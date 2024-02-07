Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
universe-infra-workload-controller

Chart version: 0.5.0-dev

AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev

Description: A Helm chart for universe-infra-workload-controller

Values

  • > global (object): global settings for chart

    Default:

    {
  "image": {
    "registry": null,
    "tag": null
  }
}

  • > nameOverride (string): overrides chart name

    Default:

    ""

  • > fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release

    Default:

    ""

  • > imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    []

  • > controller (object): configuration for controller container

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > controller.args.adminResourcesNamespace (string): namespace to watch for AdminWorkloadRules CRDs if not set, namespace of the Helm release will be used

    Default:

    ""

  • > controller.args.maxConcurrentReconciles (int): maximum allowed parallel reconciliations for each controller

    Default:

    10

  • > controller.image.registry (string): registry for plugin image

    Default:

    ""

  • > controller.image.repository (string): plugin image name

    Default:

    "universe-infra-workload-controller"

  • > controller.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for plugin image

    Default:

    "IfNotPresent"

  • > controller.image.tag (string): tag for plugin image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag

    Default:

    ""

  • > controller.securityContext (object): securityContext for plugin container

    Default:

    {
  "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false
}

  • > controller.resources (object): resources for plugin container

    Default: no limits

  • > podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    {}

  • > podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    {}

  • > nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    {}

  • > tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    []

  • > affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    {}

  • > rbac (object): RBAC configuration for plugin Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > rbac.serviceAccount.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount

    Default:

    true

  • > rbac.serviceAccount.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

  • > rbac.role.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole

    Default:

    true

  • > rbac.role.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used

  • > rbac.roleBinding.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding

    Default:

    true

  • > rbac.roleBinding.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used
