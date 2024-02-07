universe-infra-control-plane

> global (object): global settings which will apply for all subcharts Default: see default values for nested options

> global.image.tag (string): this tag will be used for most images in all subcharts if tag doesn’t set explicitly fot the image Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.image.registry (string): this registry will be used for most images in all subcharts if registry doesn’t set explicitly fot the image Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets will be added to all components. If imagePullSecrets explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it. Default: Copy Copied! []

> global.provisioningCRNamespace (string): this namespace will be used for provisioning CRs. If not set, Helm release namespace will be used. Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector will be added to all components. If nodeSelector explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it. Default: Copy Copied! {}

> global.tolerations (list): tolerations will be added to all components. If tolerations explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it. Default: Copy Copied! []

> global.ironicHostIP (string): ip for ironic host Default: Copy Copied! ""

> global.provisioningStorage.hostpath (string): hostpath is used by bootp and ironic Default: Copy Copied! "/share/provisioning"

> global.provisioningStorage.hostname (string): hostname is used by bootp and ironic Default: Copy Copied! ""

> universe-infra-admin-controller (object): settings for universe-infra-admin-controller subchart, Default: check universe-infra-admin-controller chart documentation

> universe-infra-admin-controller.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-admin-controller Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-infra-resource-manager (object): settings for universe-infra-resource-manager subchart, Default: check universe-infra-resource-manager chart documentation

> universe-infra-resource-manager.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-resource-manager Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-infra-resource-manager.service (object): service config for universe-infra-resource-manager Default: Copy Copied! { "name": "infraresource", "port": 9090 }

> universe-infra-provisioning-manager (object): settings for universe-infra-provisioning-manager subchart, Default: check universe-infra-provisioning-manager chart documentation

> universe-infra-provisioning-manager.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-provisioning-manager Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-infra-provisioning-manager.service (object): service config for universe-infra-provisioning-manager Default: Copy Copied! { "name": "infraprovisioning", "port": 9090 }

> universe-infra-provisioning-controller (object): settings for universe-infra-provisioning-controller subchart, Default: check universe-infra-provisioning-controller chart documentation

> universe-infra-provisioning-controller.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-controller Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-infra-provisioning-executor (object): settings for universe-infra-provisioning-executor subchart, Default: check universe-infra-provisioning-executor chart documentation

> universe-infra-provisioning-executor.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-provisioning-executor Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb.pv (object): pv for universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb Default: Copy Copied! { "hostname": "", "hostpath": "/share/mariadb", "name": "mariadb-pv" }

> universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb.pv.hostpath (string): hostpath is used by pv, specify the host path to store the mariadb data Default: Copy Copied! "/share/mariadb"

> universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb.pv.hostname (string): hostname is used by pv, specify a hostname for store the mariadb data Default: Copy Copied! ""

> universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-bootp.bootp.dnsmasq (object): dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq Default: Copy Copied! { "args": null }

> universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-bootp.bootp.dnsmasq.args (string): dhcp-boot: dnsmasq is providing a TFTP service. the filename is required here to enable network booting. Example: args: - –k - –interface=ens9f1 - –dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h - –dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi Default: Copy Copied! null

> universe-infra-api-gateway (object): settings for universe-infra-api-gateway subchart, Default: check universe-infra-api-gateway chart documentation

> universe-infra-api-gateway.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-resource-manager Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream (object): upstream services Default: Copy Copied! { "universe-infra-catalog-manager": { "address": "infracatalog", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.catalog" } ] }, "universe-infra-provisioning-manager": { "address": "infraprovisioning", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.admin.provisioning" } ] }, "universe-infra-resource-manager": { "address": "infraresource", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.resource" } ] }, "universe-infra-workload-manager": { "address": "infraworkload", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "idleTimeout": "0s", "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadService/" } ] }, "universe-infra-workload-rule-manager": { "address": "infraworkloadrule", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadRuleService/" }, { "prefix": "/universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService/" } ] } }

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager (object): universe-infra-resource-manager upstream config Default: Copy Copied! { "address": "infraresource", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.resource" } ] }

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager.prefixes (list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-resource-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! [ { "prefix": "/universe.resource" } ]

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager.address (string): address of universe-infra-resource-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! "infraresource"

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager.port (int): port of universe-infra-resource-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! 9090

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager (object): universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream config Default: Copy Copied! { "address": "infraprovisioning", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.admin.provisioning" } ] }

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager.prefixes (list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! [ { "prefix": "/universe.admin.provisioning" } ]

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager.address (string): address of universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! "infraprovisioning"

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager.port (int): port of universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! 9090

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager (object): uuniverse-infra-workload-manager upstream config Default: Copy Copied! { "address": "infraworkload", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "idleTimeout": "0s", "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadService/" } ] }

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager.prefixes (list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-workload-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! [ { "idleTimeout": "0s", "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadService/" } ]

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager.address (string): address of universe-infra-workload-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! "infraworkload"

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager.port (int): port of universe-infra-workload-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! 9090

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager (object): universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream config Default: Copy Copied! { "address": "infraworkloadrule", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadRuleService/" }, { "prefix": "/universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService/" } ] }

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.prefixes (list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! [ { "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadRuleService/" }, { "prefix": "/universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService/" } ]

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.address (string): address of universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! "infraworkloadrule"

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.port (int): port of universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! 9090

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager (object): universe-infra-workload-catalog-manager upstream config Default: Copy Copied! { "address": "infracatalog", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.catalog" } ] }

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager.prefixes (list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-catalog-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! [ { "prefix": "/universe.catalog" } ]

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager.address (string): address of universe-infra-catalog-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! "infracatalog"

> universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager.port (int): port of universe-infra-catalog-manager upstream Default: Copy Copied! 9090

> universe-infra-api-gateway.vaultAnnotations (object): default settings for integration with vault Default: Copy Copied! { "addAnnotations": false, "clientCertTTL": "24h", "serverCertCommonName": "api-gateway.local", "serverCertSecret": "pki_universe/issue/local" }

> universe-infra-api-gateway.service (object): service config for universe-infra-api-gateway Default: Copy Copied! { "name": "infra-api-gateway", "nodePort": 30001, "type": "NodePort" }

> universe-infra-workload-controller (object): settings for universe-infra-workload-controller subchart, Default: check universe-infra-workload-controller chart documentation

> universe-infra-workload-controller.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-controller Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-infra-workload-manager (object): settings for universe-infra-workload-manager subchart, Default: check universe-infra-workload-manager chart documentation

> universe-infra-workload-manager.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-manager Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-infra-workload-manager.service (object): service config for universe-infra-workload-manager Default: Copy Copied! { "name": "infraworkload", "port": 9090 }

> universe-infra-workload-rule-manager (object): settings for universe-infra-workload-rule-manager subchart, Default: check universe-infra-workload-rule-manager chart documentation

> universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-rule-manager Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.service (object): service config for universe-infra-workload-rule-manager Default: Copy Copied! { "name": "infraworkloadrule", "port": 9090 }

> universe-infra-catalog (object): settings for universe-infra-catalog subchart, Default: check universe-infra-catalog chart documentation

> universe-infra-catalog.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-catalog Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-infra-catalog.universe-infra-catalog-manager (object): settings for universe-infra-catalog-manager subchart, Default: check universe-infra-catalog-manager chart documentation