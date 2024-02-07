Tenant to Host and DPU mapping example
Check Manual GRPC API usage doc before start
Replace
$API_GW_ADDRESS with address of iCP API GW in your environment
Here a full example of the needed gRPC calls for creating a Tenant
tenant-a with two Hosts:
Host
host-a with DPU
dpu1-host-a and Host
host-b with DPU
dpu1-host-b.
The examples use ‘grpcurl’ tool to access the API:
Create Tenant
tenant-a:
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
-proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
-d '{"name": "tenant-a"}' \
$API_GW_ADDRESS \
universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateTenant
Create Host
host-a:
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
-proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
-d '{"host": {"name": "host-a"}}' \
$API_GW_ADDRESS \
universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHost
Create Host
host-b:
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
-proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
-d '{"host": {"name": "host-b"}}' \
$API_GW_ADDRESS \
universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHost
Create HostConfiguration
host-a-hcfg, mapping Host
host-a to Tenant
tenant-a:
cat << 'EOF' | tee hcfg-a.json
{
"host_config":{
"name": "host-a-hcfg",
"tenant_name": "tenant-a",
"host_name": "host-a"
}
}
EOF
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
-proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
-d "`cat hcfg-a.json`" \
$API_GW_ADDRESS \
universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHostConfig
Create HostConfiguration
host-b-hcfg, mapping Host
host-b to Tenant
tenant-a:
cat << 'EOF' | tee hcfg-b.json
{
"host_config":{
"name": "host-b-hcfg",
"tenant_name": "tenant-a",
"host_name": "host-b"
}
}
EOF
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
-proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
-d "`cat hcfg-b.json`" \
$API_GW_ADDRESS \
universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateHostConfig
Create DPU
dpu1-host-a, mapped to Host
host-a:
cat << 'EOF' | tee dpu-a.json
{
"dpu":{
"name":"dpu1-host-a",
"host_ref":{
"name": "host-a"
}
}
}
EOF
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
-proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
-d "`cat dpu-a.json`" \
$API_GW_ADDRESS \
universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateDPU
Create DPU
dpu1-host-b, mapped to Host
host-b:
cat << 'EOF' | tee dpu-b.json
{
"dpu":{
"name":"dpu1-host-b",
"host_ref":{
"name": "host-b"
}
}
}
EOF
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
-proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto \
-d "`cat dpu-b.json`" \
$API_GW_ADDRESS \
universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.CreateDPU
Separate namespace will be created for each Tenant in iCP cluster.
This namespace will be named
tenant-<tenant-name>. Also, the namespace will have the label
tenant-id.icp.nvidia.com/<tenant-ID>= to indicate that it belongs to a specific Tenant.
If the Host (for example
host-a) is mapped to a Tenant (for example
tenant-a), and is associated to a DPU,
the Kubernetes node matching this DPU will have the following labels:
tenant-id.icp.nvidia.com/tenant-a=
hostname.icp.nvidia.com/host-a=