Dev environment

Default limit 1024 is too low, you need to increase it

Check current limit for your user

Copy Copied! ulimit -Hn

To change limit for your user, edit /etc/security/limits.conf

Copy Copied! <your user> hard nofile 10000 <your user> soft nofile 10000

Settings in /etc/security/limits.conf will take effect after complete logout of your user.

Copy Copied! cat << 'EOF' | tee /etc/sysctl.d/10-kind-inotify.conf fs.inotify.max_user_watches = 524288 fs.inotify.max_user_instances = 512 EOF sysctl -p

Follow kubectl official installation guide

Use latest available version.

Follow Helm official installation guide

Use latest available version.

Follow Kind official installation guide

Use latest available version.

Create .universe-dev folder which will be used to store configuration

Copy Copied! mkdir ~/.universe-dev

Copy Copied! mkdir -p ~/.universe-dev/completion kubectl completion bash > ~/.universe-dev/completion/kubectl.bash.inc helm completion bash > ~/.universe-dev/completion/helm.bash.inc printf ' source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/kubectl.bash.inc source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/kubectl.bash.inc if [ -f "$HOME/.universe-dev/completion/clusters" ] ; then source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/clusters fi ' > ~/.universe-dev/completion/include source ~/.universe-dev/completion/include

Also you can add source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/include to your bash_profile or bashrc file to include these sources on shell start

Copy Copied! echo 'source $HOME/.universe-dev/completion/include' >> ~/.bashrc

This guide assume that you using docker as a provider in Kind. Podman provider doesn’t support custom networks at the moment.

For icp cluster we will use 10.133.133.0/24 net, your local host will have 10.133.133.1 ip

For tcp1 cluster we will use 10.133.134.0/24 net, your local host will have 10.133.134.1 ip