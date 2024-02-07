Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
UVSConfigMap CRD

UVSConfigMap CRD in the tenant cluster represents Kubernetes ConfigMap resource in the infrastructure cluster.

UVSConfigMap CR creation in the tenant cluster will trigger the creation of a ConfigMap resource in the tenant namespace in the infrastructure cluster.

This CRD is handled by universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin

Example

apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: UVSConfigMap
metadata:
  name: game-demo
  namespace: universe
spec:
  object:
    apiVersion: v1
    kind: ConfigMap
    metadata:
      name: game-demo
    data:
      # property-like keys; each key maps to a simple value
      player_initial_lives: "3"
      ui_properties_file_name: "user-interface.properties"
      # file-like keys
      game.properties: |
        enemy.types=aliens,monsters
        player.maximum-lives=5
      user-interface.properties: |
        color.good=purple
        color.bad=yellow
        allow.textmode=true

