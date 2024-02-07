Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test  Dev environment

Dev environment

This pages describes how entire Universe service orchestration stack can be deployed on a single machine using multiple Kind clusters to separate the components of infrastructure cluster from the components of the tenant cluster.

Preparation

Increase open files limit

Default limit 1024 is too low, you need to increase it

Check current limit for your user

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ulimit -Hn

To change limit for your user, edit /etc/security/limits.conf

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<your user>             hard    nofile          10000
<your user>             soft    nofile          10000

Settings in /etc/security/limits.conf will take effect after complete logout of your user.

Increase inotify limits

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat << 'EOF' | tee /etc/sysctl.d/10-kind-inotify.conf
fs.inotify.max_user_watches = 524288
fs.inotify.max_user_instances = 512
EOF

sysctl -p

Install kubectl

Follow kubectl official installation guide

Use latest available version.

Install Helm3

Follow Helm official installation guide

Use latest available version.

Install Kind

Follow Kind official installation guide

Use latest available version.

Create config folder

Create .universe-dev folder which will be used to store configuration

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mkdir ~/.universe-dev

Enable shell completion for Kubectl and Helm

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mkdir -p ~/.universe-dev/completion
kubectl completion bash > ~/.universe-dev/completion/kubectl.bash.inc
helm completion bash > ~/.universe-dev/completion/helm.bash.inc

printf '
source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/kubectl.bash.inc
source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/kubectl.bash.inc
if [ -f "$HOME/.universe-dev/completion/clusters" ] ; then
source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/clusters
fi
' > ~/.universe-dev/completion/include

source ~/.universe-dev/completion/include

Also you can add source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/include to your bash_profile or bashrc file to include these sources on shell start

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo 'source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/include' >> ~/.bashrc

Create docker networks

This guide assume that you using docker as a provider in Kind. Podman provider doesn’t support custom networks at the moment.

For icp cluster we will use 10.133.133.0/24 net, your local host will have 10.133.133.1 ip

For tcp1 cluster we will use 10.133.134.0/24 net, your local host will have 10.133.134.1 ip

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# for iCP cluster
docker network create --subnet 10.133.133.0/24 kind-icp
# for first tenant cluster
docker network create --subnet 10.133.134.0/24 kind-tcp1

Deploy iCP cluster

Create Kind config

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat << 'EOF' | tee ~/.universe-dev/kind-icp.yaml
kind: Cluster
apiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4
name: icp
nodes:
- role: control-plane
extraPortMappings:
- containerPort: 30001
hostPort: 30001
- containerPort: 30002
hostPort: 30002
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: InitConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: icp-master
- role: worker
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: JoinConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: dpu1-host-a
- role: worker
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: JoinConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: dpu1-host-b
EOF

Deploy icp Kind cluster

Copy
Copied!
            

            
KIND_EXPERIMENTAL_DOCKER_NETWORK=kind-icp kind create cluster --config ~/.universe-dev/kind-icp.yaml

Copy icp kubeconfig

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kind get kubeconfig --name icp > ~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-icp
chmod 700 ~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-icp

Configure icp alias

Set k-icp alias to access infrastructure cluster with kubectl

Set h-icp alias to access infrastructure cluster with helm

Copy
Copied!
            

            
printf '
_k-icp() {
env KUBECONFIG=~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-icp kubectl "$@"
}
_h-icp() {
env KUBECONFIG=~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-icp helm "$@"
}
alias k-icp="_k-icp"
complete -F __start_kubectl k-icp
alias h-icp="_h-icp"
complete -F __start_helm h-icp
' >> ~/.universe-dev/completion/clusters

source ~/.universe-dev/completion/include

Deploy Tenant1

Create tcp1 Kind config

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat << 'EOF' | tee ~/.universe-dev/kind-tcp1.yaml
kind: Cluster
apiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4
name: tcp1
nodes:
- role: control-plane
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: InitConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: tenant1-master
- role: worker
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: JoinConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: host-a
- role: worker
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: JoinConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: host-b
EOF

Deploy tcp1 Kind cluster

Copy
Copied!
            

            
KIND_EXPERIMENTAL_DOCKER_NETWORK=kind-tcp1 kind create cluster --config ~/.universe-dev/kind-tcp1.yaml

Copy tcp1 kubeconfig

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kind get kubeconfig --name tcp1 > ~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-tcp1
chmod 700 ~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-tcp1

Configure tcp1 alias

Set k-tcp1 alias to access tcp1 cluster with kubectl

Set h-tcp1 alias to access tcp1 cluster with helm

Copy
Copied!
            

            
printf '
_k-tcp1() {
env KUBECONFIG=~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-tcp1 kubectl "$@"
}
_h-tcp1() {
env KUBECONFIG=~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-tcp1 helm "$@"
}

alias k-tcp1="_k-tcp1"
complete -F __start_kubectl k-tcp1
alias h-tcp1="_h-tcp1"
complete -F __start_helm h-tcp1
' >> ~/.universe-dev/completion/clusters

source ~/.universe-dev/completion/include

Deploy Charts

git clone -b main https://gitlab-master.nvidia.com/cloud-orchestration/universe-helm-charts

Deploy iCP components

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd universe-helm-charts/universe-infra-control-plane

cat << 'EOF' | tee env-config.yaml
universe-infra-admin-controller:
tenantConfig:
create: true
tenants:
- id: tenant1
hostnames:
- host-a
- host-b
dpuInventory:
create: true
dpus:
- id: dpu1-host-a
host: host-a
- id: dpu1-host-b
host: host-b
EOF

h-icp install -n universe --create-namespace \
    -f example-values-dev.yaml \
    -f env-config.yaml \
    icp .

Deploy tCP components

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd ../universe-tenant-control-plane

cat << 'EOF' | tee env-config.yaml
global:
sidecars:
proxy:
config:
listener:
inject_headers:
tenant-id: tenant1
upstream:
address: 10.133.133.1 # Infra API gateway address
EOF

h-tcp1 install -n universe --create-namespace \
    -f example-values-dev.yaml \
    -f env-config.yaml \
    tcp .

Test Deployment

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat << 'EOF' | tee tenant-pod1.yaml
apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: UVSPod
metadata:
name: tenant-pod1
namespace: universe
spec:
object:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
name: tenant-pod1
spec:
containers:
- name: nginx
image: nginx:1.14.2
EOF

k-tcp1 apply -f tenant-pod1.yaml

k-tcp1 get uvspods.resource.universe.nvidia.com -n universe tenant-pod1 -o jsonpath='{.status.syncResult}{"\n"}'
{"result":"success"}

Replace Universe component

This example shows how to replace Universe component in your dev clusters

We will replace universe-infra-admin-controller component

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd universe-infra-services/infra-admin-controller
make build
make IMG=local/universe-infra-admin-controller:dev docker-build
make IMG=local/universe-infra-admin-controller:dev KIND_CLUSTER=icp kind-load-image

# change directory to the charts dir
cd ~/universe-helm-charts/universe-infra-control-plane
h-icp upgrade -n universe --reuse-values=true \
    --set universe-infra-admin-controller.operator.image.registry=local/ \
    --set universe-infra-admin-controller.operator.image.tag="dev" icp .

Previous DPU settings
Next Infrastructure cluster
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here