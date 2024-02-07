Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test  universe-infra-flux-controller

universe-infra-flux-controller

Chart version: 0.5.0-dev

AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev

Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-flux-controller

Values

  • > global (object): global settings for chart

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "image": {
    "registry": null,
    "tag": null
  }
}

  • > nameOverride (string): overrides chart name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    []

  • > helm (object): configuration for helm container

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > helm.image.registry (string): registry for helm image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "ghcr.io/fluxcd/"

  • > helm.image.repository (string): helm image name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "helm-controller"

  • > helm.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for helm image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "IfNotPresent"

  • > helm.image.tag (string): tag for helm image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "v0.26.0"

  • > helm.securityContext (object): securityContext for helm container

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false,
  "capabilities": {
    "drop": [
      "ALL"
    ]
  },
  "readOnlyRootFilesystem": true,
  "runAsNonRoot": true,
  "seccompProfile": {
    "type": "RuntimeDefault"
  }
}

  • > helm.resources (object): resources for helm container

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "limits": {
    "cpu": "1000m",
    "memory": "1Gi"
  },
  "requests": {
    "cpu": "100m",
    "memory": "64Mi"
  }
}

  • > source (object): configuration for source container

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > source.image.registry (string): registry for source image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "ghcr.io/fluxcd/"

  • > source.image.repository (string): source image name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "source-controller"

  • > source.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for source image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "IfNotPresent"

  • > source.image.tag (string): tag for source image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "v0.31.0"

  • > source.securityContext (object): securityContext for source container

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false,
  "capabilities": {
    "drop": [
      "ALL"
    ]
  },
  "readOnlyRootFilesystem": true,
  "runAsNonRoot": true,
  "seccompProfile": {
    "type": "RuntimeDefault"
  }
}

  • > source.resources (object): resources for source container

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "limits": {
    "cpu": "1000m",
    "memory": "1Gi"
  },
  "requests": {
    "cpu": "50m",
    "memory": "64Mi"
  }
}

  • > podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "fsGroup": 1337,
  "runAsNonRoot": true
}

  • > nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    []

  • > affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > service (object): service configuration for source Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > service.name (string): override for Service name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

  • > service.type (string): service type

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "ClusterIP"

  • > service.targetPort (string): application port

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "http"

  • > service.port (int): service port

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    80

  • > rbac (object): RBAC configuration for source Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > rbac.serviceAccount.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.serviceAccount.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

  • > rbac.role.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.role.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used

  • > rbac.roleBinding.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.roleBinding.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used
Previous universe-infra-catalog-manager
Next universe-infra-provisioning-controller
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here