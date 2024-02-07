universe-k8s-tenant-workload-rule-plugin
Chart version: 0.5.0-dev
AppVersion: 0.5.0-dev
Description: A Helm chart for universe-k8s-tenant-workload-rule-plugin
|
Name
|
Version
|
Repository
|lib-universe-proxy
|0.0.0
|file://../lib-universe-proxy
|lib-vault-integration
|0.0.0
|file://../lib-vault-integration
>
global(object): global settings for chart
Default:
{ "image": { "registry": null, "tag": null } }
>
nameOverride(string): overrides chart name
Default:
""
>
fullnameOverride(string): overrides generated fullName for release
Default:
""
>
imagePullSecrets(list): imagePullSecrets to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
plugin(object): configuration for plugin container
Default: see default values for nested options
>
plugin.args.universeWorkloadAPIAddress(string): address of the universe.workload.v1 GRPC API
Default:
"127.0.0.1:59090"
>
plugin.args.workloadRuleCRNamespace(string): namespace to watch for WorkloadRule CRDs if not set, namespace of the Helm release will be used
Default:
""
>
plugin.args.periodicCheckInterval(int): check interval for resource in infrastructure cluster
Default:
5
>
plugin.args.maxConcurrentReconciles(int): maximum number of concurrent Reconciles for WorkloadRule CRs
Default:
10
>
plugin.image.registry(string): registry for plugin image
Default:
""
>
plugin.image.repository(string): plugin image name
Default:
"universe-k8s-tenant-workload-rule-plugin"
>
plugin.image.pullPolicy(string): pullPolicy for plugin image
Default:
"IfNotPresent"
>
plugin.image.tag(string): tag for plugin image if not set, Helm chart appVersion will be used as tag
Default:
""
>
plugin.securityContext(object): securityContext for plugin container
Default:
{ "allowPrivilegeEscalation": false }
>
plugin.resources(object): resources for plugin container
Default:
{}
>
proxy(object): configuration for proxy container
Default: see documentation in top level chart
>
podAnnotations(object): podAnnotations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
podSecurityContext(object): podSecurityContext to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
nodeSelector(object): nodeSelector to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
tolerations(list): tolerations to add to the Pod spec
Default:
[]
>
affinity(object): affinity to add to the Pod spec
Default:
{}
>
rbac(object): RBAC configuration for plugin Pod
Default: see default values for nested options
>
rbac.serviceAccount.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ServiceAccount
Default:
true
>
rbac.serviceAccount.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name will be used
>
rbac.role.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRole
Default:
true
>
rbac.role.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role” will be used
>
rbac.roleBinding.create(bool): enables or disables creation of the ClusterRoleBinding
Default:
true
>
rbac.roleBinding.name(string): override for default ServiceAccount name
Default: if not set explicitly Helm release name + “-role-binding” will be used
>
vaultApproleSecret(object): settings for Secret which store roleID and secretID for approle auth method in Vault. check top level chart doc for details
Default:
{}
>
vaultAnnotations(object): configuration for Vault related Pod annotations. check top level chart doc for details
Default:
{}