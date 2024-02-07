universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin is a Kubernetes operator built with operator-sdk.

The main goal of the universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin is to expose Kubernetes native API in the tenant cluster for managing Kubernetes resources in the infrastructure cluster.

universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin use universe.resource.v1 GRPC API to provision resource in infrastructure cluster.

universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin expose CRD based API in Tenant cluster, supported object types are: