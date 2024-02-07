universe-infra-control-plane
Chart version: 0.5.0-dev
AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev
Description: A Helm chart with Universe components for infrastructure cluster
- universe-infra-admin-controller
- universe-infra-api-gateway
- universe-infra-catalog
- universe-infra-provisioning-controller
- universe-infra-provisioning-executor
- universe-infra-provisioning-manager
- universe-infra-resource-manager
- universe-infra-workload-controller
- universe-infra-workload-manager
- universe-infra-workload-rule-manager
|
Name
|
Version
|
Repository
|universe-infra-admin-controller
|0.5.0-dev
|built-in
|universe-infra-api-gateway
|0.5.0-dev
|built-in
|universe-infra-catalog
|0.5.0-dev
|built-in
|universe-infra-provisioning-controller
|0.5.0-dev
|built-in
|universe-infra-provisioning-executor
|0.5.0-dev
|built-in
|universe-infra-provisioning-manager
|0.5.0-dev
|built-in
|universe-infra-resource-manager
|0.5.0-dev
|built-in
|universe-infra-workload-controller
|0.5.0-dev
|built-in
|universe-infra-workload-manager
|0.5.0-dev
|built-in
|universe-infra-workload-rule-manager
|0.5.0-dev
|built-in
>
global(object): global settings which will apply for all subcharts
Default: see default values for nested options
>
global.image.tag(string): this tag will be used for most images in all subcharts if tag doesn’t set explicitly fot the image
Default:
null
>
global.image.registry(string): this registry will be used for most images in all subcharts if registry doesn’t set explicitly fot the image
Default:
null
>
global.imagePullSecrets(list): imagePullSecrets will be added to all components. If imagePullSecrets explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it.
Default:
[]
>
global.provisioningCRNamespace(string): this namespace will be used for provisioning CRs. If not set, Helm release namespace will be used.
Default:
null
>
global.nodeSelector(object): nodeSelector will be added to all components. If nodeSelector explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it.
Default:
{}
>
global.tolerations(list): tolerations will be added to all components. If tolerations explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it.
Default:
[]
>
global.ironicHostIP(string): ip for ironic host
Default:
""
>
global.provisioningStorage.hostpath(string): hostpath is used by bootp and ironic
Default:
"/share/provisioning"
>
global.provisioningStorage.hostname(string): hostname is used by bootp and ironic
Default:
""
>
universe-infra-admin-controller(object): settings for universe-infra-admin-controller subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-admin-controller chart documentation
>
universe-infra-admin-controller.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-admin-controller
Default:
false
>
universe-infra-resource-manager(object): settings for universe-infra-resource-manager subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-resource-manager chart documentation
>
universe-infra-resource-manager.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-resource-manager
Default:
false
>
universe-infra-resource-manager.service(object): service config for universe-infra-resource-manager
Default:
{ "name": "infraresource", "port": 9090 }
>
universe-infra-provisioning-manager(object): settings for universe-infra-provisioning-manager subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-provisioning-manager chart documentation
>
universe-infra-provisioning-manager.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-provisioning-manager
Default:
false
>
universe-infra-provisioning-manager.service(object): service config for universe-infra-provisioning-manager
Default:
{ "name": "infraprovisioning", "port": 9090 }
>
universe-infra-provisioning-controller(object): settings for universe-infra-provisioning-controller subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-provisioning-controller chart documentation
>
universe-infra-provisioning-controller.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-controller
Default:
false
>
universe-infra-provisioning-executor(object): settings for universe-infra-provisioning-executor subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-provisioning-executor chart documentation
>
universe-infra-provisioning-executor.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-provisioning-executor
Default:
false
>
universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb.pv(object): pv for universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb
Default:
{ "hostname": "", "hostpath": "/share/mariadb", "name": "mariadb-pv" }
>
universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb.pv.hostpath(string): hostpath is used by pv, specify the host path to store the mariadb data
Default:
"/share/mariadb"
>
universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb.pv.hostname(string): hostname is used by pv, specify a hostname for store the mariadb data
Default:
""
>
universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-bootp.bootp.dnsmasq(object): dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq
Default:
{ "args": null }
>
universe-infra-provisioning-executor.universe-infra-provisioning-bootp.bootp.dnsmasq.args(string): dhcp-boot: dnsmasq is providing a TFTP service. the filename is required here to enable network booting. Example: args: - –k - –interface=ens9f1 - –dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h - –dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi
Default:
null
>
universe-infra-api-gateway(object): settings for universe-infra-api-gateway subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-api-gateway chart documentation
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-resource-manager
Default:
false
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream(object): upstream services
Default:
{ "universe-infra-catalog-manager": { "address": "infracatalog", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.catalog" } ] }, "universe-infra-provisioning-manager": { "address": "infraprovisioning", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.admin.provisioning" } ] }, "universe-infra-resource-manager": { "address": "infraresource", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.resource" } ] }, "universe-infra-workload-manager": { "address": "infraworkload", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "idleTimeout": "0s", "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadService/" } ] }, "universe-infra-workload-rule-manager": { "address": "infraworkloadrule", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadRuleService/" }, { "prefix": "/universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService/" } ] } }
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager(object): universe-infra-resource-manager upstream config
Default:
{ "address": "infraresource", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.resource" } ] }
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager.prefixes(list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-resource-manager upstream
Default:
[ { "prefix": "/universe.resource" } ]
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager.address(string): address of universe-infra-resource-manager upstream
Default:
"infraresource"
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-resource-manager.port(int): port of universe-infra-resource-manager upstream
Default:
9090
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager(object): universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream config
Default:
{ "address": "infraprovisioning", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.admin.provisioning" } ] }
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager.prefixes(list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream
Default:
[ { "prefix": "/universe.admin.provisioning" } ]
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager.address(string): address of universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream
Default:
"infraprovisioning"
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-provisioning-manager.port(int): port of universe-infra-provisioning-manager upstream
Default:
9090
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager(object): uuniverse-infra-workload-manager upstream config
Default:
{ "address": "infraworkload", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "idleTimeout": "0s", "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadService/" } ] }
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager.prefixes(list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-workload-manager upstream
Default:
[ { "idleTimeout": "0s", "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadService/" } ]
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager.address(string): address of universe-infra-workload-manager upstream
Default:
"infraworkload"
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-manager.port(int): port of universe-infra-workload-manager upstream
Default:
9090
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager(object): universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream config
Default:
{ "address": "infraworkloadrule", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadRuleService/" }, { "prefix": "/universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService/" } ] }
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.prefixes(list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream
Default:
[ { "prefix": "/universe.workload.v1.WorkloadRuleService/" }, { "prefix": "/universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService/" } ]
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.address(string): address of universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream
Default:
"infraworkloadrule"
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.port(int): port of universe-infra-workload-rule-manager upstream
Default:
9090
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager(object): universe-infra-workload-catalog-manager upstream config
Default:
{ "address": "infracatalog", "port": 9090, "prefixes": [ { "prefix": "/universe.catalog" } ] }
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager.prefixes(list): following prefixes will be routed to universe-infra-catalog-manager upstream
Default:
[ { "prefix": "/universe.catalog" } ]
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager.address(string): address of universe-infra-catalog-manager upstream
Default:
"infracatalog"
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.envoy.config.upstream.universe-infra-catalog-manager.port(int): port of universe-infra-catalog-manager upstream
Default:
9090
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.vaultAnnotations(object): default settings for integration with vault
Default:
{ "addAnnotations": false, "clientCertTTL": "24h", "serverCertCommonName": "api-gateway.local", "serverCertSecret": "pki_universe/issue/local" }
>
universe-infra-api-gateway.service(object): service config for universe-infra-api-gateway
Default:
{ "name": "infra-api-gateway", "nodePort": 30001, "type": "NodePort" }
>
universe-infra-workload-controller(object): settings for universe-infra-workload-controller subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-workload-controller chart documentation
>
universe-infra-workload-controller.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-controller
Default:
false
>
universe-infra-workload-manager(object): settings for universe-infra-workload-manager subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-workload-manager chart documentation
>
universe-infra-workload-manager.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-manager
Default:
false
>
universe-infra-workload-manager.service(object): service config for universe-infra-workload-manager
Default:
{ "name": "infraworkload", "port": 9090 }
>
universe-infra-workload-rule-manager(object): settings for universe-infra-workload-rule-manager subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-workload-rule-manager chart documentation
>
universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-workload-rule-manager
Default:
false
>
universe-infra-workload-rule-manager.service(object): service config for universe-infra-workload-rule-manager
Default:
{ "name": "infraworkloadrule", "port": 9090 }
>
universe-infra-catalog(object): settings for universe-infra-catalog subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-catalog chart documentation
>
universe-infra-catalog.enabled(bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-infra-catalog
Default:
false
>
universe-infra-catalog.universe-infra-catalog-manager(object): settings for universe-infra-catalog-manager subchart,
Default: check universe-infra-catalog-manager chart documentation
>
universe-infra-catalog.universe-infra-catalog-manager.service(object): service config for universe-infra-catalog-manager
Default:
{ "name": "infracatalog", "port": 9090 }
example-values-secure.yaml
global:
image:
tag: latest
registry: harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/
# imagePullSecrets:
# - name: nvcrio-cred
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""
tolerations:
- effect: NoSchedule
operator: "Exists"
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
- effect: NoSchedule
operator: "Exists"
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
# -- ip for ironic host
ironicHostIP: ""
provisioningStorage:
# -- hostpath is used by bootp and ironic
hostpath: /share/provisioning
# -- hostname is used by bootp and ironic
hostname: ""
universe-infra-admin-controller:
enabled: true
tenantConfig:
create: true
tenants:
- id: tenant1
hostnames:
- worker1
- id: tenant2
hostnames:
- worker2
- worker3
dpuInventory:
create: true
dpus:
- id: dpu-worker1
host: worker1
- id: dpu-worker2
host: worker2
universe-infra-resource-manager:
enabled: true
universe-infra-provisioning-manager:
enabled: true
universe-infra-provisioning-executor:
enabled: true
universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb:
pv:
name: mariadb-pv
hostpath: /share/mariadb
hostname: ""
universe-infra-provisioning-bootp:
bootp:
# -- dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq
dnsmasq:
# -- dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq
# args is a list of dnsmasq command parameters. You can set any parameters supported by dnsmasq.
# --k, --interface, --dhcp-range and --dhcp-boot are required.
# --k: do not go into the background at startup.
# --interface: Listen only on the specified interface(s).
# --dhcp-range: addresses will be given out from the range <start-addr> to <end-addr>. If the lease time is given, then leases will be given for that length of time.
# --dhcp-boot: dnsmasq is providing a TFTP service. the filename is required here to enable network booting.
# Example:
# args:
# - --k
# - --interface=ens9f1
# - --dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h
# - --dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi
args:
- --k
- --interface=ens9f1
- --dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h
- --dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi
universe-infra-provisioning-controller:
enabled: true
universe-infra-workload-manager:
enabled: true
universe-infra-workload-rule-manager:
enabled: true
universe-infra-workload-controller:
enabled: true
universe-infra-api-gateway:
enabled: true
vaultApproleSecret:
create: true
roleID: dc15780f-1b8a-b285-f875-07d7930f4b95 # example roleID
secretID: 98fbf93d-9441-0266-274f-b479a09b60e1 # example secretID
vaultAnnotations:
addAnnotations: true
envoy:
config:
listener:
serverTLS:
enabled: true
peerValidation:
enabled: true
universe-infra-catalog:
enabled: true
example-values-dev.yaml
global:
image:
tag: latest
registry: harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/
# imagePullSecrets:
# - name: nvcrio-cred
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""
tolerations:
- effect: NoSchedule
operator: "Exists"
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
- effect: NoSchedule
operator: "Exists"
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
# -- ip for ironic host
ironicHostIP: ""
provisioningStorage:
# -- hostpath is used by bootp and ironic
hostpath: /share/provisioning
# -- hostname is used by bootp and ironic
hostname: ""
universe-infra-admin-controller:
enabled: true
tenantConfig:
create: true
tenants:
- id: tenant1
hostnames:
- worker1
- id: tenant2
hostnames:
- worker2
- worker3
dpuInventory:
create: true
dpus:
- id: dpu-worker1
host: worker1
- id: dpu-worker2
host: worker2
universe-infra-resource-manager:
enabled: true
universe-infra-provisioning-manager:
enabled: true
universe-infra-provisioning-executor:
enabled: true
universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb:
pv:
name: mariadb-pv
hostpath: /share/mariadb
hostname: ""
universe-infra-provisioning-bootp:
bootp:
# -- dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq
dnsmasq:
# -- dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq
# args is a list of dnsmasq command parameters. You can set any parameters supported by dnsmasq.
# --k, --interface, --dhcp-range and --dhcp-boot are required.
# --k: do not go into the background at startup.
# --interface: Listen only on the specified interface(s).
# --dhcp-range: addresses will be given out from the range <start-addr> to <end-addr>. If the lease time is given, then leases will be given for that length of time.
# --dhcp-boot: dnsmasq is providing a TFTP service. the filename is required here to enable network booting.
# Example:
# args:
# - --k
# - --interface=ens9f1
# - --dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h
# - --dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi
args:
- --k
- --interface=ens9f1
- --dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h
- --dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi
universe-infra-provisioning-controller:
enabled: true
universe-infra-workload-manager:
enabled: true
universe-infra-workload-rule-manager:
enabled: true
universe-infra-workload-controller:
enabled: true
universe-infra-api-gateway:
enabled: true
universe-infra-catalog:
enabled: true