig (object): tenant-allocation CRs settings

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > tenantConfig.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the tenants CRs

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    false

  • > tenantConfig.tenants (string): Tenants configuration, content of this field is used to create Tenant CR, Host CR and HostConfiguration CR. Check example values.yaml for details

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    null

  • > dpuInventory (object): dpu-inventory CRs settings

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > dpuInventory.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the DPU CRs

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    false

  • > dpuInventory.dpus (string): DPU inventory, content of this field is used to create Dpu CR. Check example values.yaml for details

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    null

  • > podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "runAsNonRoot": true
}

  • > nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    []

  • > affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > rbac (object): RBAC configuration for operator Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > rbac.serviceAccount.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.serviceAccount.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

  • > rbac.role.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.role.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used

  • > rbac.roleBinding.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.roleBinding.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used
Previous universe-infra-control-plane
Next universe-infra-api-gateway
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here