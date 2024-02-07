universe-infra-flux-controller
Chart version: 0.5.0-dev
AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev
Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-flux-controller
>
global(object): global settings for chart
Default:
{ "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }
>
nameOverride(string): overrides chart name
Default:
""
>
fullnameOverride(string): overrides generated fullName for release
Default:
""
>
imagePullSecrets(list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
helm(object): configuration for helm container
Default: see default values for nested options
>
helm.image.registry(string): registry for helm image
Default:
"ghcr.io/fluxcd/"
>
helm.image.repository(string): helm image name
Default:
"helm-controller"
>
helm.image.pullPolicy(string): pullPolicy for helm image
Default:
"IfNotPresent"
>
helm.image.tag(string): tag for helm image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag
Default:
"v0.26.0"
>
helm.securityContext(object): securityContext for helm container
Default:
{ "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false, "capabilities": { "drop": [ "ALL" ] }, "readOnlyRootFilesystem": true, "runAsNonRoot": true, "seccompProfile": { "type": "RuntimeDefault" } }
>
helm.resources(object): resources for helm container
Default:
{ "limits": { "cpu": "1000m", "memory": "1Gi" }, "requests": { "cpu": "100m", "memory": "64Mi" } }
>
source(object): configuration for source container
Default: see default values for nested options
>
source.image.registry(string): registry for source image
Default:
"ghcr.io/fluxcd/"
>
source.image.repository(string): source image name
Default:
"source-controller"
>
source.image.pullPolicy(string): pullPolicy for source image
Default:
"IfNotPresent"
>
source.image.tag(string): tag for source image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag
Default:
"v0.31.0"
>
source.securityContext(object): securityContext for source container
Default:
{ "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false, "capabilities": { "drop": [ "ALL" ] }, "readOnlyRootFilesystem": true, "runAsNonRoot": true, "seccompProfile": { "type": "RuntimeDefault" } }
>
source.resources(object): resources for source container
Default:
{ "limits": { "cpu": "1000m", "memory": "1Gi" }, "requests": { "cpu": "50m", "memory": "64Mi" } }
>
podAnnotations(object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
podSecurityContext(object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{ "fsGroup": 1337, "runAsNonRoot": true }
>
nodeSelector(object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
tolerations(list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
affinity(object): affinity to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
service(object): service configuration for source Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
service.name(string): override for Service name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
service.type(string): service type
Default:
"ClusterIP"
>
service.targetPort(string): application port
Default:
"http"
>
service.port(int): service port
Default:
80
>
rbac(object): RBAC configuration for source Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
rbac.serviceAccount.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount
Default:
true
>
rbac.serviceAccount.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
rbac.role.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole
Default:
true
>
rbac.role.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used
>
rbac.roleBinding.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding
Default:
true
>
rbac.roleBinding.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used