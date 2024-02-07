UVSSecret CRD in the tenant cluster represents Kubernetes Secret resource in the infrastructure cluster.

UVSSecret CR creation in the tenant cluster will trigger the creation of a Secret resource in the tenant namespace in the infrastructure cluster.

This CRD is handled by universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin

Example

Copy Copied! apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: UVSSecret metadata: name: test-secret1 namespace: universe spec: object: apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret data: username: YWRtaW4= password: MWYyZDFlMmU2N2Rm metadata: name: test-secret1