universe-tenant-control-plane

> global (object): global settings which will apply for all subcharts Default: see default values for nested options

> global.image.tag (string): this tag will be used for most images in all subcharts if tag doesn’t set explicitly fot the image Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.image.registry (string): this registry will be used for most images in all subcharts if registry doesn’t set explicitly fot the image Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets will be added to all components. If imagePullSecrets explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it. Default: Copy Copied! []

> global.nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector will be added to all components. If nodeSelector explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it. Default: Copy Copied! {}

> global.tolerations (list): tolerations will be added to all components. If tolerations explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it. Default: Copy Copied! []

> global.sidecars (object): setting for common sidecar containers Default: Copy Copied! { "proxy": { "config": { "enabled": true, "listener": { "access_log": { "enabled": true, "log_format": { "json_format": { "bytes_received": "%BYTES_RECEIVED%", "bytes_sent": "%BYTES_SENT%", "connection_termination_details": "%CONNECTION_TERMINATION_DETAILS%", "downstream": "%DOWNSTREAM_REMOTE_ADDRESS%", "duration": "%DURATION%", "grpc_status": "%GRPC_STATUS%", "path": "%REQ(X-ENVOY-ORIGINAL-PATH?:PATH)%", "protocol": "%PROTOCOL%", "start_time": "%START_TIME(%s.%3f)%", "tls_local_uri_san": "%DOWNSTREAM_LOCAL_URI_SAN%", "tls_peer_cert_end": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_CERT_V_END%", "tls_peer_cert_start": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_CERT_V_START%", "tls_peer_issuer": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_ISSUER%", "tls_peer_serial": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_SERIAL%", "tls_peer_subject": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_SUBJECT%", "tls_peer_uri_san": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_URI_SAN%", "tls_requested_server_name": "%REQUESTED_SERVER_NAME%", "upstream": "%UPSTREAM_HOST%", "upstream_failure_reason": "%UPSTREAM_TRANSPORT_FAILURE_REASON%" }, "omit_empty_values": true } }, "address": "127.0.0.1", "inject_headers": null, "port": 59090 }, "upstream": { "address": null, "clientTLS": { "cert": "/vault/secrets/client.cert", "enabled": false, "key": "/vault/secrets/client.key" }, "peerValidation": { "ca": "/vault/secrets/ca.cert", "enabled": false }, "port": null } }, "enabled": true, "image": { "pullPolicy": "IfNotPresent", "registry": "", "repository": "universe-grpc-proxy", "tag": "" } } }

> global.sidecars.proxy.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of proxy sidecar container Default: Copy Copied! true

> global.sidecars.proxy.image.registry (string): registry for proxy image Default: Copy Copied! ""

> global.sidecars.proxy.image.repository (string): proxy image name Default: Copy Copied! "universe-grpc-proxy"

> global.sidecars.proxy.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for proxy image Default: Copy Copied! "IfNotPresent"

> global.sidecars.proxy.image.tag (string): tag for proxy image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag Default: Copy Copied! ""

> global.sidecars.proxy.config (object): will be translated to ConfigMap which holds envoy configuration Default: see default values for nested options

> global.sidecars.proxy.config.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of proxy sidecar configuration Default: Copy Copied! true

> global.sidecars.proxy.config.listener.inject_headers (string): allows to inject custom headers to GRPC requests which are forwarder to upstream cluster, e.g. inject_headers: {“tenant-id”: “tenant1”} Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.sidecars.proxy.config.listener.access_log.enabled (bool): enables or disables access_log for proxy container Default: Copy Copied! true

> global.sidecars.proxy.config.listener.access_log.log_format (object): format of the access log, will be injected as is to envoy’s config file Default: Copy Copied! { "json_format": { "bytes_received": "%BYTES_RECEIVED%", "bytes_sent": "%BYTES_SENT%", "connection_termination_details": "%CONNECTION_TERMINATION_DETAILS%", "downstream": "%DOWNSTREAM_REMOTE_ADDRESS%", "duration": "%DURATION%", "grpc_status": "%GRPC_STATUS%", "path": "%REQ(X-ENVOY-ORIGINAL-PATH?:PATH)%", "protocol": "%PROTOCOL%", "start_time": "%START_TIME(%s.%3f)%", "tls_local_uri_san": "%DOWNSTREAM_LOCAL_URI_SAN%", "tls_peer_cert_end": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_CERT_V_END%", "tls_peer_cert_start": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_CERT_V_START%", "tls_peer_issuer": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_ISSUER%", "tls_peer_serial": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_SERIAL%", "tls_peer_subject": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_SUBJECT%", "tls_peer_uri_san": "%DOWNSTREAM_PEER_URI_SAN%", "tls_requested_server_name": "%REQUESTED_SERVER_NAME%", "upstream": "%UPSTREAM_HOST%", "upstream_failure_reason": "%UPSTREAM_TRANSPORT_FAILURE_REASON%" }, "omit_empty_values": true }

> global.sidecars.proxy.config.listener.address (string): proxy container will listen on this address Default: Copy Copied! "127.0.0.1"

> global.sidecars.proxy.config.listener.port (int): proxy container will listen on this port Default: Copy Copied! 59090

> global.sidecars.proxy.config.upstream.address (string): upstream server address Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.sidecars.proxy.config.upstream.port (string): upstream server address Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.sidecars.proxy.config.upstream.clientTLS (object): client configuration for mTLS when connecting to upstream server Default: Copy Copied! { "cert": "/vault/secrets/client.cert", "enabled": false, "key": "/vault/secrets/client.key" }

> global.sidecars.proxy.config.upstream.peerValidation (object): configuration for upstream server certificate validation Default: Copy Copied! { "ca": "/vault/secrets/ca.cert", "enabled": false }

> global.vaultApproleSecret (object): settings for Secret which store roleID and secretID for approle auth method in Vault. Config from this secret is read by vault-sidecar container and used to authenticate in Vault server If vaultApproleSecret settings explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it. Default: see default values for nested options

> global.vaultApproleSecret.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the Secret Default: Copy Copied! false

> global.vaultApproleSecret.name (string): override for default Secret name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-secret” will be used

> global.vaultApproleSecret.roleID (string): roleID which vault-sidecar will use for authentication in Vault server Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.vaultApproleSecret.secretID (string): secretID which vault-sidecar will use for authentication in Vault server Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.vaultAnnotations (object): configuration for Vault related Pod annotations. These annotations are used by vault-injector mutating webhook to determine configuration of the vault-sidecar container which will be attached to the plugin Pod. If vaultAnnotations settings explicitly set for a components then global value will be ignored for it. Default: see default values for nested options

> global.vaultAnnotations.addAnnotations (bool): enables or disables addition of the annotations Default: Copy Copied! false

> global.vaultAnnotations.namespace (string): namespace in vault-server (namespaces are available only in Vault Enterprise) Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.vaultAnnotations.role (string): add label with role Name Default: Copy Copied! null

> global.vaultAnnotations.clientCertSecret (string): vault PKI cert issue path Default: Copy Copied! "pki_universe/issue/local"

> global.vaultAnnotations.clientCertCommonName (string): common name for generated certificate Default: Copy Copied! "proxy.local"

> global.vaultAnnotations.clientCertTTL (string): TTL for generated certificate Default: Copy Copied! "24h"

> universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin (object): settings for universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin subchart, Default: check universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin chart documentation

> universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin (object): settings for universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin subchart, Default: check universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin chart documentation

> universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin.enabled (bool): enables or disables deployment of universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin Default: Copy Copied! false

> universe-k8s-tenant-workload-rule-plugin (object): settings for universe-k8s-tenant-workload-rule-plugin subchart, Default: check universe-k8s-tenant-workload-rule-plugin chart documentation