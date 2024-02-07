syntax = "proto3"; package universe.catalog.v1; import "universe/common/v1/common.proto"; // SourceService is a service used to perform CRUD operations on Source objects like HelmRepository // The following client metadata fields are used: // "tenant-id" (optional): tenant identifier service SourceService { // create a new Helm repository, return error if Helm Repository already exist rpc CreateHelmRepository(CreateHelmRepositoryRequest) returns (CreateHelmRepositoryResponse) {} // delete existing Helm repository rpc DeleteHelmRepository(DeleteHelmRepositoryRequest) returns (DeleteHelmRepositoryResponse) {} // get specific instance of Helm repository rpc GetHelmRepository(GetHelmRepositoryRequest) returns (GetHelmRepositoryResponse) {} // list Helm repositories rpc ListHelmRepository(ListHelmRepositoryRequest) returns (ListHelmRepositoryResponse) {} // create a new Credential, to be used to access a Helm repository rpc CreateCredential(CreateCredentialRequest) returns (CreateCredentialResponse) {} // delete existing Credential rpc DeleteCredential(DeleteCredentialRequest) returns (DeleteCredentialResponse) {} // create a new ImageRegistryCredential, to be used as imagePullSecrets in a Helm.CreateValues request to access a container image registry server rpc CreateImageRegistryCredential(CreateImageRegistryCredentialRequest) returns (CreateImageRegistryCredentialResponse) {} // delete existing ImageRegistryCredential rpc DeleteImageRegistryCredential(DeleteImageRegistryCredentialRequest) returns (DeleteImageRegistryCredentialResponse) {} } // Credential is a message that contains a Credential object containing user name and password message Credential { string name = 1; string user_name = 2; string password = 3; } // createCredentialRequest is used to create a Credential in the infrastructure cluster message CreateCredentialRequest { // full Credentials object Credential cred = 1; } // keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message CreateCredentialResponse {} // deleteCredentialRequest is used to delete a Credential in the infrastructure cluster message DeleteCredentialRequest { // name of a Credentials to remove string credential_name = 1; } // keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message DeleteCredentialResponse {} // ImageRegistryCredential is a message that contains a Credential object containing server name, user name and password // to be used for connecting to container image registry server requiring authentication message ImageRegistryCredential { string name = 1; string server = 2; string user_name = 3; string password = 4; } // createCredentialRequest is used to create a ImageRegistryCredential in the infrastructure cluster message CreateImageRegistryCredentialRequest { // full ImageRegistry object ImageRegistryCredential cred = 1; } // keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message CreateImageRegistryCredentialResponse {} // deleteCredentialRequest is used to delete a ImageRegistryCredential in the infrastructure cluster message DeleteImageRegistryCredentialRequest { // name of a ImageRegistryCredentials to remove string credential_name = 1; } // keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message DeleteImageRegistryCredentialResponse {} // ---------- // Helm repository // ---------- // artifact is a message that contains the output of a Source reconciliation message Artifact { // checksum is the SHA256 checksum of the Artifact file string checksum = 1; // last_update_time is the timestamp corresponding to the last update of the Artifact. string last_update_time = 2; // path is the relative file path of the Artifact string path = 3; // revision is a human-readable identifier traceable in the origin source // system. It can be a Git commit SHA, Git tag, a Helm chart version, etc. string revision = 4; // url is the HTTP address of the Artifact as exposed by the controller managing the Source. string url = 5; } // HelmRepository is a message that contains a Helm repository object and its fields message HelmRepository { // HelmRepository.Status is a message that contains a Helm repository Status object and its fields message Status { // Artifact is a message that contains the last successful Helm repository reconciliation Artifact artifact = 1; // conditions reflecting the current state of the Helm repository repeated common.v1.Condition conditions = 2; } // unique name for Helm repository string name = 1; // URL of the Helm repository. For OCI repository, URL must be prefixed with "oci://". Otherwise, "http://" or "https://" string url = 2; // reference to credentials to use for accessing the Helm repository optional common.v1.LocalObjectRef credential_ref = 3; // the observed state of the Helm repository optional Status status = 4; } // message for create Helm repository request message CreateHelmRepositoryRequest { // full Helm repository object HelmRepository helm_repository = 1; } // message for response of the create request message CreateHelmRepositoryResponse {} // message for delete request message DeleteHelmRepositoryRequest { // name of a Helm repository to remove string name = 1; } // message for response of the delete request message DeleteHelmRepositoryResponse {} // message for response of the get request message GetHelmRepositoryRequest { // name of a Helm repository to retrieve string name = 1; } // message for response of the get request message GetHelmRepositoryResponse { // contains single Helm repository HelmRepository helm_repository = 1; } // message for list request // no parameters supported for now message ListHelmRepositoryRequest {} // message for response of the list request message ListHelmRepositoryResponse { // list of Helm repositories repeated HelmRepository helm_repositories = 1; }