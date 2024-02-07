Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test  universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb

universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb

Chart version: 0.5.0-dev

AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev

Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-provisioning-mariadb

Values

  • > global (object): global settings for chart

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "image": {
    "registry": null,
    "tag": null
  }
}

  • > nameOverride (string): overrides chart name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    []

  • > mariadb (object): configuration for mariadb container

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > mariadb.image.registry (string): registry for mariadb image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > mariadb.image.repository (string): manager image name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "mariadb"

  • > mariadb.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for mariadb image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "IfNotPresent"

  • > mariadb.image.tag (string): tag for mariadb image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "10.7"

  • > mariadb.resources (object): resources for mariadb container

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "limits": {
    "cpu": "500m",
    "memory": "1024Mi"
  }
}

  • > podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    []

  • > affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > service (object): service configuration for mariadb Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > service.name (string): override for Service name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

  • > service.type (string): service type

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "ClusterIP"

  • > service.targetPort (int): application port

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    3306

  • > service.port (int): service port

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    3306

  • > secret (object): secret for mariadb Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > secret.name (string): override for secret name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

  • > pv (object): pv for mariadb Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > pv.name (string): override for secret name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

  • > pvc (object): pvc for mariadb Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > pvc.name (string): override for secret name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
Previous universe-infra-provisioning-ironic
Next universe-infra-provisioning-manager
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here