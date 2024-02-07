Note

universe-k8s-tenant-workload-rule-plugin doesn’t support TLS and injection of the required GRPC metadata (check universe.resource.v1 GRPC API for detail).

Usually universe-k8s-tenant-workload-rule-plugin is deployed with Envoy-based universe-grpc-proxy sidecar container which implements all required features.

Sidecar container is responsible for forwarding universe-k8s-tenant-workload-rule-plugin requests to universe-infra-api-gateway in a secure manner.