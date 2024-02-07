Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
universe-infra-provisioning-bootp

Chart version: 0.5.0-dev

AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev

Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-provisioning-bootp

Values

  • > global (object): global settings for chart

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    {
  "image": {
    "registry": null,
    "tag": null
  }
}

  • > nameOverride (string): overrides chart name

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    ""

  • > fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    ""

  • > imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    []

  • > bootp (object): configuration for bootp container

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > bootp.image.registry (string): registry for bootp image

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    ""

  • > bootp.image.repository (string): manager image name

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    "universe-infra-provisioning-dnsmasq"

  • > bootp.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for bootp image

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    "IfNotPresent"

  • > bootp.image.tag (string): tag for bootp image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    ""

  • > bootp.resources (object): resources for bootp container

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    {
  "limits": {
    "cpu": "500m",
    "memory": "1024Mi"
  }
}

  • > bootp.dnsmasq.args (string): dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq args is a list of dnsmasq command parameters. You can set any parameters supported by dnsmasq. Example: args: - –k - –interface=ens9f1 - –dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h - –dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi - –dhcp-option=3 - –dhcp-option=6 - –dhcp-option=option:classless-static-route,1.2.3.0/24,4.3.2.1

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    null

  • > podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    {}

  • > nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    {}

  • > tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    []

  • > affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    
    
                
    
            
    {}

  • > pv (object): pv for bootp Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > pv.hostpath (string): override for secret name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

  • > pvc (object): pvc for bootp Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > pvc.httpd (object): override for secret name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
