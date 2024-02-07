universe-infra-flux-controller

> global (object): global settings for chart Default: Copy Copied! { "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }

> nameOverride (string): overrides chart name Default: Copy Copied! ""

> fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release Default: Copy Copied! ""

> imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> helm (object): configuration for helm container Default: see default values for nested options

> helm.image.registry (string): registry for helm image Default: Copy Copied! "ghcr.io/fluxcd/"

> helm.image.repository (string): helm image name Default: Copy Copied! "helm-controller"

> helm.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for helm image Default: Copy Copied! "IfNotPresent"

> helm.image.tag (string): tag for helm image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag Default: Copy Copied! "v0.26.0"

> helm.securityContext (object): securityContext for helm container Default: Copy Copied! { "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false, "capabilities": { "drop": [ "ALL" ] }, "readOnlyRootFilesystem": true, "runAsNonRoot": true, "seccompProfile": { "type": "RuntimeDefault" } }

> helm.resources (object): resources for helm container Default: Copy Copied! { "limits": { "cpu": "1000m", "memory": "1Gi" }, "requests": { "cpu": "100m", "memory": "64Mi" } }

> source (object): configuration for source container Default: see default values for nested options

> source.image.registry (string): registry for source image Default: Copy Copied! "ghcr.io/fluxcd/"

> source.image.repository (string): source image name Default: Copy Copied! "source-controller"

> source.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for source image Default: Copy Copied! "IfNotPresent"

> source.image.tag (string): tag for source image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag Default: Copy Copied! "v0.31.0"

> source.securityContext (object): securityContext for source container Default: Copy Copied! { "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false, "capabilities": { "drop": [ "ALL" ] }, "readOnlyRootFilesystem": true, "runAsNonRoot": true, "seccompProfile": { "type": "RuntimeDefault" } }

> source.resources (object): resources for source container Default: Copy Copied! { "limits": { "cpu": "1000m", "memory": "1Gi" }, "requests": { "cpu": "50m", "memory": "64Mi" } }

> podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! { "fsGroup": 1337, "runAsNonRoot": true }

> nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> service (object): service configuration for source Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> service.name (string): override for Service name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> service.type (string): service type Default: Copy Copied! "ClusterIP"

> service.targetPort (string): application port Default: Copy Copied! "http"

> service.port (int): service port Default: Copy Copied! 80

> rbac (object): RBAC configuration for source Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> rbac.serviceAccount.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.serviceAccount.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> rbac.role.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.role.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used

> rbac.roleBinding.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding Default: Copy Copied! true