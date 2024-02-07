universe-infra-provisioning-controller
Chart version: 0.5.0-dev
AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev
Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-provisioning-controller
>
global(object): global settings for chart
Default:
{ "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }
>
nameOverride(string): overrides chart name
Default:
""
>
fullnameOverride(string): overrides generated fullName for release
Default:
""
>
imagePullSecrets(list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
controller(object): configuration for controller container
Default: see default values for nested options
>
controller.args.capiNamespace(string): namespace to create CAPI and Metal3 CRDs if not set, namespace of the Helm release will be used
Default:
""
>
controller.args.rootDeviceName(string): Device Name where OS Image will be deployed
Default: “/dev/mmcblk0”
>
controller.args.ntpServer(string): NTP server used to sync DPUs time, IP or server name
Default:
""
>
controller.args.imageRegistry(string): Image registry server used for DPU to download images
Default:
""
>
controller.image.registry(string): registry for plugin image
Default:
""
>
controller.image.repository(string): plugin image name
Default:
"universe-infra-provisioning-controller"
>
controller.image.pullPolicy(string): pullPolicy for plugin image
Default:
"IfNotPresent"
>
controller.image.tag(string): tag for plugin image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag
Default:
""
>
controller.securityContext(object): securityContext for plugin container
Default:
{ "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false }
>
controller.resources(object): resources for plugin container
Default: no limits
>
podAnnotations(object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
podSecurityContext(object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
nodeSelector(object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
tolerations(list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
affinity(object): affinity to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
rbac(object): RBAC configuration for plugin Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
rbac.serviceAccount.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount
Default:
true
>
rbac.serviceAccount.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
rbac.role.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole
Default:
true
>
rbac.role.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used
>
rbac.roleBinding.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding
Default:
true
>
rbac.roleBinding.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used
>
capiConfig(object): CAPI CRs settings
Default: see default values for nested options
>
capiConfig.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the CAPI CRs
Default:
false
>
capiConfig.clusterName(string): Name of the CAPI Cluster
Default: “universe-capi-cluster”
>
capiConfig.controlPlaneEndPoint(string): ControlPlane EndPoint IP address, Host IP or VIP
Default:
""
>
capiConfig.controlPlaneEndPointPort(int): ControlPlane EndPoint port
Default:
6443
>
capiConfig.kubeconfig(string): Kubeconfig file content It is important to check in the kubeconfig that the “server” URL is not using localhost (127.0.0.1), but the control plane API IP address Can be set using: –set-file universe-infra-provisioning-controller.capiConfig.kubeconfig=/path/to/kubeconfig
Default:
""
>
capiConfig.tlsCrt(string): Kubernetes general CA CRT file. Usually available in Control Plane node in /etc/kubernetes/pki/ca.crt Can be set using: –set-file universe-infra-provisioning-controller.capiConfig.kubeconfig=/path/to/ca.crt
Default:
""
>
capiConfig.tlsKey(string): Kubernetes general CA Key file. Usually available in Control Plane node in /etc/kubernetes/pki/ca.key Can be set using: –set-file universe-infra-provisioning-controller.capiConfig.kubeconfig=/path/to/ca.key
Default:
""