Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test  universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin

universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin

Chart version: 0.5.0-dev

AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev

Description: A Helm chart for universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin

Dependencies

Name

Version

Repository
lib-universe-proxy 0.0.0 file://../lib-universe-proxy
lib-vault-integration 0.0.0 file://../lib-vault-integration

Values

  • > global (object): global settings for chart

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "image": {
    "registry": null,
    "tag": null
  }
}

  • > nameOverride (string): overrides chart name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    []

  • > plugin (object): configuration for plugin container

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > plugin.args.universeWorkloadAPIAddress (string): address of the universe.workload.v1 GRPC API

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "127.0.0.1:59090"

  • > plugin.image.registry (string): registry for plugin image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > plugin.image.repository (string): plugin image name

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin"

  • > plugin.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for plugin image

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    "IfNotPresent"

  • > plugin.image.tag (string): tag for plugin image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ""

  • > plugin.securityContext (object): securityContext for plugin container

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false
}

  • > plugin.resources (object): resources for plugin container

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > proxy (object): configuration for proxy container

    Default: see documentation in top level chart

  • > podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    []

  • > affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > pluginConfigMap (object): configMap with plugin config

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "config": {
    "namespaces": []
  },
  "create": true,
  "name": null,
  "namespace": null
}

  • > pluginConfigMap.create (bool): enables or disables creation for the config ConfigMap

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > pluginConfigMap.name (string): name of the ConfigMap which holds plugin config

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-config” will be used

  • > pluginConfigMap.namespace (string): namespace of the ConfigMap which holds plugin config

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release namespace will be used

  • > pluginConfigMap.config (object): plugin configuration

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "namespaces": []
}

  • > pluginConfigMap.config.namespaces (list): namespaces to watch

    Default: watch all namespaces

  • > rbac (object): RBAC configuration for plugin Pod

    Default: see default values for nested options

  • > rbac.serviceAccount.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.serviceAccount.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

  • > rbac.role.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.role.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used

  • > rbac.roleBinding.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    true

  • > rbac.roleBinding.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name

    Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used

  • > vaultApproleSecret (object): settings for Secret which store roleID and secretID for approle auth method in Vault. check top level chart doc for details

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

  • > vaultAnnotations (object): configuration for Vault related Pod annotations. check top level chart doc for details

    Default:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {}

Previous universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin
Next universe-k8s-tenant-workload-rule-plugin
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here