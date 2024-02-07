Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
Tenant to Host and DPU mapping example

Check Manual GRPC API usage doc before start

Note

Replace $API_GW_ADDRESS with address of iCP API GW in your environment

Here a full example of the needed gRPC calls for creating a Tenant tenant-a with two Hosts: Host host-a with DPU dpu1-host-a and Host host-b with DPU dpu1-host-b.

The examples use ‘grpcurl’ tool to access the API:

Create Tenant tenant-a:

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
    -d '{"name": "tenant-a"}' \
    $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateTenant

Create Host host-a:

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
    -d '{"host": {"name": "host-a"}}' \
    $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHost

Create Host host-b:

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
    -d '{"host": {"name": "host-b"}}' \
    $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHost

Create HostConfiguration host-a-hcfg, mapping Host host-a to Tenant tenant-a:

cat << 'EOF' | tee hcfg-a.json
{
"host_config":{
"name": "host-a-hcfg",
"tenant_name": "tenant-a",
"host_name": "host-a"
}
}
EOF

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
    -d "`cat hcfg-a.json`" \
    $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHostConfig

Create HostConfiguration host-b-hcfg, mapping Host host-b to Tenant tenant-a:

cat << 'EOF' | tee hcfg-b.json
{
"host_config":{
"name": "host-b-hcfg",
"tenant_name": "tenant-a",
"host_name": "host-b"
}
}
EOF

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
    -d "`cat hcfg-b.json`" \
    $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHostConfig

Create DPU dpu1-host-a, mapped to Host host-a:

cat << 'EOF' | tee dpu-a.json
{
"dpu":{
"name":"dpu1-host-a",
"host_ref":{
"name": "host-a"
}
}
}
EOF

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
    -d "`cat dpu-a.json`" \
    $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateDPU

Create DPU dpu1-host-b, mapped to Host host-b:

cat << 'EOF' | tee dpu-b.json
{
"dpu":{
"name":"dpu1-host-b",
"host_ref":{
"name": "host-b"
}
}
}
EOF

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
    -d "`cat dpu-b.json`" \
    $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateDPU

Separate namespace will be created for each Tenant in iCP cluster. This namespace will be named tenant-<tenant-name>. Also, the namespace will have the label tenant-id.icp.nvidia.com/<tenant-ID>= to indicate that it belongs to a specific Tenant.

If the Host (for example host-a) is mapped to a Tenant (for example tenant-a), and is associated to a DPU, the Kubernetes node matching this DPU will have the following labels:

  • tenant-id.icp.nvidia.com/tenant-a=

  • hostname.icp.nvidia.com/host-a=
