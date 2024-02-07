Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
UVSSecret CRD in the tenant cluster represents Kubernetes Secret resource in the infrastructure cluster.

UVSSecret CR creation in the tenant cluster will trigger the creation of a Secret resource in the tenant namespace in the infrastructure cluster.

This CRD is handled by universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin

Example

apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: UVSSecret
metadata:
  name: test-secret1
  namespace: universe
spec:
  object:
    apiVersion: v1
    kind: Secret
    data:
      username: YWRtaW4=
      password: MWYyZDFlMmU2N2Rm
    metadata:
      name: test-secret1

universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin will automatically apply base64 encoding to a content of spec.object.stringData field and store result in spec.object.data field. This behaviour is exactly match how Kubernetes handles content of a stringData field of a Secret object. Check Kubernetes DOCs for details.
