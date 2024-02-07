universe-infra-workload-controller
Chart version: 0.5.0-dev
AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev
Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-workload-controller
>
global(object): global settings for chart
Default:
{ "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }
>
nameOverride(string): overrides chart name
Default:
""
>
fullnameOverride(string): overrides generated fullName for release
Default:
""
>
imagePullSecrets(list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
controller(object): configuration for controller container
Default: see default values for nested options
>
controller.args.adminResourcesNamespace(string): namespace to watch for AdminWorkloadRules CRDs if not set, namespace of the Helm release will be used
Default:
""
>
controller.args.maxConcurrentReconciles(int): maximum allowed parallel reconciliations for each controller
Default:
10
>
controller.image.registry(string): registry for plugin image
Default:
""
>
controller.image.repository(string): plugin image name
Default:
"universe-infra-workload-controller"
>
controller.image.pullPolicy(string): pullPolicy for plugin image
Default:
"IfNotPresent"
>
controller.image.tag(string): tag for plugin image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag
Default:
""
>
controller.securityContext(object): securityContext for plugin container
Default:
{ "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false }
>
controller.resources(object): resources for plugin container
Default: no limits
>
podAnnotations(object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
podSecurityContext(object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
nodeSelector(object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
tolerations(list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
affinity(object): affinity to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
rbac(object): RBAC configuration for plugin Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
rbac.serviceAccount.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount
Default:
true
>
rbac.serviceAccount.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
rbac.role.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole
Default:
true
>
rbac.role.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used
>
rbac.roleBinding.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding
Default:
true
>
rbac.roleBinding.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used