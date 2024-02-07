Dev environment
This pages describes how entire Universe service orchestration stack can be deployed on a single machine using multiple Kind clusters to separate the components of infrastructure cluster from the components of the tenant cluster.
Increase open files limit
Default limit
1024 is too low, you need to increase it
Check current limit for your user
ulimit -Hn
To change limit for your user, edit
/etc/security/limits.conf
<your user> hard nofile 10000
<your user> soft nofile 10000
Settings in
/etc/security/limits.conf will take effect after complete logout of your user.
Increase inotify limits
cat << 'EOF' | tee /etc/sysctl.d/10-kind-inotify.conf
fs.inotify.max_user_watches = 524288
fs.inotify.max_user_instances = 512
EOF
sysctl -p
Install kubectl
Follow kubectl official installation guide
Use latest available version.
Install Helm3
Follow Helm official installation guide
Use latest available version.
Install Kind
Follow Kind official installation guide
Use latest available version.
Create config folder
Create
.universe-dev folder which will be used to store configuration
mkdir ~/.universe-dev
Enable shell completion for Kubectl and Helm
mkdir -p ~/.universe-dev/completion
kubectl completion bash > ~/.universe-dev/completion/kubectl.bash.inc
helm completion bash > ~/.universe-dev/completion/helm.bash.inc
printf '
source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/kubectl.bash.inc
source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/kubectl.bash.inc
if [ -f "$HOME/.universe-dev/completion/clusters" ] ; then
source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/clusters
fi
' > ~/.universe-dev/completion/include
source ~/.universe-dev/completion/include
Also you can add
source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/include to your bash_profile or bashrc file
to include these sources on shell start
echo 'source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/include' >> ~/.bashrc
Create docker networks
This guide assume that you using docker as a provider in Kind. Podman provider doesn’t support custom networks at the moment.
For icp cluster we will use
10.133.133.0/24 net, your local host will have
10.133.133.1 ip
For tcp1 cluster we will use
10.133.134.0/24 net, your local host will have
10.133.134.1 ip
# for iCP cluster
docker network create --subnet 10.133.133.0/24 kind-icp
# for first tenant cluster
docker network create --subnet 10.133.134.0/24 kind-tcp1
Create Kind config
cat << 'EOF' | tee ~/.universe-dev/kind-icp.yaml
kind: Cluster
apiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4
name: icp
nodes:
- role: control-plane
extraPortMappings:
- containerPort: 30001
hostPort: 30001
- containerPort: 30002
hostPort: 30002
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: InitConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: icp-master
- role: worker
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: JoinConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: dpu1-host-a
- role: worker
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: JoinConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: dpu1-host-b
EOF
Deploy icp Kind cluster
KIND_EXPERIMENTAL_DOCKER_NETWORK=kind-icp kind create cluster --config ~/.universe-dev/kind-icp.yaml
Copy icp kubeconfig
kind get kubeconfig --name icp > ~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-icp
chmod 700 ~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-icp
Configure icp alias
Set
k-icp alias to access infrastructure cluster with
kubectl
Set
h-icp alias to access infrastructure cluster with
helm
printf '
_k-icp() {
env KUBECONFIG=~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-icp kubectl "$@"
}
_h-icp() {
env KUBECONFIG=~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-icp helm "$@"
}
alias k-icp="_k-icp"
complete -F __start_kubectl k-icp
alias h-icp="_h-icp"
complete -F __start_helm h-icp
' >> ~/.universe-dev/completion/clusters
source ~/.universe-dev/completion/include
Create tcp1 Kind config
cat << 'EOF' | tee ~/.universe-dev/kind-tcp1.yaml
kind: Cluster
apiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4
name: tcp1
nodes:
- role: control-plane
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: InitConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: tenant1-master
- role: worker
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: JoinConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: host-a
- role: worker
kubeadmConfigPatches:
- |
kind: JoinConfiguration
nodeRegistration:
name: host-b
EOF
Deploy tcp1 Kind cluster
KIND_EXPERIMENTAL_DOCKER_NETWORK=kind-tcp1 kind create cluster --config ~/.universe-dev/kind-tcp1.yaml
Copy tcp1 kubeconfig
kind get kubeconfig --name tcp1 > ~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-tcp1
chmod 700 ~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-tcp1
Configure tcp1 alias
Set
k-tcp1 alias to access tcp1 cluster with
kubectl
Set
h-tcp1 alias to access tcp1 cluster with
helm
printf '
_k-tcp1() {
env KUBECONFIG=~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-tcp1 kubectl "$@"
}
_h-tcp1() {
env KUBECONFIG=~/.universe-dev/kubeconfig-tcp1 helm "$@"
}
alias k-tcp1="_k-tcp1"
complete -F __start_kubectl k-tcp1
alias h-tcp1="_h-tcp1"
complete -F __start_helm h-tcp1
' >> ~/.universe-dev/completion/clusters
source ~/.universe-dev/completion/include
git clone -b main https://gitlab-master.nvidia.com/cloud-orchestration/universe-helm-charts
Deploy iCP components
cd universe-helm-charts/universe-infra-control-plane
cat << 'EOF' | tee env-config.yaml
universe-infra-admin-controller:
tenantConfig:
create: true
tenants:
- id: tenant1
hostnames:
- host-a
- host-b
dpuInventory:
create: true
dpus:
- id: dpu1-host-a
host: host-a
- id: dpu1-host-b
host: host-b
EOF
h-icp install -n universe --create-namespace \
-f example-values-dev.yaml \
-f env-config.yaml \
icp .
Deploy tCP components
cd ../universe-tenant-control-plane
cat << 'EOF' | tee env-config.yaml
global:
sidecars:
proxy:
config:
listener:
inject_headers:
tenant-id: tenant1
upstream:
address: 10.133.133.1 # Infra API gateway address
EOF
h-tcp1 install -n universe --create-namespace \
-f example-values-dev.yaml \
-f env-config.yaml \
tcp .
cat << 'EOF' | tee tenant-pod1.yaml
apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: UVSPod
metadata:
name: tenant-pod1
namespace: universe
spec:
object:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
name: tenant-pod1
spec:
containers:
- name: nginx
image: nginx:1.14.2
EOF
k-tcp1 apply -f tenant-pod1.yaml
k-tcp1 get uvspods.resource.universe.nvidia.com -n universe tenant-pod1 -o jsonpath='{.status.syncResult}{"\n"}'
{"result":"success"}
This example shows how to replace Universe component in your dev clusters
We will replace
universe-infra-admin-controller component
cd universe-infra-services/infra-admin-controller
make build
make IMG=local/universe-infra-admin-controller:dev docker-build
make IMG=local/universe-infra-admin-controller:dev KIND_CLUSTER=icp kind-load-image
# change directory to the charts dir
cd ~/universe-helm-charts/universe-infra-control-plane
h-icp upgrade -n universe --reuse-values=true \
--set universe-infra-admin-controller.operator.image.registry=local/ \
--set universe-infra-admin-controller.operator.image.tag="dev" icp .