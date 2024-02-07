Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
Note

This API is available for CloudAdmin and Tenants

Proto file and generated GO client for the API can be found in universe-api repo

This API is served by universe-infra-catalog-manager and provides a way to deploy Helm charts in infrastructure cluster.

The Catalog API is available both for Tenant and Admin. Tenants are identified by an additional GRPC header.

Installing CRDs via Catalog API is not supported.

The handling of the HelmRepository and Helm Release CRs are handled by Flux controllers:

Note

Tenant Helm charts are constrained by a Service Account with limited permissions allowing creating objects only in the Tenant namespace. In addition, any Kubernetes workload created by the Helm chart will have a Node Selector limiting to Nodes associated with the Tenant.

Examples

Check Manual GRPC API usage doc before start.

Note

Replace $API_GW_ADDRESS with address of iCP API GW in your environment

Source API examples

Here some examples using ‘grpcurl’ tool to access the API:

List Helm Repositories:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto $API_GW_ADDRESS \
     universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.ListHelmRepository

Create Helm Repository:

The Helm Repository support HTTP, HTTPS, or OCI (Open Container Initiative) image registry servers.

For OCI repositories, the URL should start with “oci://”.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"helm_repository" :{"name": "ngc", "url": "https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia"} }' \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto  $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.CreateHelmRepository

Create Helm Repository with authentication:

For Helm Repositories that require authentication, first create Credentials and then create the Helm Repository with reference to them.

Create Credentials:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"cred": {"name": "doca-secret", "user_name": "$oauthtoken", "password": "my-password"}}'
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto  $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.CreateCredential

Create Helm Repository with reference to credentials:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"helm_repository" :{"name": "ngc", "url": "https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia", "credential_ref": {"name": "doca-secret"}}}' \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto  $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.CreateHelmRepository

Get Helm Repository:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"name": "doca"}' universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.GetHelmRepository
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto  $API_GW_ADDRESS \

Delete Helm Repository:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"name": "doca"}' universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.DeleteHelmRepository
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto  $API_GW_ADDRESS \

Create Image Registry Credentials:

In case that a Helm Chart deploys containers which images are hosted on a container registry server that requires authentication, it is possible to create a Secret to pull these images via CreateImageRegistryCredential API.

Note that it will be necessary to specify this secret name as ImagePullSecrets in the values of the HelmRelease.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"cred": {"name": "doca-nvstaging", "server":"nvcr.io", "user_name": "$oauthtoken", "password": "my-password"}}'
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/source.proto  $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.catalog.v1.SourceService.CreateImageRegistryCredential

Helm API examples

Here some examples using ‘grpcurl’ tool to access the API:

List Helm Releases:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/helm.proto $API_GW_ADDRESS \
     universe.catalog.v1.HelmService.ListRelease

Create Helm Release:

Note that the “source_ref” should be the name of a HelmRepository where the Helm Chart is hosted.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"release":{"name": "flow-inspector", "chart": "doca-flow-inspector", "version": "0.1.0","source_ref":{"name": "doca-nvstaging"}}}' \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/helm.proto  $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.catalog.v1.HelmService.CreateRelease

Create Helm Release with Values file:

Helm support providing a yaml file to override values in order to customize the deployed chart.

Create Values:

In this example, a nodeSelector and a Secret to pull images are added. Note that the fields supported in the Values files are specific to each Helm Chart.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat << EOF | tee values.yaml
nodeSelector:
role: storage
imagePullSecrets:
- name: doca-nvstaging
EOF

# put base64 encoded values file to VALUES shell variable
VALUES=$(cat values.yaml | base64 -w0)

# -d @ argument for grpcurl mean read arguments from STDIN
# use content of VALUES shell variable as values
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
  -d @ -proto universe/catalog/v1/helm.proto $API_GW_ADDRESS \
  universe.catalog.v1.HelmService.CreateValues << EOM
{"name": "app-values", "values" :"$VALUES"}
EOM

Create Helm Release with Values reference:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat << EOF | tee release.json
{
"release":{
"name":"flow-inspector",
"chart":"doca-flow-inspector",
"version":"0.1.0",
"source_ref":{
"name":"doca-nvstaging"
},
"values_ref":{
"name":"app-values"
}
}
}
EOF

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d "`cat release.json`" \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/helm.proto  $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    universe.catalog.v1.HelmService.CreateRelease

Get Helm Release:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/helm.proto  $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    -d '{"name": "flow-inspector"}' universe.catalog.v1.HelmService.GetRelease

Delete Helm Release:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/catalog/v1/helm.proto  $API_GW_ADDRESS \
    -d '{"name": "flow-inspector"}' universe.catalog.v1.HelmService.DeleteRelease

API

Source API

Copy
Copied!
            

            
syntax = "proto3";

package universe.catalog.v1;

import "universe/common/v1/common.proto";

// SourceService is a service used to perform CRUD operations on Source objects like HelmRepository
// The following client metadata fields are used:
// "tenant-id" (optional): tenant identifier
service SourceService {
  // create a new Helm repository, return error if Helm Repository already exist
  rpc CreateHelmRepository(CreateHelmRepositoryRequest) returns (CreateHelmRepositoryResponse) {}
  // delete existing Helm repository
  rpc DeleteHelmRepository(DeleteHelmRepositoryRequest) returns (DeleteHelmRepositoryResponse) {}
  // get specific instance of Helm repository
  rpc GetHelmRepository(GetHelmRepositoryRequest) returns (GetHelmRepositoryResponse) {}
  // list Helm repositories
  rpc ListHelmRepository(ListHelmRepositoryRequest) returns (ListHelmRepositoryResponse) {}
  // create a new Credential, to be used to access a Helm repository
  rpc CreateCredential(CreateCredentialRequest) returns (CreateCredentialResponse) {}
  // delete existing Credential
  rpc DeleteCredential(DeleteCredentialRequest) returns (DeleteCredentialResponse) {}
  // create a new ImageRegistryCredential, to be used as imagePullSecrets in a Helm.CreateValues request to access a container image registry server
  rpc CreateImageRegistryCredential(CreateImageRegistryCredentialRequest) returns (CreateImageRegistryCredentialResponse) {}
  // delete existing ImageRegistryCredential
  rpc DeleteImageRegistryCredential(DeleteImageRegistryCredentialRequest) returns (DeleteImageRegistryCredentialResponse) {}
}

// Credential is a message that contains a Credential object containing user name and password
message Credential {
  string name = 1;
  string user_name = 2;
  string password = 3;
}

// createCredentialRequest is used to create a Credential in the infrastructure cluster
message CreateCredentialRequest {
  // full Credentials object
  Credential cred = 1;
}

// keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended
message CreateCredentialResponse {}

// deleteCredentialRequest is used to delete a Credential in the infrastructure cluster
message DeleteCredentialRequest {
  // name of a Credentials to remove
  string credential_name = 1;
}

// keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended
message DeleteCredentialResponse {}

// ImageRegistryCredential is a message that contains a Credential object containing server name, user name and password
// to be used for connecting to container image registry server requiring authentication
message ImageRegistryCredential {
  string name = 1;
  string server = 2;
  string user_name = 3;
  string password = 4;
}

// createCredentialRequest is used to create a ImageRegistryCredential in the infrastructure cluster
message CreateImageRegistryCredentialRequest {
  // full ImageRegistry object
  ImageRegistryCredential cred = 1;
}

// keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended
message CreateImageRegistryCredentialResponse {}

// deleteCredentialRequest is used to delete a ImageRegistryCredential in the infrastructure cluster
message DeleteImageRegistryCredentialRequest {
  // name of a ImageRegistryCredentials to remove
  string credential_name = 1;
}

// keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended
message DeleteImageRegistryCredentialResponse {}

// ----------
// Helm repository
// ----------

// artifact is a message that contains the output of a Source reconciliation
message Artifact {
  // checksum is the SHA256 checksum of the Artifact file
  string checksum = 1;
  // last_update_time is the timestamp corresponding to the last update of the Artifact.
  string last_update_time = 2;
  // path is the relative file path of the Artifact
  string path = 3;
  // revision is a human-readable identifier traceable in the origin source
  // system. It can be a Git commit SHA, Git tag, a Helm chart version, etc.
  string revision = 4;
  // url is the HTTP address of the Artifact as exposed by the controller managing the Source.
  string url = 5;
}

// HelmRepository is a message that contains a Helm repository object and its fields
message HelmRepository {
  // HelmRepository.Status is a message that contains a Helm repository Status object and its fields
  message Status {
    // Artifact is a message that contains the last successful Helm repository reconciliation
    Artifact artifact = 1;
    // conditions reflecting the current state of the Helm repository
    repeated common.v1.Condition conditions = 2;
  }
  // unique name for Helm repository
  string name = 1;
  // URL of the Helm repository. For OCI repository, URL must be prefixed with "oci://". Otherwise, "http://" or "https://"
  string url = 2;
  // reference to credentials to use for accessing the Helm repository
  optional common.v1.LocalObjectRef credential_ref = 3;
  // the observed state of the Helm repository
  optional Status status = 4;
}

// message for create Helm repository request
message CreateHelmRepositoryRequest {
  // full Helm repository object
  HelmRepository helm_repository = 1;
}

// message for response of the create request
message CreateHelmRepositoryResponse {}

// message for delete request
message DeleteHelmRepositoryRequest {
  // name of a Helm repository to remove
  string name = 1;
}

// message for response of the delete request
message DeleteHelmRepositoryResponse {}

// message for response of the get request
message GetHelmRepositoryRequest {
  // name of a Helm repository to retrieve
  string name = 1;
}

// message for response of the get request
message GetHelmRepositoryResponse {
  // contains single Helm repository
  HelmRepository helm_repository = 1;
}

// message for list request
// no parameters supported for now
message ListHelmRepositoryRequest {}

// message for response of the list request
message ListHelmRepositoryResponse {
  // list of Helm repositories
  repeated HelmRepository helm_repositories = 1;
}

Helm API

Copy
Copied!
            

            
syntax = "proto3";

package universe.catalog.v1;

import "universe/common/v1/common.proto";

// HelmService is a service used to perform CRUD operations on Helm objects to deploy Helm chart on Infra Cluster
// The following client metadata fields are used:
// "tenant-id" (optional): tenant identifier
service HelmService {
  // create a new Helm Values, return error if Values already exist
  rpc CreateValues(CreateValuesRequest) returns (CreateValuesResponse) {}
  // update existing Helm Values, return error if Values does not exist
  rpc UpdateValues(UpdateValuesRequest) returns (UpdateValuesResponse) {}
  // delete existing Helm Values
  rpc DeleteValues(DeleteValuesRequest) returns (DeleteValuesResponse) {}
  // create a new Release, return error if Release already exist
  rpc CreateRelease(CreateReleaseRequest) returns (CreateReleaseResponse) {}
  // delete existing Release
  rpc DeleteRelease(DeleteReleaseRequest) returns (DeleteReleaseResponse) {}
  // get specific instance of Release
  rpc GetRelease(GetReleaseRequest) returns (GetReleaseResponse) {}
  // list Releases
  rpc ListRelease(ListReleaseRequest) returns (ListReleaseResponse) {}
}

// message for create Values request
message CreateValuesRequest {
  // unique name for Values
  string name = 1;
  // bytes representation of yaml file to be passed as values to Helm release
  bytes values = 2;
}

// keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended
message CreateValuesResponse {}

// message for update request
message UpdateValuesRequest {
  // name of Values to update
  string name = 1;
  // bytes representation of yaml file to be passed as values to Helm release
  bytes values = 2;
}

// keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended
message UpdateValuesResponse {}

// message for delete request
message DeleteValuesRequest {
  // name of a Values to remove
  string name = 1;
}

// keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended
message DeleteValuesResponse {}

// Release is a message that contains a Helm release object and its fields
message Release {
  // Release.Status is a message that contains a Release Status object and its fields
  message Status {
    // conditions reflecting the current state of the Release
    repeated common.v1.Condition condition = 1;
  }
  // unique name for Release
  string name = 1;
  // The name or path the Helm chart is available at in the source_ref
  string chart = 2;
  // The reference of the Source the chart is available at
  common.v1.LocalObjectRef source_ref = 3;
  // version semver expression, defaults to latest when omitted
  optional string version = 4;
  // The reference of resource containing Helm values for this Release
  optional common.v1.LocalObjectRef values_ref = 5;
  // the observed state of the Helm release
  optional Status status = 6;
}

// message for create Release request
message CreateReleaseRequest {
  // full Release object
  Release release = 1;
}

// keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended
message CreateReleaseResponse {}

// message for delete request
message DeleteReleaseRequest {
  // name of a Release to remove
  string name = 1;
}

// keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended
message DeleteReleaseResponse {}

// message for response of the get request
message GetReleaseRequest {
  // name of a Release to retrieve
  string name = 1;
}

// message for response of the get request
message GetReleaseResponse {
  // contains single Release
  Release release = 1;
}

// message for list request
// no parameters supported for now
message ListReleaseRequest {}

// message for response of the list request
message ListReleaseResponse {
  // list of Releases
  repeated Release releases = 1;
}

Common Messages

Copy
Copied!
            

            
syntax = "proto3";

package universe.common.v1;

message ObjectRef {
  string name = 1;
  optional string namespace = 2;
}

// Contains enough information to locate referenced object inside same namespace
message LocalObjectRef {
  // Name of the referent
  string name = 1;
}

// Condition is a message that contains a Condition object and its fields
message Condition {
  // Status is an enum status of the condition, one of True, False, Unknown.
  enum Status {
    // invalid value
    STATUS_UNSPECIFIED = 0;
    // condition is True
    STATUS_TRUE = 1;
    // condition is False
    STATUS_FALSE = 2;
    // condition is Unknown
    STATUS_UNKNOWN = 3;
  }
  // type of condition
  string type = 1;
  // status of condition
  Status status = 2;
  // time of last transition of status
  string last_transition_time = 3;
  // reason of condition status
  string reason = 4;
  // message describing the status
  optional string message = 5;
}

