Installing with Helm

It is possible to deploy all Universe components to a single virtual Kind cluster, but it is highly recommended to have separate hosts/VM at least for the following roles:

Physical Host or VM for iCP master

Physical Host or VM for tenant1 master

Physical Host with DPU for tenant1 worker

This environment is a bare minimum, and it is not enough to test all multi-tenant use cases, so for real-world test cases, it should be extended to include multiple tenant clusters with multiple hosts each.

Universe service orchestration stack uses Vault for TLS certificate management.

Vault server is not part of Universe.

Control-plane nodes in Infrastructure cluster and all nodes in Tenant clusters should have network access to the external Vault server running in your infrastructure.

You can install and configure Vault server by following the official documentation

If you are going to use the existing Vault server, you should have permissions on this server to initialize PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) and create approles for Universe components.

You can find an example of how to configure PKI in Vault here: Vault PKI configuration

For Universe installation, it is required to install Helm v3 on iCP master and all Tenant masters. Carefully check the document describing the maximum version skew supported between Helm and Kubernetes.