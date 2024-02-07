universe-infra-provisioning-bootp

> global (object): global settings for chart Default: Copy Copied! { "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }

> nameOverride (string): overrides chart name Default: Copy Copied! ""

> fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release Default: Copy Copied! ""

> imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> bootp (object): configuration for bootp container Default: see default values for nested options

> bootp.image.registry (string): registry for bootp image Default: Copy Copied! ""

> bootp.image.repository (string): manager image name Default: Copy Copied! "universe-infra-provisioning-dnsmasq"

> bootp.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for bootp image Default: Copy Copied! "IfNotPresent"

> bootp.image.tag (string): tag for bootp image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag Default: Copy Copied! ""

> bootp.resources (object): resources for bootp container Default: Copy Copied! { "limits": { "cpu": "500m", "memory": "1024Mi" } }

> bootp.dnsmasq.args (string): dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq args is a list of dnsmasq command parameters. You can set any parameters supported by dnsmasq. Example: args: - –k - –interface=ens9f1 - –dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h - –dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi - –dhcp-option=3 - –dhcp-option=6 - –dhcp-option=option:classless-static-route,1.2.3.0/24,4.3.2.1 Default: Copy Copied! null

> podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> pv (object): pv for bootp Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> pv.hostpath (string): override for secret name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> pvc (object): pvc for bootp Pod Default: see default values for nested options