UVSConfigMap CRD
UVSConfigMap CRD in the tenant cluster represents Kubernetes ConfigMap resource in the infrastructure cluster.
UVSConfigMap CR creation in the tenant cluster will trigger the creation of a ConfigMap resource in the tenant namespace in the infrastructure cluster.
This CRD is handled by universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin
Example
apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: UVSConfigMap
metadata:
name: game-demo
namespace: universe
spec:
object:
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
name: game-demo
data:
# property-like keys; each key maps to a simple value
player_initial_lives: "3"
ui_properties_file_name: "user-interface.properties"
# file-like keys
game.properties: |
enemy.types=aliens,monsters
player.maximum-lives=5
user-interface.properties: |
color.good=purple
color.bad=yellow
allow.textmode=true