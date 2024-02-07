WorkloadRule CRD

apiVersion: workload.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: WorkloadRule metadata: name: rule1 namespace: universe spec: # select workloads with matching .metadata.resourceType # the only supported type for now is v1/Pod resourceKind: v1/Pod # include terms to select workloads # can include multiple matchExpressions objects, # matchExpressions objects are ORed. workloadTerms: - matchExpressions: # rules inside match expression are ANDed # match expression works same way as expressions # in nodeAffinity config for Pod # https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/scheduling-eviction/assign-pod-node/#node-affinity # key should contain workload field path in JSONPath format - key: .state.nodeName # supported operators are: In, NotIn, Exists, DoesNotExist, Gt and Lt operator: In # values to compare with values: - cloud-dev-12 - cloud-dev-13 - key: .state.extra.annotations['k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks-status'] operator: Exists - key: .state.extra.labels.k8s-app operator: NotIn values: - nginx - key: .metadata.resourceNamespace operator: In values: - default workloadInfoInject: # path in workload object in JSONPath format - workloadKey: .state.extra.annotations['k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks-status'] # asAnnotation is the only supported method for workloadInfoInject for now asAnnotation: # value from .state.extra.annotations['k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks-status'] # will be injected as annotation with secondary-network-status name name: secondary-network-status - workloadKey: .state.nodeName asAnnotation: name: tenant-node-name # no workloadKey or empty workloadKey mean include entire object - asAnnotation: # annotation key # as result entire workload object will be rendered as JSON and included in # annotation with name entire-workload name: entire-workload # defines DPU selection policy, can be SameNode, Any, # SameNode - run Pod on a DPU which installed to the node on which workload is running # Any - run Pod on any DPU # default policy is SameNode # additional nodeSelector and NodeAffinity rules can be defined in template section, # policy from dpuSelectionPolicy will be ANDed with settings from template dpuSelectionPolicy: SameNode # contains template for the single k8s resource template: apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: # name will be ignored, resource will be created using with name selected by infrastructure cluster name: does-not-matter # namespace will be set automatically to match tenant namespace namespace: does-not-matter spec: # additional node selector rules for the Pod, # this selector will be merged with selector generated by dpuSelectionPolicy and # some internal selectors which help to achieve isolation between tenants nodeSelector: foo: bar containers: - name: nginx image: nginx:1.14.2 env: - name: TENANT_NODE_NAME valueFrom: fieldRef: # inject env variable with downward API from annotation # defined in workloadInfoInject section fieldPath: metadata.annotations['tenant-node-node'] volumeMounts: - name: workload-info mountPath: /workload-info # standard k8s way to mount downwardAPI info as a volume volumes: - name: workload-info downwardAPI: items: # contains entire workload as JSON - path: workload fieldRef: fieldPath: metadata.annotations["entire-workload"] - path: secondary-network-status fieldRef: fieldPath: metadata.annotations["secondary-network-status"] status: # this field is used in the Tenant cluster to reflect synchronization status with iCP # can be "success" or "unknown", success mean that sync loop was able to read info # from the iCP cluster and information in the Tenant cluster is probably up to date. # unknown status mean that sync loop was not able to read info from the iCP cluster # for some time and information in the tenant cluster can be outdated syncResult: success