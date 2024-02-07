Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
universe-infra-control-plane

Chart version: 0.5.0-dev

AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev

Description: A Helm chart with Universe components for infrastructure cluster

Dependencies

Name

Version

Repository
universe-infra-admin-controller 0.5.0-dev built-in
universe-infra-api-gateway 0.5.0-dev built-in
universe-infra-catalog 0.5.0-dev built-in
universe-infra-provisioning-controller 0.5.0-dev built-in
universe-infra-provisioning-executor 0.5.0-dev built-in
universe-infra-provisioning-manager 0.5.0-dev built-in
universe-infra-resource-manager 0.5.0-dev built-in
universe-infra-workload-controller 0.5.0-dev built-in
universe-infra-workload-manager 0.5.0-dev built-in
universe-infra-workload-rule-manager 0.5.0-dev built-in

Values

  • > global (object): global settings which will apply for all subcharts

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > global.image.tag (string): this tag will be used for most images in all subcharts if tag doesn’t set explicitly fot the image

    Default:

    null

  • > global.image.registry (string): this registry will be used for most images in all subcharts if registry doesn’t set explicitly fot the image

    Default:

    null

  • > global.imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets will be added to all components. If imagePullSecrets explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it.

    Default:

    []

  • > global.provisioningCRNamespace (string): this namespace will be used for provisioning CRs. If not set, Helm release namespace will be used.

    Default:

    null

  • > global.nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector will be added to all components. If nodeSelector explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it.

    Default:

    {}

  • > global.tolerations (list): tolerations will be added to all components. If tolerations explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it.

    Default:

    []

  • > global.ironicHostIP (string): ip for ironic host

    Default:

    ""

  • > global.provisioningStorage.hostpath (string): hostpath is used by bootp and ironic

    Default:

    "/share/provisioning"

  • > global.provisioningStorage.hostname (string): hostname is used by bootp and ironic

    Default:

    ""

  • > universe-infra-admin-controller (object): settings for universe-infra-admin-controller subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-admin-controller chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-admin-controller.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-admin-controller

    Default:

    false

  • > universe-infra-resource-manager (object): settings for universe-infra-resource-manager subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-resource-manager chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-resource-manager.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-resource-manager

    Default:

    false

  • > universe-infra-resource-manager.service (object): service config for universe-infra-resource-manager

    Default:

    {
  "name": "infraresource",
  "port": 9090
}

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-manager (object): settings for universe-infra-provisioning-manager subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-provisioning-manager chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-manager.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-provisioning-manager

    Default:

    false

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-manager.service (object): service config for universe-infra-provisioning-manager

    Default:

    {
  "name": "infraprovisioning",
  "port": 9090
}

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-controller (object): settings for universe-infra-provisioning-controller subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-provisioning-controller chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-controller.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-controller

    Default:

    false

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-executor (object): settings for universe-infra-provisioning-executor subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-provisioning-executor chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-executor.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-provisioning-executor

    Default:

    false

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb.pv (object): pv for universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb

    Default:

    {
  "hostname": "",
  "hostpath": "/share/mariadb",
  "name": "mariadb-pv"
}

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb.pv.hostpath (string): hostpath is used by pv, specify the host path to store the mariadb data

    Default:

    "/share/mariadb"

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb.pv.hostname (string): hostname is used by pv, specify a hostname for store the mariadb data

    Default:

    ""

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-bootp.bootp.dnsmasq (object): dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq

    Default:

    {
  "args": null
}

  • > universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-bootp.bootp.dnsmasq.args (string): dhcp-boot: dnsmasq is providing a TFTP service. the filename is required here to enable network booting. Example: args: - –k - –interface=ens9f1 - –dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h - –dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi

    Default:

    null

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway (object): settings for universe-infra-api-gateway subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-api-gateway chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-resource-manager

    Default:

    false

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream (object): upstream services

    Default:

    {
  "universe-infra-catalog-manager": {
    "address": "infracatalog",
    "port": 9090,
    "prefixes": [
      {
        "prefix": "/universe.catalog"
      }
    ]
  },
  "universe-infra-provisioning-manager": {
    "address": "infraprovisioning",
    "port": 9090,
    "prefixes": [
      {
        "prefix": "/universe.admin.provisioning"
      }
    ]
  },
  "universe-infra-resource-manager": {
    "address": "infraresource",
    "port": 9090,
    "prefixes": [
      {
        "prefix": "/universe.resource"
      }
    ]
  },
  "universe-infra-workload-manager": {
    "address": "infraworkload",
    "port": 9090,
    "prefixes": [
      {
        "idleTimeout": "0s",
        "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadService/"
      }
    ]
  },
  "universe-infra-workload-rule-manager": {
    "address": "infraworkloadrule",
    "port": 9090,
    "prefixes": [
      {
        "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadRuleService/"
      },
      {
        "prefix": "/universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService/"
      }
    ]
  }
}

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager (object): universe-infra-resource-manager upstream config

    Default:

    {
  "address": "infraresource",
  "port": 9090,
  "prefixes": [
    {
      "prefix": "/universe.resource"
    }
  ]
}

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager.prefixes (list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-resource-manager upstream

    Default:

    [
  {
    "prefix": "/universe.resource"
  }
]

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager.address (string): address of universe-infra-resource-manager upstream

    Default:

    "infraresource"

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager.port (int): port of universe-infra-resource-manager upstream

    Default:

    9090

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager (object): universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream config

    Default:

    {
  "address": "infraprovisioning",
  "port": 9090,
  "prefixes": [
    {
      "prefix": "/universe.admin.provisioning"
    }
  ]
}

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager.prefixes (list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream

    Default:

    [
  {
    "prefix": "/universe.admin.provisioning"
  }
]

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager.address (string): address of universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream

    Default:

    "infraprovisioning"

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager.port (int): port of universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream

    Default:

    9090

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager (object): uuniverse-infra-workload-manager upstream config

    Default:

    {
  "address": "infraworkload",
  "port": 9090,
  "prefixes": [
    {
      "idleTimeout": "0s",
      "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadService/"
    }
  ]
}

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager.prefixes (list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-workload-manager upstream

    Default:

    [
  {
    "idleTimeout": "0s",
    "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadService/"
  }
]

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager.address (string): address of universe-infra-workload-manager upstream

    Default:

    "infraworkload"

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager.port (int): port of universe-infra-workload-manager upstream

    Default:

    9090

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager (object): universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream config

    Default:

    {
  "address": "infraworkloadrule",
  "port": 9090,
  "prefixes": [
    {
      "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadRuleService/"
    },
    {
      "prefix": "/universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService/"
    }
  ]
}

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.prefixes (list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream

    Default:

    [
  {
    "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadRuleService/"
  },
  {
    "prefix": "/universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService/"
  }
]

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.address (string): address of universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream

    Default:

    "infraworkloadrule"

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.port (int): port of universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream

    Default:

    9090

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager (object): universe-infra-workload-catalog-manager upstream config

    Default:

    {
  "address": "infracatalog",
  "port": 9090,
  "prefixes": [
    {
      "prefix": "/universe.catalog"
    }
  ]
}

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager.prefixes (list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-catalog-manager upstream

    Default:

    [
  {
    "prefix": "/universe.catalog"
  }
]

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager.address (string): address of universe-infra-catalog-manager upstream

    Default:

    "infracatalog"

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager.port (int): port of universe-infra-catalog-manager upstream

    Default:

    9090

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.vaultAnnotations (object): default settings for integration with vault

    Default:

    {
  "addAnnotations": false,
  "clientCertTTL": "24h",
  "serverCertCommonName": "api-gateway.local",
  "serverCertSecret": "pki_universe/issue/local"
}

  • > universe-infra-api-gateway.service (object): service config for universe-infra-api-gateway

    Default:

    {
  "name": "infra-api-gateway",
  "nodePort": 30001,
  "type": "NodePort"
}

  • > universe-infra-workload-controller (object): settings for universe-infra-workload-controller subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-workload-controller chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-workload-controller.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-controller

    Default:

    false

  • > universe-infra-workload-manager (object): settings for universe-infra-workload-manager subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-workload-manager chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-workload-manager.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-manager

    Default:

    false

  • > universe-infra-workload-manager.service (object): service config for universe-infra-workload-manager

    Default:

    {
  "name": "infraworkload",
  "port": 9090
}

  • > universe-infra-workload-rule-manager (object): settings for universe-infra-workload-rule-manager subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-workload-rule-manager chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-rule-manager

    Default:

    false

  • > universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.service (object): service config for universe-infra-workload-rule-manager

    Default:

    {
  "name": "infraworkloadrule",
  "port": 9090
}

  • > universe-infra-catalog (object): settings for universe-infra-catalog subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-catalog chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-catalog.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-catalog

    Default:

    false

  • > universe-infra-catalog.universe-infra-catalog-manager (object): settings for universe-infra-catalog-manager subchart,

    Default: check universe-infra-catalog-manager chart documentation

  • > universe-infra-catalog.universe-infra-catalog-manager.service (object): service config for universe-infra-catalog-manager

    Default:

    {
  "name": "infracatalog",
  "port": 9090
}

Examples

example-values-secure.yaml

global:
  image:
    tag: latest
    registry: harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/
  # imagePullSecrets:
  # - name: nvcrio-cred
  nodeSelector:
    node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""
  tolerations:
    - effect: NoSchedule
      operator: "Exists"
      key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
    - effect: NoSchedule
      operator: "Exists"
      key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
  # -- ip for ironic host
  ironicHostIP: ""
  provisioningStorage:
    # -- hostpath is used by bootp and ironic
    hostpath: /share/provisioning
    # -- hostname is used by bootp and ironic
    hostname: ""

universe-infra-admin-controller:
  enabled: true
  tenantConfig:
    create: true
    tenants:
      - id: tenant1
        hostnames:
          - worker1
      - id: tenant2
        hostnames:
          - worker2
          - worker3
  dpuInventory:
    create: true
    dpus:
      - id: dpu-worker1
        host: worker1
      - id: dpu-worker2
        host: worker2

universe-infra-resource-manager:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-provisioning-manager:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-provisioning-executor:
  enabled: true
  universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb:
    pv:
      name: mariadb-pv
      hostpath: /share/mariadb
      hostname: ""
  universe-infra-provisioning-bootp:
    bootp:
      # -- dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq
      dnsmasq:
        # -- dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq
        # args is a list of dnsmasq command parameters. You can set any parameters supported by dnsmasq. 
        # --k, --interface, --dhcp-range and --dhcp-boot are required.
        # --k: do not go into the background at startup.
        # --interface: Listen only on the specified interface(s).
        # --dhcp-range: addresses will be given out from the range <start-addr> to <end-addr>. If the lease time is given, then leases will be given for that length of time.
        # --dhcp-boot: dnsmasq is providing a TFTP service. the filename is required here to enable network booting. 
        # Example:
        # args:
        # - --k
        # - --interface=ens9f1
        # - --dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h
        # - --dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi
        args:
        - --k
        - --interface=ens9f1
        - --dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h
        - --dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi

universe-infra-provisioning-controller:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-workload-manager:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-workload-rule-manager:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-workload-controller:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-api-gateway:
  enabled: true
  vaultApproleSecret:
    create: true
    roleID: dc15780f-1b8a-b285-f875-07d7930f4b95 # example roleID
    secretID: 98fbf93d-9441-0266-274f-b479a09b60e1 # example secretID
  vaultAnnotations:
    addAnnotations: true
  envoy:
    config:
      listener:
        serverTLS:
          enabled: true
        peerValidation:
          enabled: true

universe-infra-catalog:
  enabled: true

example-values-dev.yaml

global:
  image:
    tag: latest
    registry: harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/
  # imagePullSecrets:
  # - name: nvcrio-cred
  nodeSelector:
    node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""
  tolerations:
    - effect: NoSchedule
      operator: "Exists"
      key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
    - effect: NoSchedule
      operator: "Exists"
      key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
  # -- ip for ironic host
  ironicHostIP: ""
  provisioningStorage:
    # -- hostpath is used by bootp and ironic
    hostpath: /share/provisioning
    # -- hostname is used by bootp and ironic
    hostname: ""

universe-infra-admin-controller:
  enabled: true
  tenantConfig:
    create: true
    tenants:
      - id: tenant1
        hostnames:
          - worker1
      - id: tenant2
        hostnames:
          - worker2
          - worker3
  dpuInventory:
    create: true
    dpus:
      - id: dpu-worker1
        host: worker1
      - id: dpu-worker2
        host: worker2

universe-infra-resource-manager:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-provisioning-manager:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-provisioning-executor:
  enabled: true
  universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb:
    pv:
      name: mariadb-pv
      hostpath: /share/mariadb
      hostname: ""
  universe-infra-provisioning-bootp:
    bootp:
      # -- dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq
      dnsmasq:
        # -- dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq
        # args is a list of dnsmasq command parameters. You can set any parameters supported by dnsmasq. 
        # --k, --interface, --dhcp-range and --dhcp-boot are required.
        # --k: do not go into the background at startup.
        # --interface: Listen only on the specified interface(s).
        # --dhcp-range: addresses will be given out from the range <start-addr> to <end-addr>. If the lease time is given, then leases will be given for that length of time.
        # --dhcp-boot: dnsmasq is providing a TFTP service. the filename is required here to enable network booting. 
        # Example:
        # args:
        # - --k
        # - --interface=ens9f1
        # - --dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h
        # - --dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi
        args:
        - --k
        - --interface=ens9f1
        - --dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h
        - --dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi

universe-infra-provisioning-controller:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-workload-manager:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-workload-rule-manager:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-workload-controller:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-api-gateway:
  enabled: true

universe-infra-catalog:
  enabled: true

