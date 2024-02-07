> global (object): global settings for chart Default: Copy Copied! { "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }

> nameOverride (string): overrides chart name Default: Copy Copied! ""

> fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release Default: Copy Copied! ""

> imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> controller (object): configuration for controller container Default: see default values for nested options

> controller.args.capiNamespace (string): namespace to create CAPI and Metal3 CRDs if not set, namespace of the Helm release will be used Default: Copy Copied! ""

> controller.args.rootDeviceName (string): Device Name where OS Image will be deployed Default: “/dev/mmcblk0”

> controller.args.ntpServer (string): NTP server used to sync DPUs time, IP or server name Default: Copy Copied! ""

> controller.args.imageRegistry (string): Image registry server used for DPU to download images Default: Copy Copied! ""

> controller.image.registry (string): registry for plugin image Default: Copy Copied! ""

> controller.image.repository (string): plugin image name Default: Copy Copied! "universe-infra-provisioning-controller"

> controller.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for plugin image Default: Copy Copied! "IfNotPresent"

> controller.image.tag (string): tag for plugin image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag Default: Copy Copied! ""

> controller.securityContext (object): securityContext for plugin container Default: Copy Copied! { "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false }

> controller.resources (object): resources for plugin container Default: no limits

> podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> rbac (object): RBAC configuration for plugin Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> rbac.serviceAccount.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.serviceAccount.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> rbac.role.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.role.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used

> rbac.roleBinding.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.roleBinding.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used

> capiConfig (object): CAPI CRs settings Default: see default values for nested options

> capiConfig.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the CAPI CRs Default: Copy Copied! false

> capiConfig.clusterName (string): Name of the CAPI Cluster Default: “universe-capi-cluster”

> capiConfig.controlPlaneEndPoint (string): ControlPlane EndPoint IP address, Host IP or VIP Default: Copy Copied! ""

> capiConfig.controlPlaneEndPointPort (int): ControlPlane EndPoint port Default: Copy Copied! 6443

> capiConfig.kubeconfig (string): Kubeconfig file content It is important to check in the kubeconfig that the “server” URL is not using localhost (127.0.0.1), but the control plane API IP address Can be set using: –set-file universe-infra-provisioning-controller.capiConfig.kubeconfig=/path/to/kubeconfig Default: Copy Copied! ""

> capiConfig.tlsCrt (string): Kubernetes general CA CRT file. Usually available in Control Plane node in /etc/kubernetes/pki/ca.crt Can be set using: –set-file universe-infra-provisioning-controller.capiConfig.kubeconfig=/path/to/ca.crt Default: Copy Copied! ""