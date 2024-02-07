Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test  Vault PKI configuration

Vault PKI configuration

This page contains an example configuration of Vault Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)

Vault server is not a part of Universe.

You can install and configure Vault server by following the official documentation

If you are going to use the existing Vault server, you should have permissions on this server to initialize PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) and create approles for Universe components.

Login to your Vault server

Copy
Copied!
            

            
export VAULT_ADDR=<your_vault_server_address>
vault login

Enable approle auth method

Copy
Copied!
            

            
vault auth enable approle

Configure universe PKI

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# create PKI
vault secrets enable -description "universe PKI" --path=pki_universe --max-lease-ttl=87600h pki
# generate CA for PKI
vault write pki_universe/root/generate/internal ttl=87600h
# create local role
vault write pki_universe/roles/local allowed_domains=local allow_subdomains=true max_ttl=720h

# create policy which allow cert issue
cat << 'EOF' | vault policy write pki_universe_local_issue -
path "pki_universe/issue/local"
{
capabilities = ["create", "update"]
}
EOF

Generate certificate for direct GRPC API use

Copy
Copied!
            

            
vault write -format=json pki_universe/issue/local common_name=cloud-admin.local ttl=87600h

Note

This command prints JSON with certificates to STDOUT. Copy this output and save it to a file (for example, to ~/universe-grpc-workspace/api_gw_certs.json) on a host from which you plan to use GRPC API manually. Manual GRPC API usage document contains detailed instructions about how to use these certificates to access GRPC API.

Create approle for iCP api-gateway

Copy
Copied!
            

            
vault write auth/approle/role/api-gateway token_policies=pki_universe_local_issue
vault read -field=role_id auth/approle/role/api-gateway/role-id
vault write -force -field=secret_id auth/approle/role/api-gateway/secret-id

Note

Write down role_id and secret_id you will need them later

Create approle for each tenant

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# replace tenant1 in all commands to generate role for a different tenant
vault write auth/approle/role/tenant1 token_policies=pki_universe_local_issue
vault read -field=role_id auth/approle/role/tenant1/role-id
vault write -force -field=secret_id auth/approle/role/tenant1/secret-id

Note

Write down role_id and secret_id you will need them later
Previous Deploy Vault server in infrastructure cluster
Next Create Kubernetes cluster with Kubespray
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here