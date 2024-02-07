Tenant to Host and DPU mapping example

Check Manual GRPC API usage doc before start

Note Replace $API_GW_ADDRESS with address of iCP API GW in your environment

Here a full example of the needed gRPC calls for creating a Tenant tenant-a with two Hosts: Host host-a with DPU dpu1-host-a and Host host-b with DPU dpu1-host-b .

The examples use ‘grpcurl’ tool to access the API:

Create Tenant tenant-a :

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \ -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \ -d '{"name": "tenant-a"}' \ $API_GW_ADDRESS \ universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateTenant

Create Host host-a :

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \ -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \ -d '{"host": {"name": "host-a"}}' \ $API_GW_ADDRESS \ universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHost

Create Host host-b :

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \ -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \ -d '{"host": {"name": "host-b"}}' \ $API_GW_ADDRESS \ universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHost

Create HostConfiguration host-a-hcfg , mapping Host host-a to Tenant tenant-a :

cat << 'EOF' | tee hcfg-a.json { "host_config":{ "name": "host-a-hcfg", "tenant_name": "tenant-a", "host_name": "host-a" } } EOF grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \ -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \ -d "`cat hcfg-a.json`" \ $API_GW_ADDRESS \ universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHostConfig

Create HostConfiguration host-b-hcfg , mapping Host host-b to Tenant tenant-a :

cat << 'EOF' | tee hcfg-b.json { "host_config":{ "name": "host-b-hcfg", "tenant_name": "tenant-a", "host_name": "host-b" } } EOF grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \ -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \ -d "`cat hcfg-b.json`" \ $API_GW_ADDRESS \ universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHostConfig

Create DPU dpu1-host-a , mapped to Host host-a :

cat << 'EOF' | tee dpu-a.json { "dpu":{ "name":"dpu1-host-a", "host_ref":{ "name": "host-a" } } } EOF grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \ -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \ -d "`cat dpu-a.json`" \ $API_GW_ADDRESS \ universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateDPU

Create DPU dpu1-host-b , mapped to Host host-b :

cat << 'EOF' | tee dpu-b.json { "dpu":{ "name":"dpu1-host-b", "host_ref":{ "name": "host-b" } } } EOF grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \ -proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \ -d "`cat dpu-b.json`" \ $API_GW_ADDRESS \ universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateDPU

Separate namespace will be created for each Tenant in iCP cluster. This namespace will be named tenant-<tenant-name> . Also, the namespace will have the label tenant-id.icp.nvidia.com/<tenant-ID>= to indicate that it belongs to a specific Tenant.

If the Host (for example host-a ) is mapped to a Tenant (for example tenant-a ), and is associated to a DPU, the Kubernetes node matching this DPU will have the following labels: