Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test  universe-infra-provisioning-controller

universe-infra-provisioning-controller

Chart version: 0.5.0-dev

AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev

Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-provisioning-controller

Values

  • > global (object): global settings for chart

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "image": {
    "registry": null,
    "tag": null
  }
}

  • > nameOverride (string): overrides chart name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    []

  • > controller (object): configuration for controller container

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > controller.args.capiNamespace (string): namespace to create CAPI and Metal3 CRDs if not set, namespace of the Helm release will be used

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > controller.args.rootDeviceName (string): Device Name where OS Image will be deployed

    Default: “/dev/mmcblk0”

  • > controller.args.ntpServer (string): NTP server used to sync DPUs time, IP or server name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > controller.args.imageRegistry (string): Image registry server used for DPU to download images

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > controller.image.registry (string): registry for plugin image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > controller.image.repository (string): plugin image name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "universe-infra-provisioning-controller"

  • > controller.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for plugin image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "IfNotPresent"

  • > controller.image.tag (string): tag for plugin image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > controller.securityContext (object): securityContext for plugin container

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false
}

  • > controller.resources (object): resources for plugin container

    Default: no limits

  • > podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    []

  • > affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > rbac (object): RBAC configuration for plugin Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > rbac.serviceAccount.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.serviceAccount.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

  • > rbac.role.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.role.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used

  • > rbac.roleBinding.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.roleBinding.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used

  • > capiConfig (object): CAPI CRs settings

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > capiConfig.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the CAPI CRs

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    false

  • > capiConfig.clusterName (string): Name of the CAPI Cluster

    Default: “universe-capi-cluster”

  • > capiConfig.controlPlaneEndPoint (string): ControlPlane EndPoint IP address, Host IP or VIP

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > capiConfig.controlPlaneEndPointPort (int): ControlPlane EndPoint port

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    6443

  • > capiConfig.kubeconfig (string): Kubeconfig file content It is important to check in the kubeconfig that the “server” URL is not using localhost (127.0.0.1), but the control plane API IP address Can be set using: –set-file universe-infra-provisioning-controller.capiConfig.kubeconfig=/path/to/kubeconfig

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > capiConfig.tlsCrt (string): Kubernetes general CA CRT file. Usually available in Control Plane node in /etc/kubernetes/pki/ca.crt Can be set using: –set-file universe-infra-provisioning-controller.capiConfig.kubeconfig=/path/to/ca.crt

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > capiConfig.tlsKey (string): Kubernetes general CA Key file. Usually available in Control Plane node in /etc/kubernetes/pki/ca.key Can be set using: –set-file universe-infra-provisioning-controller.capiConfig.kubeconfig=/path/to/ca.key

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

Previous universe-infra-flux-controller
Next universe-infra-provisioning-executor
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here