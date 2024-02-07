> global (object): global settings for chart Default: Copy Copied! { "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }

> nameOverride (string): overrides chart name Default: Copy Copied! ""

> fullnameOverride (string): overrides generated fullName for release Default: Copy Copied! ""

> imagePullSecrets (list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> plugin (object): configuration for plugin container Default: see default values for nested options

> plugin.args.infraCRNamespace (string): namespace to watch for Universe CRDs if not set, namespace of the Helm release will be used Default: Copy Copied! ""

> plugin.args.periodicCheckInterval (int): check interval for resource in infrastructure cluster Default: Copy Copied! 5

> plugin.args.infraResourceAPIAddress (string): address of the universe.resource.v1 GRPC API Default: Copy Copied! "127.0.0.1:59090"

> plugin.image.registry (string): registry for plugin image Default: Copy Copied! ""

> plugin.image.repository (string): plugin image name Default: Copy Copied! "universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin"

> plugin.image.pullPolicy (string): pullPolicy for plugin image Default: Copy Copied! "IfNotPresent"

> plugin.image.tag (string): tag for plugin image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag Default: Copy Copied! ""

> plugin.securityContext (object): securityContext for plugin container Default: Copy Copied! { "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false }

> plugin.resources (object): resources for plugin container Default: Copy Copied! { "limits": { "cpu": "200m", "memory": "100Mi" }, "requests": { "cpu": "100m", "memory": "20Mi" } }

> proxy (object): configuration for proxy container Default: see documentation in top level chart

> podAnnotations (object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> podSecurityContext (object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> nodeSelector (object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> tolerations (list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! []

> affinity (object): affinity to add to the Pod spec Default: Copy Copied! {}

> rbac (object): RBAC configuration for plugin Pod Default: see default values for nested options

> rbac.serviceAccount.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.serviceAccount.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used

> rbac.role.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.role.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used

> rbac.roleBinding.create (bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding Default: Copy Copied! true

> rbac.roleBinding.name (string): override for default ServiceAccount name Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used

> vaultApproleSecret (object): settings for Secret which store roleID and secretID for approle auth method in Vault. check top level chart doc for details Default: Copy Copied! {}