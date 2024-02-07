Infrastructure cluster control plane

Kubernetes’ primary network should be the same as the DPUs’ uplinks network. For Infiniband, the primary network should be on DPUs’ management port network. The DPU management port network should be accessible from control plane for BMC provisioning.

Universe includes Ironic component, who runs in the host network mode; it requires to reserve ports 5050, 6385, 8080, 67, 68 and 69 on the host to provide service.

During DPU provisioning, the following components/servers maybe used: