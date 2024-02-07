universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb

> global (object): global settings for chart Default: Copy Copied! { "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }

> nameOverride (string): overrides chart name Default: Copy Copied! ""

> fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release Default: Copy Copied! ""

> imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> mariadb (object): configuration for mariadb container Default: see default values for nested options

> mariadb.image.registry (string): registry for mariadb image Default: Copy Copied! ""

> mariadb.image.repository (string): manager image name Default: Copy Copied! "mariadb"

> mariadb.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for mariadb image Default: Copy Copied! "IfNotPresent"

> mariadb.image.tag (string): tag for mariadb image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag Default: Copy Copied! "10.7"

> mariadb.resources (object): resources for mariadb container Default: Copy Copied! { "limits": { "cpu": "500m", "memory": "1024Mi" } }

> podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> service (object): service configuration for mariadb Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> service.name (string): override for Service name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> service.type (string): service type Default: Copy Copied! "ClusterIP"

> service.targetPort (int): application port Default: Copy Copied! 3306

> service.port (int): service port Default: Copy Copied! 3306

> secret (object): secret for mariadb Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> secret.name (string): override for secret name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> pv (object): pv for mariadb Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> pv.name (string): override for secret name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> pvc (object): pvc for mariadb Pod Default: see default values for nested options