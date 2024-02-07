> global (object): global settings for chart Default: Copy Copied! { "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }

> nameOverride (string): overrides chart name Default: Copy Copied! ""

> fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release Default: Copy Copied! ""

> imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> controller (object): configuration for controller container Default: see default values for nested options

> controller.args.adminResourcesNamespace (string): namespace to watch for AdminWorkloadRules CRDs if not set, namespace of the Helm release will be used Default: Copy Copied! ""

> controller.args.maxConcurrentReconciles (int): maximum allowed parallel reconciliations for each controller Default: Copy Copied! 10

> controller.image.registry (string): registry for plugin image Default: Copy Copied! ""

> controller.image.repository (string): plugin image name Default: Copy Copied! "universe-infra-workload-controller"

> controller.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for plugin image Default: Copy Copied! "IfNotPresent"

> controller.image.tag (string): tag for plugin image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag Default: Copy Copied! ""

> controller.securityContext (object): securityContext for plugin container Default: Copy Copied! { "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false }

> controller.resources (object): resources for plugin container Default: no limits

> podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> rbac (object): RBAC configuration for plugin Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> rbac.serviceAccount.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.serviceAccount.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> rbac.role.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.role.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used

> rbac.roleBinding.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding Default: Copy Copied! true