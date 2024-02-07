universe-infra-catalog-manager serves universe.catalog.v1 GRPC API .

GRPC server includes common middlewares which run for all requests. These middlewares do common validation and provide logging for requests.

The manager provides GRPC APIs for create, get, delete the flux CRs HelmRepository and HelmRelease. It supports creation of secrets for use for Helm Repository and image registry access and also values yaml in config map for the Helm charts.