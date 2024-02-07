universe-infra-provisioning-bootp
Chart version: 0.5.0-dev
AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev
Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-provisioning-bootp
>
global(object): global settings for chart
Default:
{ "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }
>
nameOverride(string): overrides chart name
Default:
""
>
fullnameOverride(string): overrides generated fullName for release
Default:
""
>
imagePullSecrets(list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
bootp(object): configuration for bootp container
Default: see default values for nested options
>
bootp.image.registry(string): registry for bootp image
Default:
""
>
bootp.image.repository(string): manager image name
Default:
"universe-infra-provisioning-dnsmasq"
>
bootp.image.pullPolicy(string): pullPolicy for bootp image
Default:
"IfNotPresent"
>
bootp.image.tag(string): tag for bootp image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag
Default:
""
>
bootp.resources(object): resources for bootp container
Default:
{ "limits": { "cpu": "500m", "memory": "1024Mi" } }
>
bootp.dnsmasq.args(string): dnsmasq configuration, refer https://linux.die.net/man/8/dnsmasq args is a list of dnsmasq command parameters. You can set any parameters supported by dnsmasq. Example: args: - –k - –interface=ens9f1 - –dhcp-range=192.168.0.100,192.168.0.200,12h - –dhcp-boot=efi/grubaa64-BlueField-3.9.2.12271.2.7.4.efi - –dhcp-option=3 - –dhcp-option=6 - –dhcp-option=option:classless-static-route,1.2.3.0/24,4.3.2.1
Default:
null
>
podAnnotations(object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
nodeSelector(object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
tolerations(list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
affinity(object): affinity to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
pv(object): pv for bootp Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
pv.hostpath(string): override for secret name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
pvc(object): pvc for bootp Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
pvc.httpd(object): override for secret name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used