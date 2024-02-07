syntax = "proto3"; package universe.workload.v1; import "universe/workload/v1/workload.proto"; // The following client metadata fields are used: // "tenant-id" (required): tenant identifier service WorkloadRuleService { // create a new workload rule, return error if rule already exist rpc Create(CreateRequest) returns (CreateResponse) {} // update existing workload rule, return error if rule not found rpc Update(UpdateRequest) returns (UpdateResponse) {} // delete existing workload rule rpc Delete(DeleteRequest) returns (DeleteResponse) {} // get specific instance of workload rule rpc Get(GetRequest) returns (GetResponse) {} // list all workload rules rpc List(ListRequest) returns (ListResponse) {} } message Rule { // unique rule id string id = 1; // rule config RuleData data = 2; } message RuleData { // orchestrator type for workload that shall be matched by this rule OrchestratorType orchestrator_type = 1; // orchestrator specific resource type for workload that shall be matched by this rule string resource_type = 2; // workload match terms // if multiple match terms specified they will be ORed, // rule will match workload if at least one RuleWorkloadTerm matches workload repeated RuleWorkloadTerm workload_terms = 3; // dpu selection policy, can be SameNode or Any string dpu_selection_policy = 4; // workload inject settings repeated WorkloadInfoInject workload_info_inject = 5; // template of the resource which will be created if rule matches workload bytes rule_template = 6; } // contains match expressions which will be used to examine workload // match_expressions are ANDed, workloadTerm is true if all match expressions // inside it are true message RuleWorkloadTerm { repeated RuleMatchExpression match_expressions = 1; } // expression to check workload field message RuleMatchExpression { // name of the workload field in JSONPath format string key = 1; // operation field should be set, UNSPECIFIED value will // return error enum Operation { // invalid request OPERATION_UNSPECIFIED = 0; // value from workload[RuleMatchExpression.key] // should be in RuleMatchExpression.values list OPERATION_IN = 1; // value from workload[RuleMatchExpression.key] // should not be in RuleMatchExpression.values list OPERATION_NOT_IN = 2; // workload object should have RuleMatchExpression.key OPERATION_EXISTS = 3; // workload object should not have RuleMatchExpression.key OPERATION_DOES_NOT_EXIST = 4; // value from workload[RuleMatchExpression.key] should be greater than // RuleMatchExpression.values[0] OPERATION_GT = 5; // value from workload[RuleMatchExpression.key] should be less than // RuleMatchExpression.values[0] OPERATION_LT = 6; } // operation to use for key examination Operation operation = 2; // values to use for examination // should contain one or more values if operation is IN and NOT_IN, // should contain single element if operation is EXISTS and DOES_NOT_EXIST, // should contains single element convertible to integer is operation is GT and LT repeated string values = 3; } // hold different kind of inject configurations message WorkloadInfoInject { string key = 1; oneof message { // hold configuration for AsAnnotation inject method WorkloadInfoInjectConfigAsAnnotation as_annotation = 2; } } message WorkloadInfoInjectConfigAsAnnotation { string name = 1; } // message for create request message CreateRequest { // full rule object Rule rule = 1; } // message for update request message UpdateRequest { // full rule object Rule rule = 1; } // message for delete request message DeleteRequest { // id of a rule to remove string id = 1; } // message for get request message GetRequest { // id of a rule to retrieve string id = 1; } // message for list request // no parameters supported for now message ListRequest {} // message for response of the create request message CreateResponse {} // message for response of the update request message UpdateResponse {} // message for response of the delete request message DeleteResponse {} // message for response of the get request message GetResponse { // contains single rule spec Rule rule = 1; } // message for response of the list request message ListResponse { // list of rules with specs repeated Rule rules = 1; }