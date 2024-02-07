UVSSecret CRD
UVSSecret CRD in the tenant cluster represents Kubernetes Secret resource in the infrastructure cluster.
UVSSecret CR creation in the tenant cluster will trigger the creation of a Secret resource in the tenant namespace in the infrastructure cluster.
This CRD is handled by universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin
Example
apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: UVSSecret
metadata:
name: test-secret1
namespace: universe
spec:
object:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
data:
username: YWRtaW4=
password: MWYyZDFlMmU2N2Rm
metadata:
name: test-secret1
universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin will automatically apply
base64 encoding to a content of
spec.object.stringData field and store result in
spec.object.data field.
This behaviour is exactly match how Kubernetes handles content of a
stringData field of a Secret object.
Check Kubernetes DOCs for details.