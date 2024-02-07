Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
Note

This API is available for CloudAdmin only

Proto file and generated GO client for the API can be found in universe-api repo

This API is served by universe-infra-workload-rule-manager

This API provide a way to define Admin workload rules in infrastructure cluster.

Examples

check Manual GRPC API usage doc before start

Here some examples using ‘grpcurl’ tool to access the API:

Note

Replace $API_GW_ADDRESS with address of iCP API GW in your environment

List AdminWorkloadRules

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -proto universe/admin/workload/v1/admin_workload_rule.proto $API_GW_ADDRESS \
     universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService.List

Get AdminWorkloadRule

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"id": "adminrule1"}' \
    -proto universe/admin/workload/v1/admin_workload_rule.proto $API_GW_ADDRESS \
     universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService.Get

Delete AdminWorkloadRule

grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d '{"id": "adminrule1"}' \
    -proto universe/admin/workload/v1/admin_workload_rule.proto $API_GW_ADDRESS \
     universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService.Delete

Create AdminWorkloadRule

Note

Create and Update requests contain binary fields. grpcurl utility requires binary fields to be encoded to base64 encoded before they can be used as request parameters.

# put base64 encoded Pod spec to RULE_TEMPLATE shel variable
RULE_TEMPLATE=$(cat << EOM | base64 -w0
{
"apiVersion": "v1",
"kind": "Pod",
"metadata": {
"name": "nginx"
},
"spec": {
"containers": [
{
"name": "nginx",
"image": "nginx:1.14.2",
"ports": [
{
"containerPort": 80
}
]
}
]
}
}
EOM
)

# -d @ argument for grpcurl mean read arguments from STDIN
# use content of RULE_TEMPLATE shel variable as rule.data.rule_template
grpcurl -cacert=ca.crt -cert=admin.crt -key=admin.key -servername api-gateway.local \
    -d @ -proto universe/admin/workload/v1/admin_workload_rule.proto $API_GW_ADDRESS \
     universe.admin.workload.v1.AdminWorkloadRuleService.Create << EOM
{
"rule": {
"id": "adminrule1",
"tenant_match": [
"tenant1"
],
"data": {
"orchestrator_type": 1,
"resource_type": "v1/Pod",
"dpu_selection_policy": "Any",
"workload_terms": [
{
"match_expressions": [
{
"key": "metadata.resourceNamespace",
"operation": 1,
"values": [
"default"
]
}
]
}
],
"workload_info_inject": [
{
"key": "@",
"as_annotation": {
"name": "full-workload-info"
}
}
],
"rule_template": "$RULE_TEMPLATE"
}
}
}
EOM

API

syntax = "proto3";

package universe.admin.workload.v1;

import "universe/workload/v1/workload_rule.proto";

service AdminWorkloadRuleService {
  // create a new workload rule, return error if rule already exist
  rpc Create(CreateRequest) returns (CreateResponse) {}
  // update existing workload rule, return error if rule not found
  rpc Update(UpdateRequest) returns (UpdateResponse) {}
  // delete existing workload rule
  rpc Delete(DeleteRequest) returns (DeleteResponse) {}
  // get specific instance of workload rule
  rpc Get(GetRequest) returns (GetResponse) {}
  // list all workload rules
  rpc List(ListRequest) returns (ListResponse) {}
}

message AdminRule {
  // unique rule id
  string id = 1;
  // to which tenants this rule should apply
  // will apply to all tenants if not set
  repeated string tenant_match = 2;
  // rule config
  universe.workload.v1.RuleData data = 3;
}

// message for create request
message CreateRequest {
  AdminRule rule = 1;
}

// message for update request
message UpdateRequest {
  AdminRule rule = 1;
}

// message for delete request
message DeleteRequest {
  // id of a rule to remove
  string id = 1;
}

// message for get request
message GetRequest {
  // id of a rule to retrieve
  string id = 1;
}

// message for list request
// no parameters supported for now
message ListRequest {}

// message for Response of the create request
message CreateResponse {}

// message for Response of the update request
message UpdateResponse {}

// message for Response of the delete request
message DeleteResponse {}

// message for Response of the get request
message GetResponse {
  // contains adminrule spec
  AdminRule rule = 1;
}

// message for Response of the list request
message ListResponse {
  // list of adminrules with specs
  repeated AdminRule rules = 1;
}

