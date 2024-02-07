Manual GRPC API usage
You can use GRPC API from any host which complies with following:
host has network access to universe API gateway
grpcurl tool is installed on the host
jqtool is available on the host
~/universe-grpc-workspace/api_gw_certs.jsonfile should be available on the host, check Generate certificate for cloud admin for details
GRPC Proto files from universe-api repo are available on the host
cd ~/universe-grpc-workspace cat api_gw_certs.json | jq -r ".data.issuing_ca" > ca.crt cat api_gw_certs.json | jq -r ".data.certificate" > admin.crt cat api_gw_certs.json | jq -r ".data.private_key" > admin.key # all files should contain data cat admin.crt admin.key ca.crt # clone universe-api repo git clone -b main https://gitlab-master.nvidia.com/cloud-orchestration/universe-api # copy protofiles to workspace folder cp -r universe-api/grpc/proto/* .
Replace
$API_GW_ADDRESS with address of iCP API GW in your environment
cd ~/universe-grpc-workspace
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
-proto universe/admin/provisioning/v1/provisioning.proto $API_GW_ADDRESS \
universe.admin.provisioning.v1.UniverseProvisioningService.ListSettings