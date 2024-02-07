universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb
Chart version: 0.5.0-dev
AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev
Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb
>
global(object): global settings for chart
Default:
{ "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }
>
nameOverride(string): overrides chart name
Default:
""
>
fullnameOverride(string): overrides generated fullName for release
Default:
""
>
imagePullSecrets(list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
mariadb(object): configuration for mariadb container
Default: see default values for nested options
>
mariadb.image.registry(string): registry for mariadb image
Default:
""
>
mariadb.image.repository(string): manager image name
Default:
"mariadb"
>
mariadb.image.pullPolicy(string): pullPolicy for mariadb image
Default:
"IfNotPresent"
>
mariadb.image.tag(string): tag for mariadb image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag
Default:
"10.7"
>
mariadb.resources(object): resources for mariadb container
Default:
{ "limits": { "cpu": "500m", "memory": "1024Mi" } }
>
podAnnotations(object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
nodeSelector(object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
tolerations(list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
affinity(object): affinity to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
service(object): service configuration for mariadb Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
service.name(string): override for Service name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
service.type(string): service type
Default:
"ClusterIP"
>
service.targetPort(int): application port
Default:
3306
>
service.port(int): service port
Default:
3306
>
secret(object): secret for mariadb Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
secret.name(string): override for secret name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
pv(object): pv for mariadb Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
pv.name(string): override for secret name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
pvc(object): pvc for mariadb Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
pvc.name(string): override for secret name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used